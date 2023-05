Treble-chasing City won't be in celebration mode yet

Brighton matches have been goal laden under De Zerbi

Foden and Mac Allister can both net in a 15/1 Bet Builder

Brighton will get rousing send-off

This has been a special, special season for Brighton and Wednesday night should be a great occasion as the players perform in front of the home fans for the final time this season.

The FA Cup may have slipped from their grasp after an agonising penalty shootout loss to Manchester United in the semi-finals but a brilliant Premier League campaign has secured a European place for next season.

They wrapped that up when beating Southampton 3-1 at the weekend and if Liverpool mess up against the same opposition, Brighton could even finish as high as sixth.

How to put it all into context? One way is to think that manager Graham Potter left for Stamford Bridge in September and Brighton are currently 18 points and six places above Chelsea in the Premier League.

It's fair to say that many football fans could have walked past Roberto De Zerbi and Kaoru Mitoma in the street at the start of the season and not recognised them.

Now the Italian boss and Japanese attacker are regarded as absolute heroes down on the south coast for what they've done this season, helping lift Brighton to 61 points with two games still to play.

Pep won't let standards slip

No-one could have predicted a top-six finish for Brighton this season but most will have pencilled in City to be champions.

And despite a valiant effort from Arsenal, City have finished like a train once more to leave everyone else in their wake.

A fifth Premier League title in six seasons represents another fantastic achievement by the relentless Pep Guardiola and yet this could just be leg one of something much bigger.

With an FA Cup and Champions League final to come, City are on track to replicate local rivals Manchester United and land the treble. United and Inter Milan may have something to say about that but it's hard to see who can stop City.

Pep's desire for perfection means there would have been no letting feet off the gas for this game anyway but the fact that there are two big finals on the horizon gives him the perfect opportunity to keep standards high.

Points-wise, City can get to 94 with victories in their final two games - this one and away to Brentford.

For reference, starting from Pep's first title in 2017-18 their winning totals in the other four were 100, 98, 86 and 93.

City should still be focused

There are some strong stats to make a case for Brighton performing well but the ones in favour of City are even stronger.

For example, Brighton have averaged exactly two home goals per game in this campaign: 36 in 18 matches. Impressive.

However, City have scored 33 goals in their 11 meetings with Brighton for an average of exactly three per game! 3-2 to City then?! That far from impossible scoreline is 2120/1 on the Exchange.

In the Match odds market, Man City are 1.855/6 to bank three more points and secure a 15th away win of the Premier League season while Brighton are 4.1 to land an 11th home victory. The Draw is 4.57/2.

City go into this one having won 12 straight Premier League matches so, on that basis, their price is more than acceptable.

Will the motivation still be there? Will there be one or two sore heads after the title celebrations?

Perhaps there would be different answers if City's season was already wrapped up but focus will surely still be there given that legs two and three of the treble still need to be completed.

Markets expect heavy goal count

Since De Zerbi's first game in charge of Brighton back in October, their Premier League games have seen more goals than any other club's.

The count is 104 - 59 for, 45 against - so it's easy to justify a goals play.

The problem is that the odds are very skewed in favour of it. Over 2.5 is just 1.558/15 while Over 3.5 is 2.47/5.

Both teams to Score is equally lopsided with 'Yes' just 1.584/7.

Foden can drive Bet Builder

Another way of backing goals, of course, is to head to the Bet Builder.

It's never that easy to predict a Pep team but I have a feeling he'll give Phil Foden another start.

The England man has played the full 90 minutes in City's last three Premier League games and his tally of 14 goals this term is a decent haul.

He's also got a great record against Brighton having scored five times in four appearances against them. That includes three in the last two meetings at the Amex.

Foden is 23/10 to find the net but I'll double him up with Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister in a Bet Builder.

We've seen a few examples in the last week of likely-to-move players signing off with a goal in what could/will be their final home match.

Roberto Firmino got a late equaliser for Liverpool at Anfield, Harry Kane netted in front of the Tottenham fans and Declan Rice levelled in West Ham's 3-1 win over Leeds.

Mac Allister looks set to leave - probably to Liverpool - and his record of seven home goals this term makes him a good punt at 4/1 to score against a City defence that has conceded 31 times in their league campaign.

Combining Foden and Mac Allister in an anytime scorer Bet Builder pays around 15/1.

Back Phil Foden and Alexis Mac Allister Both to Score 15/1

Opta stats

Manchester City have won each of their last 25 Premier League games on a Wednesday by an aggregate scoreline of 68-11. It's the longest winning run any side has had on a specific day in the competition's history.