Blackburn v Sunderland: Keep rock-solid Rovers onside at Ewood Mark O'Haire
16 October 2022
3 min read Mark O'Haire expects Rovers' rock-solid home record to prove pivotal.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/blackburn-v-sunderland-tips-keep-rock-solid-rovers-onside-at-ewood-151022-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/blackburn-v-sunderland-tips-keep-rock-solid-rovers-onside-at-ewood-151022-766.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-16T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-16T10:47:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/JD Tomasson.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Blackburn host Sunderland in Tuesday night's live Championship tussle from Ewood Park. Mark O'Haire expects Rovers' rock-solid home record to prove pivotal. Blackburn have W5-D0-L2 at home, scoring 2+ in 5/7 Sunderland are missing forwards Simms and Stewart Brereton has 6 goal involvements in 7 at Ewood Park Blackburn win at Boro Blackburn recorded their first away Championship victory since August on Saturday as Rovers bagged a 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough. Jon Dahl Tomasson's led 2-1 at the interval with Darragh Lenihan's own goal and a thumping Sam Gallagher second putting the visitors in complete command before Boro halved the deficit just moments before the break. The Ewood Park outfit could have taken a wider-margin advantage into half-time; Gallagher had opportunity for a hat-trick were it not for some fine goalkeeping but Blackburn then had display resilience in the second period as the hosts piled on the pressure. Thomas Kaminski and Dom Hyam produced rock-solid efforts in the Rovers rearguard to preserve the points. Post-match, Tomasson was full of praise for his players, saying: "It was a brilliant performance. I though the first half was excellent, almost every time we attacked we created chances. I think we should have killed the game. In the second half we showed big character, defended the box, big saves, stopping crosses, playing with heart, showing the supporters two different Rovers." The Rovers squad showed four changes, as Callum Brittain, Ash Phillips, Adam Wharton and Gallagher came into the starting line-up. While Tomasson continued with his back three, there was a move to a three-man midfield, with Wharton partnering Lewis Travis and Tyler Morton, and Blackburn are expected to field a similar system here in midweek. Mowbray inspires Sunderland turnaround Second-half goals from Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin saw Sunderland come from behind to beat Wigan at the Stadium of Light. It was an inspired half-time switch from Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray that helped his team get back on the scoresheet, with an attacking 4-4-2 sparking a crucial win in a feisty fixture from Wearside. Mowbray continued his search for options up front with Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart both sidelined, this time turning to Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts in a 3-5-2, Cirkin replacing the suspended Corry Evans in the only change to the starting XI. And Roberts came close to giving Sunderland the lead before the Latics opened the scoring on the strike of half-time. As well as the tactical tinkering, Mowbray demanded his side pick up the pace in possession. He said, "We talked about quickening everything up, take throws in quickly and free kicks. I told them I'm not interested in possession stats, I want to see shots. We scored a couple of goals and looked a threat. I want us to be a brave football team and we were there." The three points moves Sunderland into the top-10 but it was only the Black Cats' second home Championship triumph since promotion, a figure that Mowbray was also keen to improve upon in the coming weeks. Rovers fair favourites at Ewood Park Blackburn and Sunderland are crossing swords for the first time in over a decade when the duo were Premier League opponents. Rovers have returned a solitary success in their most recent eight head-to-head encounters with the Wearside visitors (W1-D3-L4) but can boast a respectable W3-D3-L1 home league record against the Black Cats going back to 2001/02. Blackburn [2.20] have overperformed this term according to underlying performance data metrics with no team generating a lower xG average thus far (0.90 xG). Nevertheless, Jon Dahl Tomasson's troops have proven to be rock-solid operators at Ewood Park (W5-D0-L2), scoring at least twice on five occasions and shipping just six home goals this season. Sunderland [3.35] earned their first league victory in five on Saturday (W1-D3-L1), and the away side have struggled to sustain their early-season exploits with key forwards Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart unavailable through injury. The Black Cats scored just once in three before the weekend and arrive at Ewood Park with a W3-D1-L3 road record this season. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/blackburn-rovers-vs-sunderland/956032"] Brereton to lead Blackburn charge Blackburn's fixtures thus far are averaging just 2.06 Expected Goals (xG) per-game and 2.33 goals. Just one of their opening 15 encounters have featured four or more goals and I'm quite happy to oppose a high-scoring shootout on Tuesday night considering Sunderland are missing key personnel in attacking positions; Under 2.5 Goals is trading at [1.73]. But I'm quite happy to delve into the Bet Builder for a more attractive price. Here, Blackburn Double Chance, Under 3.5 Goals and Ben Brereton to Score or Assist can be snapped up at 3.83. We're effectively supporting Rovers to win 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, or 2-1, as well as having the 1-1 correct scores onside whilst asking Brereton to play a key role in a home goal. Brereton has had eight goal involvements in 15 Championship appearances for the hosts already this term, with five goals and an assist arriving in just seven Ewood Park outings. Sunderland have shipped multiple goals in back-to-back road trips and rank inside the bottom-six when viewing the early-season away Expected Goals (xG) ratings. Blackburn host Sunderland in Tuesday night's live Championship tussle from Ewood Park. Mark O'Haire expects Rovers' rock-solid home record to prove pivotal.

