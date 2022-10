Real Madrid and Benzema can build on El Clasico win

Atletico up to third despite tough start

Sevilla unbeaten since Sampaoli arrival

Sevilla's form improves after managerial change

Sevilla 2.3411/8 v Valencia 3.412/5; The Draw 3.55

Tuesday 18 October, 18:00

Live on LaLigaTV

Sevilla will be looking to extend their unbeaten run under their new manager Jorge Sampaoli, when they host Valencia on Tuesday evening.

After a poor start to the season, Julen Lopetegui was sacked and replaced by the Argentine. Since then, Sevilla have drawn against strong opposition in the form of Athletic Bilbao and Borussia Dortmund, before beating Mallorca 1-0 at the weekend. That win sent Sevilla up to 14th in the table and ended a run of six games across all competitions without a win (D4 L2).

Now comes another test in the form of Valencia, who are unbeaten in four after their 2-2 draw with Elche over the weekend (W2 D2). This should be competitive. Sevilla have scored in all three of their games under Sampaoli and with both teams scoring in each of Valencia's last three, this bet could be value at 1.865/6.

Back both Sevilla and Valencia to score @ 1.86

Atletico up to third

Atletico Madrid 1.594/7 v Rayo Vallecano 7.613/2; The Draw 4.1

Tuesday 18 October, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

Tuesday's La Liga action concludes with Atletico Madrid's match with Ray Vallecano.

Diego Simeone's side are up to third after their 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao. That leaves them six points behind the leaders Real Madrid and one wonders if it is Atletico rather than Barcelona, who may be able to push the reigning champions the closest this season.

After nine games (W6 D1 L2), Atletico have already faced most of the teams you'd expect to be challenging for European places this season.

To stand a chance, Atletico will need to get their previously miserly defence back in working order. Vallecano are a side that always have a chance of scoring, but Atletico have now kept two consecutive clean sheets and a home win and under 3.5 goals seems a safe bet at 1.910/11.

Back Atletico Madrid to beat Rayo Vallecano and under 3.5 goals @ 1.9

Madrid triumph in El Clasico

Elche 9.28/1 v Real Madrid 1.384/11; The Draw 5.69/2

Wednesday 19 October, 20:00

Live on LaLiga TV

Real Madrid visit Elche on Wednesday night on a high, having won El Clasico over the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti's team won the 250th El Clasico 3-1 which saw them move back to the top of La Liga. Though Barca dominated possession and had the most shots, it was Real Madrid that were there more clinical, converting three of their four efforts on target.

Karim Benzema gave Madrid the lead, before Federico Valverde and Rodrygo sealed the win.

It's been a relatively slow start for Benzema, who has been struggling with injury, but if he can get back to top form it's hard to see anyone stopping Real from winning the title. Back a Real Madrid win, Benzema to score and under 4.5 goals at 2.568/5.