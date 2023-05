Relegation rivals Espanyol, Valladolid and Getafe fighting to survive

Cadiz also at risk despite weekend win

Atletico move back ahead of Real Madrid

Relegation threatened Valladolid host the LaLiga champions Barcelona on Tuesday night.

It could be the perfect time to play Xavi's team. Barca lost 2-1 at home to Real Sociedad over the weekend, despite the manager picking a strong side.

Valladolid need all the help they can get. Their defeat to relegation rivals Cadiz at the weekend was their fifth consecutive loss and leaves them 18th in the table.

As much as Valladolid have more motivation than their opponents, Barcelona's price is tempting against a team in such poor form. An away win and both teams to score is 3.613/5 on the Exchange.

Back Barcelona to beat Valladolid and both teams to score @ 3.6

Both Villarreal and Cadiz will be desperate for the three points when they meet on Wednesday evening.

The Yellow Submarine are unbeaten in five games (W4 D1), after their 2-1 win at Girona on Saturday. Fifth in the table, they trail fourth placed Sociedad by five points, with three games remaining.

At the other end of the league, Cadiz's win against Valladolid gave them some breathing space in their fight against relegation, but they are only three points clear of the drop zone.

As well as Villarreal are playing right now, they have conceded in each of their last eight games. Let's take a chance on a Bet Builder comprised of a home win, both teams to score and Nicolas Jackson to score, at odds of 4/1.

Back Villarreal to beat Cadiz, both teams to score and Jackson to score @ 4/1

Another team that are battling against relegation are Getafe, who travel to Betis on Wednesday night.

A 1-1 draw away at relegated Elche over the weekend, leaves Getafe in 17th place, with only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.

Their chances of staying up are not helped by the fact that two of their remaining three games will come away from home, at a time when Getafe are without an away win in eleven fixtures (D3 L8).

Betis are sixth in the table and need points to confirm European qualification. They are unbeaten in three (W2 D1) after drawing 0-0 in their derby against Sevilla on Sunday night. Back a home win at 2.0811/10 on the Exchange.

Back Betis to beat Getafe @ 2.08

Second in the league Atletico Madrid face an Espanyol side that are second from bottom.

Atletico are already assured of Champions League football, but they do have the matter of finishing above Real Madrid as motivation. At the weekend they beat Osasuna 3-0, which saw them move back ahead of Los Blancos.

Espanyol enjoyed a much needed 2-1 away win at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, but they remain a point behind Getafe, with an inferior goal difference.

Both teams to score is an extremely reliable bet when Espanyol play and you can combine it with Atletico in the Double Chance market, to get odds of 21/20.