Jon Dahl Tomasson was delighted with his Blackburn players on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland
Tue 18 Oct, 20:00 Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023 match on 18 October 2022 Mark O'Haire expects Rovers' rock-solid home record to prove pivotal.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Brereton has had eight goal involvements in 15 Championship appearances for the hosts already this term, with five goals and an assist arriving in just seven Ewood Park outings"</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Blackburn have W5-D0-L2 at home, scoring 2+ in 5/7</strong></li> <li><strong>Sunderland are missing forwards Simms and Stewart</strong></li> <li><strong>Brereton has 6 goal involvements in 7 at Ewood Park</strong><strong></strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><h2><strong>Blackburn win at Boro</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Blackburn</strong> recorded their first away Championship victory since August on Saturday as Rovers bagged a 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough.<strong> Jon Dahl Tomasson</strong>'s led 2-1 at the interval with Darragh Lenihan's own goal and a thumping <strong>Sam Gallagher</strong> second putting the visitors in complete command before Boro halved the deficit just moments before the break.</p><p>The Ewood Park outfit could have taken a wider-margin advantage into half-time; Gallagher had opportunity for a hat-trick were it not for some fine goalkeeping but Blackburn then had display resilience in the second period as the hosts piled on the pressure. <strong>Thomas Kaminski</strong> and <strong>Dom Hyam </strong>produced rock-solid efforts in the Rovers rearguard to preserve the points.</p><blockquote> <p>Post-match, Tomasson was full of praise for his players, saying: "It was a brilliant performance. I though the first half was excellent, almost every time we attacked we created chances. I think we should have killed the game. In the second half we showed big character, defended the box, big saves, stopping crosses, playing with heart, showing the supporters two different Rovers."</p> </blockquote><p>The Rovers squad showed four changes, as <strong>Callum Brittain</strong>, <strong>Ash Phillips</strong>, <strong>Adam Wharton</strong> and Gallagher came into the starting line-up. While Tomasson continued with his back three, there was a move to a three-man midfield, with Wharton partnering Lewis Travis and Tyler Morton, and Blackburn are expected to field a similar system here in midweek.</p><h2><strong>Mowbray inspires Sunderland turnaround</strong></h2><p></p><p>Second-half goals from <strong>Elliot Embleton</strong> and <strong>Dennis Cirkin</strong> saw <strong>Sunderland</strong> come from behind to beat Wigan at the Stadium of Light. It was an inspired half-time switch from Black Cats boss <strong>Tony Mowbray </strong>that helped his team get back on the scoresheet, with an attacking 4-4-2 sparking a crucial win in a feisty fixture from Wearside.</p><p>Mowbray continued his search for options up front with Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart both sidelined, this time turning to <strong>Jack Clarke</strong> and <strong>Patrick Roberts</strong> in a 3-5-2, Cirkin replacing the suspended Corry Evans in the only change to the starting XI. And Roberts came close to giving Sunderland the lead before the Latics opened the scoring on the strike of half-time.</p><blockquote> <p>As well as the tactical tinkering, Mowbray demanded his side pick up the pace in possession. He said, "We talked about quickening everything up, take throws in quickly and free kicks. I told them I'm not interested in possession stats, I want to see shots. We scored a couple of goals and looked a threat. I want us to be a brave football team and we were there."</p> </blockquote><p>The three points moves Sunderland into the top-10 but it was only the Black Cats' second home Championship triumph since promotion, a figure that Mowbray was also keen to improve upon in the coming weeks.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204719997"><strong>Rovers fair favourites at Ewood Park</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Blackburn and Sunderland are crossing swords for the first time in over a decade when the duo were Premier League opponents. Rovers have returned a solitary success in their most recent eight head-to-head encounters with the Wearside visitors (W1-D3-L4) but can boast a respectable W3-D3-L1 home league record against the Black Cats going back to 2001/02.