Isak to strike as Magpies march on

2.915/8%20v%20Man%20Utd%202.546/4,%20the%20Draw%203.814/5%2020:00%20Live%20on%20BT%20Sport%201">Everton 5.14/1 v Newcastle 1.84/5, the Draw 3.9

19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Mike Norman says: "The Magpies just look on a different level to Everton, and right now they're in far superior form and playing with so much confidence and togetherness.

"True, they lost 3-0 the last time they were on the road, but it's clear that Aston Villa are in superb form themselves and prior to that blip Newcastle had won three away games on the spin, scoring nine goals in the process.

"And when it comes to Everton - who can be backed at 5.2 for the win - we have a golden rule; if you fancy the opposition to score then you don't back the Toffees.

"Everton have won five Premier League games at Goodison Park this season, all achieved when they've not conceded. When they do concede then they don't win.

"I don't expect Newcastle to have any problems finding the back of the net on Thursday night, and I can quite easily see them winning comfortably."

Back Newcastle -1 to Win @ 3.3

Southampton 2.3811/8 v Bournemouth 3.412/5, the Draw 3.45

19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

Opta stat: "Southampton's Theo Walcott has been involved in three goals in his last five Premier League appearances (2 goals, 1 assist), as many as he had in his previous 35.

"He's looking to score in consecutive league games for the first time since August 2018 while at Everton, the second game of which was against Bournemouth."

Back Theo Walcott to score @ 11/4

Tottenham 2.915/8 v Man Utd 2.546/4, the Draw 3.814/5

20:15

Live on BT Sport 1

Kevin Hatchard says: "A bashed-up United look to be limping towards the finish line, but they have won a League Cup in Erik ten Hag's first season, they have the chance to win a second domestic trophy (cross-town rivals Manchester City will have something to say about that) and they are still on track to book a return to the Champions League...

"After Sunday's humiliation and the appointment of the popular Mason, I think we'll see a positive reaction from Spurs on Thursday. It might not be enough to win the game, but I'll happily back them +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.84.

"If Spurs win, we win, and a draw gives us a half-win. Tottenham have won 14 of their last 20 PL games at home, while an injury-hit and tired United haven't been lighting things up on their travels."

Back Spurs +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.84

Valencia 1.84/5 v Vallodolid 5.24/1, the Draw 3.9

18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Dan Fitch says: "Valencia have a chance to climb out of the relegation zone when they host Valladolid on Thursday.

"They won 2-0 at rock bottom Elche over the weekend, but remain in 18th position. Now comes a tougher test against a Valladolid side that have won their last two games, beating Villarreal and Girona.

"Given Valencia's form and position, their odds seem way too short. Back Valladolid to avoid defeat in the double chance market at 2.1."