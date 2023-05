Roma still need wins to qualify for Europe

Salernitana safe from the drop

European fight continues for Roma

There was too much Brazilian boredom for our pal Tobias last night, as his Over 2.5 Goals bet was left high and dry by Flamengo's 1-0 win over Corinthians. He's off to brush up on his capoeira moves, while we head to the Italian capital.

Roma produced a superb rearguard action in Germany a few days ago, as they ground out a goalless draw that took them through to the Europa League final. It was a classic Jose Mourinho performance on the road, and the Portuguese tactician now has the chance to win major European trophies in back-to-back seasons with the Giallorossi.

The league form has inevitably suffered, with Roma winning just four of their last 12 Serie A outings, including the five-match winless run they are currently enduring. However, the picture is slightly better at the Stadio Olimpico, with Roma having won two of the last four. If you go back further, the capital club have won seven of the last ten home games (the Rome derby defeat to Lazio was classified as an away match).

Salernitana have spent the season battling relegation, but they are now safe from the drop, which is quite some effort. A run of one defeat in 12 has seen Paulo Sousa's team secure survival with three games still to play.

The visitors can play without pressure, but Roma have the greater motivation, as they know a win would take them back into the top six, and they would still have an outside chance of making the top four. I understand Roma have been distracted by the UEL, but the final isn't for another nine days, so this is a game they can approach full-throttle.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Roma to win, Over 6.5 Corners (both teams' games average around 8.5 corners in Serie A), Under 4.5 Goals and Tammy Abraham to have 2+ shots. England striker Abraham is averaging 2.57 shots per 90 in Serie A this season, while only one of Roma's league games this term have featured more than four goals. That gives us a combined price of 11/5.