La Real on course for Champions League

Almeria poor on the road

On-form hosts worth supporting

Roma let us down and themselves down last night, as they only drew 2-2 with Salernitana. A Jose Mourinho team in a four-goal thriller? Surely not.

We'll head to Spain now, more specifically the Basque stronghold of San Sebastian, because Real Sociedad are up against relegation-threatened Almeria.

La Real are on course for Champions League qualification (five points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal), which would be a huge achievement under the coaching guidance of local hero and Real Sociedad fan Imanol Alguacil. At the weekend they beat newly-crowned champions Barcelona at Camp Nou, and across their last six games they have won four times and drawn twice.

At Anoeta, Real Sociedad are flying. They have won four of their last five games, and they have scored twice in each of those matches. Their last defeat was at Athletic Club over a month ago. They are sharing the goals around - their last six goals in La Liga were all netted by different scorers.

Almeria have a four-point cushion in the race for survival, and they have performed admirably for a newly-promoted side. Like many relegation battlers, they rely on their home form, as their away results are poor. Los Rojiblancos have lost 12 of their last 16 road matches in the top flight. Away to the big hitters they have struggled, losing 4-2 at Real Madrid, 2-1 at Atletico Madrid, 2-0 at Barcelona, 3-1 at Real Betis and 2-1 at Villarreal.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Real Sociedad to win, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at 11/5. Both teams' games average over the eight corners we need.