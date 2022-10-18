</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Liverpool v West Ham tips: Back Salah to score in stats Bet Builder Paul Higham
18 October 2022
3:00 min read "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/MoSalahSmiling1280-thumb-1280x720-162898-thumb-1280x720-167119.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Higham says Liverpool can keep up the momentum of beating Man City as Mohamed Salah faces his favourite opponents West Ham. Liverpool unbeaten in last 28 league home games - scoring 72, conceding 16 Salah scored 9 in 10 against West Ham Firmino has six league goals and three assists David Moyes has never won at Anfield in 17 attempts Can Reds stay on a roll? Jurgen Klopp's side may have just turned their season around with that rout at Rangers and fighting victory over Man City at Anfield - but they need to keep their foot down as they welcome West Ham on Wednesday. Three points against City will mean nothing if they let things drop as they need every point they can get to dig themselves out of the big hole they got into with their slow start. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united/954213"] Injuries won't help, with Diogo Jota the latest to go down after putting in a huge shift against City - so a lot of those players that worked so hard will have to go again. The stats are on their side - Liverpool have been beaten just once by the Hammers in 49 games at Anfield (W36 D12) and are unbeaten in their last 28 league games at home - scoring 72 and conceding just 16. Not a happy hunting ground for Hammers West Ham's only win in 12 against the Reds did come last season in London - one of just two sides to beat Liverpool - but they've been poor on the road of late with just two wins in 13. Only Leicester and Everton (10 each) have lost more Premier League away games this year than David Moyes' side - with the manager himself having a poor personal record at Anfield with no wins in 17 (D6 L11). [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united/954213"] Only Nottingham Forest and Wolves have scored fewer away goals then West Ham's three, but Liverpool have been a bit porous at the back this season with Palace, Newcastle and Brighton getting in the goals. So there's hope then for West Ham that the hosts will suffer a drop-off in intensity and give them a chance of some rare success at Anfield. Reds huge favourites to maintain momentum Klopp will be drumming it into his side that the Man City win was just the start, and the bookies believe they'll carry on where they left off as huge [1.4] favourites. West Ham are a big priced [7.5] to score the upset away win with the draw at [4.75] and by no means out of the equation if Liverpool go back to their early-season form. Goals are fancied, with over 2.5 just a [1.5] shot and both teams to score not much better at [1.67]. [matchPredictionsGoalsScored url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united/954213"] Liverpool will be asked different questions than against Man City as they'll have far more of the ball and have to push forward and out of the deeper defensive unit that worked so well on Sunday. One thing that could remain from Sunday is Klopp will want to get Mohamed Salah into a more central position with Roberto Firmino in behind - Harvey Elliott on the right of a four and Fabio Carvalho likely to come in for the injured Jota. Salah to continue scoring streak That quick-fire hat-trick against an already beaten Rangers side has done wonders for Salah, who was excellent against City and now faces a West Ham side he's scored nine times again in just 10 games. Salah is [4.2] to opening the scoring at Anfield and [1.8] to score anytime against his favourite opponents - which would move him ahead of Steven Gerrard with his 70th league goal scored at Anfield. Firmino is leading the way for Liverpool with six goals and three assists and arriving from a deeper position he represents some value at [2.2] for a goal. A goal you'll enjoy watching on repeat Here's every angle of Mo Salah's magnificent winner against Man City, presented by @Sonos pic.twitter.com/QerOQh8gwz -- Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 17, 2022 I'm still not sure what to make of Darwin Nunez, or whether he'll start this game, but he always seems to be involved when he is on the pitch - he's a bit short in the goalscorer markets but [4.5] on him scoring the last goal could be a way in if he starts on the bench. Jarrod Bowen is always a danger for West Ham along with Michael Antonio, while Gianluca Scamacca has been in the goals of late. Antonio is the pick for anytime scorer at [4.0] but backing Bowen at [3.25] for a goal or assist would be the best bet if you fancy a West Ham goal. Mohamed Salah can score again against West Ham Paul Higham says Liverpool can keep up the momentum of beating Man City as Mohamed Salah faces his favourite opponents West Ham. class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li>Liverpool unbeaten in last 28 league home games - scoring 72, conceding 16</li> <li>Salah scored 9 in 10 against West Ham</li> <li>Firmino has six league goals and three assists</li> <li>David Moyes has never won at Anfield in 17 attempts</li> </ul> </blockquote><p></p><h2>Can Reds stay on a roll?</h2><p></p><p>Jurgen Klopp's side may have just turned their season around with that rout at Rangers and fighting victory over Man City at Anfield - but they need to keep their foot down as they welcome West Ham on Wednesday.