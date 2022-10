Seagulls tipped to bounce back against Forest

Stoke to continue their good form

Atletico to sustain resurgence in Spain

Brighton 1.434/9 v Nottingham Forest 9.08/1, the Draw 5.24/1

19:30

Live on Amazon Prime

Mark O'Haire says: "Brighton and Nottingham Forest are meeting for the first time in five years. The two teams traded 3-0 home triumphs during the 2016/17 Championship campaign, and head-to-heads have been competitive across this century with Albion enjoying slight W8-D6-L6 supremacy across their 20 tussles in that recent sample, including W5-D2-L3 as hosts.

"Brighton have suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time since March with the Seasiders failing to score in both losses to Tottenham and Brentford.

"Albion's long-term record at The Amex is also off-putting for odds-on backers with the hosts having pocketed top honours just seven times in 23 attempts since the start of last season.

"Nottingham Forest head south with a solitary point and a sole goal to their name in five previous Premier League road trips this term."

Blackburn 2.35/4 v Sunderland 3.613/5, the Draw 3.412/5

20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Mark O'Haire says: "Blackburn have overperformed this term according to underlying performance data metrics with no team generating a lower xG average thus far (0.90 xG). Nevertheless, Jon Dahl Tomasson's troops have proven to be rock-solid operators at Ewood Park (W5-D0-L2), scoring at least twice on five occasions and shipping just six home goals this season.

"Sunderland earned their first league victory in five on Saturday (W1-D3-L1), and the away side have struggled to sustain their early-season exploits with key forwards Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart unavailable through injury. The Black Cats scored just once in three before the weekend and arrive at Ewood Park with a W3-D1-L3 road record this season."

Stoke v Rotherham: Millers defence to buckle in Staffordshire

Stoke 1.9620/21 v Rotherham 4.57/2, the Draw 3.711/4

20:00

Jack Critchley says: "Alex Neil enjoyed a triumphant return to Deepdale at the weekend as his side took all three points back down the M6. Stoke were the better side throughout the 90 minutes with Neil heaping praise upon Dujon Sterling, who was much-coveted by the Lilywhites in the summer.

"The Potters are in decent form and they have responded superbly to the embarrassing Watford defeat by taking seven points from a possible nine. They were superb against Sheffield United last weekend and having notched five times across the last 180 minutes, they should be able to find a way past one of the division's worst travellers.

"Rotherham picked up their first victory under Matt Taylor on Saturday lunchtime and despite the change of management, they are still likely to be far stronger at the New York Stadium.

"On the road, they've netted just a single goal and have lost two of their last three. They were abject at Ewood Park, conceding an xGA of 2.5 and as evidenced by their fortuitous 0-0 draw at the Riverside Stadium, they are always likely to give away a few opportunities on their travels."

Atletico Madrid 1.491/2 v Rayo Vallecano 7.613/2; The Draw 4.1

20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

Dan Fitch says: "Diego Simeone's side are up to third after their 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao. That leaves them six points behind the leaders Real Madrid and one wonders if it is Atletico rather than Barcelona, who may be able to push the reigning champions the closest this season.

"After nine games (W6 D1 L2), Atletico have already faced most of the teams you'd expect to be challenging for European places this season.

"To stand a chance, Atletico will need to get their previously miserly defence back in working order. Vallecano are a side that always have a chance of scoring, but Atletico have now kept two consecutive clean sheets and a home win and under 3.5 goals seems a safe bet."