</p><p><strong>Blackburn</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.20</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> have overperformed this term according to underlying performance data metrics with no team generating a lower xG average thus far (0.90 xG). Nevertheless, Jon Dahl Tomasson's troops have proven to be rock-solid operators at Ewood Park (W5-D0-L2), scoring at least twice on five occasions and shipping just six home goals this season.</p><p><strong>Sunderland</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> earned their first league victory in five on Saturday (W1-D3-L1), and the away side have struggled to sustain their early-season exploits with key forwards Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart unavailable through injury. The Black Cats scored just once in three before the weekend and arrive at Ewood Park with a W3-D1-L3 road record this season.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="_x31__98_" style="fill:#0056A6;" d="M115,38.3V222h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3 s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1C145.5,27.5,131.8,38.2,115,38.3L115,38.3L115,38.3z"></path> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000034048875560027342530000015190078665086163377_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000026878795980909714100000008560641462517502854_" style="fill:#0056A6;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1C52.3,40.2,43.6,32,43.6,32L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" style="fill:#0056A6;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#0773BE;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24s30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8 z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#AA1924;" d="M160.6,20.8"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8 C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2 z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1 c0,13-13.6,23.6-30.2,23.6S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1L140.1,8.3L140.1,8.3z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70 c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3 C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9s30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70 L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1s-0.1,0.1,0,0.2 C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24s-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 L43.5,31.9L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24s-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1L43.5,31.9 c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 s30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 C52.3,40.2,43.6,32,43.6,32L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M117.3,51.7l8.6-15c11.5-3.4,19.6-12.2,19.6-22.4L140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,10.2,8.2,19,19.6,22.4 l8.6,15H117.3z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#0056A6;" d="M115,32C115,32,115,32,115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h25V8h0H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,10.2,8.2,19,19.6,22.4 l8.6,15h2.3V32z"></path> <path style="fill:#D72227;" d="M115,45.4c0,0,2.2-7.6,6.1-11s6.6-5.5,6.6-5.5S122.1,32,115,32c-7.1,0-12.9-3.5-12.9-3.5 s2.3,2.6,4.1,3.8c1.8,1.2,5.2,4.7,6,6.2C113,39.9,115,45.4,115,45.4z"></path> <g> <path d="M128.4,28.2c-1.8,1.6-3.8,3.1-5.9,4.7c-5.1,3.8-6.9,9.8-7.5,12.5c-0.6-2.7-2.4-8.7-7.5-12.5c-2.1-1.6-4-3.1-5.8-4.7 c-0.9-0.5-1.8-1.1-2.7-1.7c2.4,2.2,5.1,4.5,8.2,6.8c6.6,4.9,7.5,13.5,7.5,13.5l0.2,0l0.2,0c0-0.1,1-8.6,7.5-13.5 c3.1-2.3,5.9-4.6,8.2-6.9C130.2,27.1,129.3,27.7,128.4,28.2z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M117.3,51.7l8.6-15c11.5-3.4,19.6-12.2,19.6-22.4 L140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,10.2,8.2,19,19.6,22.4l8.6,15H117.3z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> </svg> <h3>Blackburn Rovers</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <g> <path id="_x36__00000096045183866893433300000005260089077568657059_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M173.5,222v-67.7l2.1,67.7H173.5z M174.2,45.3c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.3-0.1-6-2.6-13-5.6v20C173.7,46,173.9,45.6,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="_x35__00000101821309630130635480000005627191715927216798_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M160.5,222V20.7 c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__00000133498429843570034560000009289610602754229897_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M134.5,222V32.7 c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__00000152967448767112759410000013419481916237259195_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7 C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000049928057820701538340000012841854873289101453_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1 C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000153693713173144781410000004876108982605397934_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M56.5,26.3v20 c-0.2-0.4-0.4-0.7-0.7-1.1c-3.6-5-12.1-13.1-12.3-13.3v0C43.8,31.8,49.5,29.4,56.5,26.3z M54.4,222h2.1v-67.7L54.4,222z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_12_"> <path id="Right_3_5_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-2.9,2.7-6,6l33.2,68.