</p><p>Three points against City will mean nothing if they let things drop as they need every point they can get to dig themselves out of the big hole they got into with their slow start.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#8E1F28;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Liverpool</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#7D173C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000042728703866772773800000016383932747635849602_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000121995307809629467320000009774953441782873517_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c6.5,1,25.8,13.4,26.5,35.7c0,0,0,0,0,0 c-2,16.3,2.2,37,2.2,37l11.9,24.3l37.3-18.2L186.5,31.9 M169.9,57.3C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3 C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="202.4,58 167.2,82.1 169.1,69.9 184.6,55.9 186.9,60.7 199.1,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M168.3,66.5l-5.7-22.6l16.1-22.7l17.9,18.1C196.6,39.3,176.5,55.3,168.3,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="172.4,17.2 159.9,41.3 149.7,39.6 162,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" d="M43.5,31.9L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3 c0,0,4.2-20.7,2.2-37c0,0,0,0,0,0c0.7-22.4,20-34.7,26.5-35.7c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1C84.6,14.2,43.5,31.9,43.5,31.9 M60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="27.6,58 64.2,83.1 60.9,69.9 45.3,55.9 43.1,60.7 30.9,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M61.7,66.5l5.7-22.6L51.3,21.3L33.3,39.3C33.3,39.3,53.5,55.3,61.7,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="57.6,17.2 70.1,41.3 80.3,39.6 68,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M145.5,14.3L140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,6.9,3.7,13.2,9.7,17.5v-9.5c-1.9-2.4-3.4-5.1-4.2-8.1h50 c-0.8,3-2.3,5.7-4.2,8.1v9.5C141.8,27.4,145.5,21.2,145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <g> <rect id="Right_4_00000003088324894520115290000012449817875098875317_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_00000142866873790225349500000010346967314405039776_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>West Ham United</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Rangers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">7</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Rangers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">RSC Anderlecht</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">RSC Anderlecht</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Liverpool vs West Ham United</strong> Wednesday 19 October, 19:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united/954213">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Injuries won't help, with Diogo Jota the latest to go down after putting in a huge shift against City - so a lot of those players that worked so hard will have to go again.</p><p>The stats are on their side - Liverpool have been beaten just once by the Hammers in 49 games at Anfield (W36 D12) and are unbeaten in their last 28 league games at home - scoring 72 and conceding just 16.</p><h2>Not a happy hunting ground for Hammers</h2><p></p><p>West Ham's only win in 12 against the Reds did come last season in London - one of just two sides to beat Liverpool - but they've been poor on the road of late with just two wins in 13.</p><p>Only Leicester and Everton (10 each) have lost more Premier League away games this year than David Moyes' side - with the manager himself having a poor personal record at Anfield with no wins in 17 (D6 L11).</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">17</div> <div style="background-color: #7f2335;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width: 77.272727272727%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">5</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">6</div> <div style="background-color: #7f2335;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">6</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">56</div> <div style="background-color: #7f2335;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width: 66.666666666667%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">28</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Liverpool vs West Ham United</strong> Wednesday 19 October, 19:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united/954213">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Only Nottingham Forest and Wolves have scored fewer away goals then West Ham's three, but Liverpool have been a bit porous at the back this season with Palace, Newcastle and Brighton getting in the goals.</p><p>So there's hope then for West Ham that the hosts will suffer a drop-off in intensity and give them a chance of some rare success at Anfield.</p><h2>Reds huge favourites to maintain momentum</h2><p></p><p>Klopp will be drumming it into his side that the Man City win was just the start, and the bookies believe <strong>they'll carry on where they left off</strong> as huge <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> favourites.</p><p><strong>West Ham are a big priced</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-west-ham/31815077">to score the upset away win</a> with the draw at 4.75 and by no means out of the equation if Liverpool go back to their early-season form.</p><p>Goals are fancied, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-west-ham/31815077">with over 2.5 just</a> a <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> shot and <strong>both teams to score</strong> not much better at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.67</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b>.