Can Reds stay on a roll?

Jurgen Klopp's side may have just turned their season around with that rout at Rangers and fighting victory over Man City at Anfield - but they need to keep their foot down as they welcome West Ham on Wednesday.

Three points against City will mean nothing if they let things drop as they need every point they can get to dig themselves out of the big hole they got into with their slow start.

Injuries won't help, with Diogo Jota the latest to go down after putting in a huge shift against City - so a lot of those players that worked so hard will have to go again.

The stats are on their side - Liverpool have been beaten just once by the Hammers in 49 games at Anfield (W36 D12) and are unbeaten in their last 28 league games at home - scoring 72 and conceding just 16.

Not a happy hunting ground for Hammers

West Ham's only win in 12 against the Reds did come last season in London - one of just two sides to beat Liverpool - but they've been poor on the road of late with just two wins in 13.

Only Leicester and Everton (10 each) have lost more Premier League away games this year than David Moyes' side - with the manager himself having a poor personal record at Anfield with no wins in 17 (D6 L11).

Only Nottingham Forest and Wolves have scored fewer away goals then West Ham's three, but Liverpool have been a bit porous at the back this season with Palace, Newcastle and Brighton getting in the goals.

So there's hope then for West Ham that the hosts will suffer a drop-off in intensity and give them a chance of some rare success at Anfield.

Reds huge favourites to maintain momentum

Klopp will be drumming it into his side that the Man City win was just the start, and the bookies believe they'll carry on where they left off as huge 1.42/5 favourites.

West Ham are a big priced 7.513/2 to score the upset away win with the draw at 4.75 and by no means out of the equation if Liverpool go back to their early-season form.

Goals are fancied, with over 2.5 just a 1.51/2 shot and both teams to score not much better at 1.674/6.

Liverpool will be asked different questions than against Man City as they'll have far more of the ball and have to push forward and out of the deeper defensive unit that worked so well on Sunday.

One thing that could remain from Sunday is Klopp will want to get Mohamed Salah into a more central position with Roberto Firmino in behind - Harvey Elliott on the right of a four and Fabio Carvalho likely to come in for the injured Jota.

Salah to continue scoring streak

That quick-fire hat-trick against an already beaten Rangers side has done wonders for Salah, who was excellent against City and now faces a West Ham side he's scored nine times again in just 10 games.

Salah is 4.216/5 to opening the scoring at Anfield and 1.84/5 to score anytime against his favourite opponents - which would move him ahead of Steven Gerrard with his 70th league goal scored at Anfield.

Firmino is leading the way for Liverpool with six goals and three assists and arriving from a deeper position he represents some value at 2.26/5 for a goal.

I'm still not sure what to make of Darwin Nunez, or whether he'll start this game, but he always seems to be involved when he is on the pitch - he's a bit short in the goalscorer markets but 4.57/2 on him scoring the last goal could be a way in if he starts on the bench.

Jarrod Bowen is always a danger for West Ham along with Michael Antonio, while Gianluca Scamacca has been in the goals of late.

Antonio is the pick for anytime scorer at 4.03/1 but backing Bowen at 3.259/4 for a goal or assist would be the best bet if you fancy a West Ham goal.