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_2_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M206.1,109.7l-31.6-64.9c-0.1,0.1-0.2,0.3-0.3,0.4c-1.9,2.7-3.2,6.2-4,10.2l28.3,58 L206.1,109.7z"></path> <path id="Right_1_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M169.1,72.4c0.4,12.6,2.7,24,2.7,24l11.9,24.3l7.3-3.6L169.1,72.4z"></path> <path id="Left_3_5_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,2.3-11.3,2.7-23.7l-21.7,44.5L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_2_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M31.6,113.5l28.2-57.9c-0.8-4-2.1-7.6-4-10.3c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.3l-31.6,64.8 L31.6,113.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M49.5,38c-3.1-3.3-6-6-6-6L9.1,102.5l7.2,3.5L49.5,38z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Sunderland</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Middlesbrough</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wigan Athletic</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Rotherham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Cardiff City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Millwall</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Wigan Athletic</span></li> <li><span class="team">Swansea City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland</strong> Tuesday 18 October, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/blackburn-rovers-vs-sunderland/956032">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackburn-v-sunderland/31818139">Brereton to lead Blackburn charge</a></strong></h2><p></p><p>Blackburn's fixtures thus far are averaging just 2.06 Expected Goals (xG) per-game and 2.33 goals. Just one of their opening 15 encounters have featured four or more goals and I'm quite happy to oppose a high-scoring shootout on Tuesday night considering Sunderland are missing key personnel in attacking positions; <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackburn-v-sunderland/31818139">Under 2.5 Goals </a></strong>is trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.73</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b>.</p><p>But I'm quite happy to delve into the Bet Builder for a more attractive price. Here, <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackburn-v-sunderland/31818139">Blackburn Double Chance, Under 3.5 Goals and Ben Brereton to Score or Assist</a></strong> can be snapped up at 3.83. We're effectively supporting Rovers to win 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, or 2-1, as well as having the 1-1 correct scores onside whilst asking Brereton to play a key role in a home goal.</p><p>Brereton has had eight goal involvements in 15 Championship appearances for the hosts already this term, with five goals and an assist arriving in just seven Ewood Park outings. Sunderland have shipped multiple goals in back-to-back road trips and rank inside the bottom-six when viewing the early-season away Expected Goals (xG) ratings.</p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 25 pts<p>Returned: 24.43 pts</p><p>P/L: -0.57 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <div class="c-message_kit__gutter"> <div role="presentation" class="c-message_kit__gutter__right" data-qa="message_content"> <div class="c-message_kit__blocks c-message_kit__blocks--rich_text"> <div class="c-message__message_blocks c-message__message_blocks--rich_text" data-qa="message-text"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer" data-qa="block-kit-renderer"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper--first"> <div class="p-rich_text_block" dir="auto"><span>You can get a <strong>£5 Free Bet</strong> when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more

The Daily Acca: Luton to take the points as part of this 4/1 shot

Hull v Luton: Hatters hold plenty of appeal on Humberside Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more

The Daily Acca: Spurs to impress in this 7/2 treble

The Daily Acca: A 7/1 boost featuring Friday Night Football

More EFL Championship 