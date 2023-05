Foden and Mac to strike in 15/1 Bet Builder

Submarine to sink Cadiz in 4/1 wager

Copa a late night Bet Builder in South America

Villarreal 1.51/2 v Cadiz 7.26/1, the Draw 4.94/1

18:30

Live on LaLiga TV

Kevin Hatchard says: "The Yellow Submarine is moving at full speed. Villarreal have picked up nine win across their last 13 top-flight matches, and at home they have won five of the last seven. They have scored at least twice in all five of those wins at La Ceramica. In their last home game they destroyed Athletic Club 5-1.

"Cadiz have lost four of their last seven La Liga games, and they have work to do to avoid the drop. On the road they have lost their last two at Atletico Madrid and Mallorca, and if you go back further they have lost five of the last nine on their travels. Away to the top five, they lost 2-1 at Real Madrid, 2-0 at Barcelona, 5-1 at Atleti and drew 0-0 at Real Sociedad."

Back Villarreal to win, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners 2.4

Brighton 3.3512/5 v Man City 2.26/5, the Draw 3.9

20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Paul Higham says: "There are some strong stats to make a case for Brighton performing well but the ones in favour of City are even stronger. For example, Brighton have averaged exactly two home goals per game in this campaign: 36 in 18 matches. Impressive.

"However, City have scored 33 goals in their 11 meetings with Brighton for an average of exactly three per game! 3-2 to City then?! That far from impossible scoreline is 21 on the Exchange.

"City go into this one having won 12 straight Premier League matches so, on that basis, their price is more than acceptable. Will the motivation still be there? Will there be one or two sore heads after the title celebrations?

"Perhaps there would be different answers if City's season was already wrapped up but focus will surely still be there given that legs two and three of the treble still need to be completed...

"Combining Foden and Mac Allister in an anytime scorer Bet Builder pays around 15/1."

Back Phil Foden and Alexis Mac Allister Both to Score 15/1

Espanyol 3.65 v Atletico 2.1411/10, the Draw 3.814/5

21:00

Live on LaLiga TV

Dan Fitch says: "Atletico are already assured of Champions League football, but they do have the matter of finishing above Real Madrid as motivation. At the weekend they beat Osasuna 3-0, which saw them move back ahead of Los Blancos.

"Espanyol enjoyed a much needed 2-1 away win at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, but they remain a point behind Getafe, with an inferior goal difference.

"Both teams to score is an extremely reliable bet when Espanyol play and you can combine it with Atletico in the Double Chance market, to get odds of 21/20."

Back Atletico Madrid double chance against Espanyol and both teams to score 21/20

Argentinos Juniors 2.0811/10 v Corinthians 4.3100/30, the Draw 3.3512/5

01:30 BST

Andy Schooler says: "Argentina v Brazil battles in this competition have a long history of being what I'll call 'feisty' and I'd certainly expect cards when Buenos Aires-based Argentinos Juniors host Corinthians, of Sao Paulo.

"Corinthians could certainly do with battling their way to at least a point given a group situation which has them on just three points after three of the six games.

"Carlos Ortega looks a decent referee appointment - the Colombian is averaging more than six cards per game in his domestic league this year, while in his three CONMEBOL matches (that's this competition and the Copa Sudamericana) he's shown 17 yellows and one red.

"That's pretty much on a par with last season when he produced 25 yellows and one red in four such games. Over 5.5 cards therefore looks a solid base for our Bet Builder."