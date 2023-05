Celtic have the SPL title wrapped up for another year, and while they have only taken one point from a possible six since they have done, I expect them to win at Hibs tonight.

The hosts saw a four match unbeaten run come to an end at home to Rangers at the weekend, and it's worth noting that prior to their upturn in form, they had lost four on the bounce.

Ange Postecoglou's visitors were beaten at Ibrox before drawing at home to St Mirren, but they will want to get a couple of wins on the board before the Scottish Cup Final, and this is a good chance to get one of them.

Brighton are the fourth top scorers in the Premier League this season, which will come as no surprise to the XG enthusiasts, given their underperformance in converting their chances previously.

They beat Southampton 3-1 at the weekend, and they also scored three against Arsenal in May. Man City edged out Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday, but Pep Guardiola rested plenty of his stars.

City scoring is a bit of a given here, but I do really fancy the Seagulls to continue their prolificness in front of goal.

Real Betis will qualify for next season's Europa League, so they don't need to win tonight, but given Getafe's poor away record, odds-against is a good price on the hosts.

Getafe need to win really, as they are three points adrift of safety, and this is their game in hand - after this, there are only two matches left.

It's four defeats on the bounce on the road though, and their most recent away success was back in October.