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3> Liverpool vs West Ham United Goals scored time </h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">11</div> <div style="background-color: #7f2335;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width: 47%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">12</div> </div> <h4>0-15 mins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">17</div> <div style="background-color: #7f2335;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width: 51%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">16</div> </div> <h4>16-30 mins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">12</div> <div style="background-color: #7f2335;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width: 48%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">13</div> </div> <h4>31-45 mins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">18</div> <div style="background-color: #7f2335;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width: 40%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">26</div> </div> <h4>46-60 mins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">22</div> <div style="background-color: #7f2335;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width: 57%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">16</div> </div> <h4>61-75 mins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">14</div> <div style="background-color: #7f2335;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width: 50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">14</div> </div> <h4>76-90 mins</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Liverpool vs West Ham United</strong> Wednesday 19 October, 19:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united/954213">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Liverpool will be asked different questions than against Man City as <strong>they'll have far more of the ball</strong> and have to push forward and out of the deeper defensive unit that worked so well on Sunday.</p><p>One thing that could remain from Sunday is Klopp will want to get <strong>Mohamed Salah into a more central position with Roberto Firmino in behind</strong> - Harvey Elliott on the right of a four and Fabio Carvalho likely to come in for the injured Jota.</p><h2>Salah to continue scoring streak</h2><p></p><p>That quick-fire hat-trick against an already beaten Rangers side has done wonders for Salah, who was excellent against City and <strong>now faces a West Ham side he's scored nine times again in just 10 games.</strong></p><p>Salah is <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b> <strong>to opening the scoring at Anfield</strong> and <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-west-ham/31815077">to score anytime against his favourite opponents</a> - which would move him ahead of Steven Gerrard with his 70th league goal scored at Anfield.</p><p>Firmino is leading the way for Liverpool <strong>with six goals and three assists </strong>and arriving from a deeper position he represents some value at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> for a goal.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">A goal you'll enjoy watching on repeat <br><br>Here's every angle of Mo Salah's magnificent winner against Man City, presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/Sonos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sonos</a> <a href="https://t.co/QerOQh8gwz">pic.twitter.com/QerOQh8gwz</a></p> -- Liverpool FC (@LFC) <a href="https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1581953139367895040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 17, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>I'm <strong>still not sure what to make of Darwin Nunez</strong>, or whether he'll start this game, but he always seems to be involved when he is on the pitch - he's a bit short in the goalscorer markets but <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-west-ham/31815077">on him scoring the last goal</a> could be a way in if he starts on the bench.</p><p><strong>Jarrod Bowen</strong> is always a danger for West Ham along with<strong> Michael Antonio</strong>, while <strong>Gianluca Scamacca</strong> has been in the goals of late.</p><p>Antonio is the pick for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-west-ham/31815077">anytime scorer</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> <strong>but backing Bowen at</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-west-ham/31815077">a goal or assist</a> would be the best bet if you fancy a West Ham goal.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Liverpool to win, Salah to score & Firmino to score or assist @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-west-ham/31815077" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.3</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>2022/23 SEASON P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 10pts <br> Returned: 13.2pts <br> P/L: +3.2pts <p> <strong>2021/22 SEASON P/L</strong> <br> Staked: 78pts <br> Returned: 119.92pts <br> P/L: +41.92pts </p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Safer Gambling Week</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Keep gambling fun and read all about the tools available to you on Betfair this <a href="https://safergambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Safer Gambling Week</a>.</p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-west-ham/31815077">Back Liverpool to beat West Ham, Salah to score & Firmino 