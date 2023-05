Villarreal need a win to maintain top-four chase

Cadiz have struggled away at the big hitters

Hosts to keep up UCL charge

We were on the wrong end of a frustrating experience in the Basque region last night, as Real Sociedad dominated their match against Almeria, who played most of the game with ten men after Luis Suarez (not that one) had been sent off in the first half. La Real won 1-0, leaving us a goal short in our Bet Builder.

Undaunted, we stay in Spain, and catch up with in-form Villarreal as they take on a Cadiz team that is just three points above the dropzone in La Liga.

Villarreal are still pushing for a place in the Champions League next season, but they must win this game to have any chance of catching Real Sociedad. Even if Quique Setien's side do win, they'll still be five points adrift with just two rounds of matches left.

However, the Yellow Submarine is moving at full speed. Villarreal have picked up nine win across their last 13 top-flight matches, and at home they have won five of the last seven. They have scored at least twice in all five of those wins at La Ceramica. In their last home game they destroyed Athletic Club 5-1.

Cadiz have lost four of their last seven La Liga games, and they have work to do to avoid the drop. On the road they have lost their last two at Atletico Madrid and Mallorca, and if you go back further they have lost five of the last nine on their travels. Away to the top five, they lost 2-1 at Real Madrid, 2-0 at Barcelona, 5-1 at Atleti and drew 0-0 at Real Sociedad.

I think an in-form Villarreal can get the win they need here, so I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back the home win, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at 2.47/5. 14 of Villarreal's last 15 league games have featured two goals or more, and their league matches this term average 10.1 corners.