Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from evens to a 14/1 Bet Builder at the Etihad Alexander Boyes
24 April 2023
3:00 min read

Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from evens to a 14/1 Bet Builder at the Etihad

Following nother profitable weekend thanks to 15/2 (Fulham v Leeds) and 7/2 (Spurs v Newcastle) winners, Alex Boyes has found another 10 Opta stat related be... "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-ten-bets-priced-from-evens-to-a-14-1-bet-builder-at-the-etihad-240423-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-24T14:30:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-24T15:11:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Following nother profitable weekend thanks to 15/2 (Fulham v Leeds) and 7/2 (Spurs v Newcastle) winners, Alex Boyes has found another 10 Opta stat related bets for the Premier League's midweek action... Goals at Elland Road on Tuesday Solly March's record means he can bounce back Jota and Salah too net again in 4/1 double City v Arsenal to live up to its billing at 14/1 MD9's 80% success &amp; 15 pts of profit the aim once again Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace A game of two halves? The Opta Stat: "Wolves have scored fewer second half goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (13), while a league-high share 64% of their goals conceded have come after half-time this term (28/44). Indeed, Wolves have dropped 18 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, just two fewer than they had across their previous two campaigns combined (20). They've lost four games having been ahead this term, only losing more in 2011-12 (7)." The Betfair Bet: Back Wolves/Draw in the HT/FT market @ 13/1 Aston Villa v Fulham Raining goals during Emery's reign The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa have scored in all 19 of their Premier League games under Unai Emery, the longest consecutive scoring streak from the start of a manager's tenure in the competition's history. Indeed, Aston Villa have won their last four Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 9-0. They last won five consecutive top-flight games at Villa Park between May-September 1998, while they last did so without conceding between March-April 1983." The Betfair Bet: Back Aston Villa (-1) to beat Fulham @ 2/1 Leeds United v Leicester City The floodgates are open The Opta Stat: "Having won and kept a clean sheet in their first Premier League game under Javier Gracia, Leeds have conceded 23 goals in their last eight matches under the Spaniard. The Whites' 2.6 goals conceded per game under Gracia is their highest under a single manager in the Premier League. However, despite their victory against Wolves last time out, Leicester remain the only side in Europe's big-five leagues without a clean sheet following the World Cup break. The Foxes have conceded in each of their 17 games in that time. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in the first half @ 11/4 Nottingham Forest v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion Solly goes marching on The Opta Stat: "Brighton's Solly March has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 15 Premier League games, scoring seven and assisting five. Overall, he's had a hand in 14 Premier League goals in 29 games this season (7 goals, 7 assists), as many as he had in his first five campaigns combined (142 games - 4 goals, 10 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Solly March to score or assist @ EVS Chelsea v Brentford Unlucky for Tone-y The Opta Stat: "Ivan Toney has scored 19 goals for Brentford in the Premier League this season. Should he find the net in this game, he would become just the second player to score 20+ in a top-flight campaign for the Bees, after Dave McCulloch, who did so three times (26 in 1935-36, 31 in 1936-37, and 26 in 1937-38). However, Brentford have failed to win each of the last four Premier League games that they've opened the scoring in (D3 L1), including last time out in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa." The Betfair Bet: Back Toney to score but Chelsea to win or draw @ 4/1 West Ham United v Liverpool Jota x Salah The Opta Stat: "Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in half of Liverpool's 20 away goals in the Premier League this season, scoring eight and assisting two. The Egyptian has also been involved in seven goals in five league games against West Ham at the London Stadium (5 goals, 2 assists), with Raheem Sterling (9) the only visiting player to be involved in more at the ground. Indeed, teammate Diogo Jota - who has lost none of the 35 Premier League games he's scored in - has scored braces in each of his last two appearances for Liverpool. The last player to net 2+ goals in more consecutive league games for the Reds was Luis Suárez in December 2013 (a run of four, with the second game in that run coming against West Ham). The Betfair Bet: Back both Salah and Jota to score @ 4/1 Manchester City v Arsenal A game for the history books The Opta Stat: "Arsenal have conceded at least twice in six of their last 11 Premier League games, including each of the last three in a row - they'd only conceded multiple goals five times in their first 21 this season. However, they've also scored at least twice in each of their last eight league games, last having a longer such run between August-October 2018 (9). Indeed, Erling Haaland has scored 32 Premier League goals for Manchester City this season, the joint-most ever by a player in a 38-game campaign in the competition. 20 of these goals have come at the Etihad Stadium, the most home goals by a player in a season since 2007-08 when Cristiano Ronaldo (Old Trafford) and Fernando Torres (Anfield) each scored 21." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in both halves &amp; Haaland to score anytime @ 14/1 Everton v Newcastle United Magpies keep on soaring The Opta Stat: "Having kept a clean sheet in each of their first three Premier League away games following the World Cup, Newcastle have now conceded in each of their last six on the road. They lost 3-0 at Aston Villa last time out, last losing consecutively away from home in March/April last year. However, Newcastle have scored 54 goals in the Premier League this season, their most after 31 games of a top-flight campaign since 2002-03 (also 54), when they went on to finish third in the table. Their six goals against Spurs last time out were their most in a Premier League game since October 2015, in a 6-2 win over Norwich." The Beftair Bet: Back Newcastle to win &amp; BTTS @ 3/1 Southampton v Bournemouth Theo finding form The Opta Stat: "Southampton's Theo Walcott has been involved in three goals in his last five Premier League appearances (2 goals, 1 assist), as many as he had in his previous 35. He's looking to score in consecutive league games for the first time since August 2018 while at Everton, the second game of which was against Bournemouth." The Betfair Bet: Back Theo Walcott to score anytime @ 11/4 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Kane's next milestone The Opta Stat: "Harry Kane has scored 99 Premier League home goals for Tottenham, and could be the first player to reach a century of goals in both home and away games in the competition. He's scored five league goals against Manchester United, but his only one at home came in the final game at White Hart Lane in May 2017." The Betfair Bet: Back Harry Kane to score anytime @ 5/4 on Tuesday</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Solly March's record means he can bounce back</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Jota and Salah too net again in 4/1 double</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>City v Arsenal to live up to its billing at 14/1</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md9-041022-1171.html">MD9's 80% success & 15 pts of profit the aim once again</a></strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace</h3> <h4>A game of two halves?</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Wolves have scored fewer second half goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (13), while a league-high share 64% of their goals conceded have come after half-time this term (28/44). Indeed, Wolves have dropped 18 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, just two fewer than they had across their previous two campaigns combined (20). They've lost four games having been ahead this term, only losing more in 2011-12 (7)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-crystal-palace/32268197">Back Wolves/Draw in the HT/FT market @ 13/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Aston Villa v Fulham</h3> <h4>Raining goals during Emery's reign</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Aston Villa have scored in all 19 of their Premier League games under Unai Emery, the longest consecutive scoring streak from the start of a manager's tenure in the competition's history. Indeed, Aston Villa have won their last four Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 9-0. They last won five consecutive top-flight games at Villa Park between May-September 1998, while they last did so without conceding between March-April 1983."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/aston-villa-v-fulham/32268187">Back Aston Villa (-1) to beat Fulham @ 2/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Leeds United v Leicester City</h3> <h4>The floodgates are open</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/Jack%20Harrison%201280x720-thumb-1280x800-163210-thumb-1280x800-163213-thumb-1280x800-183165.600x375.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Jack Harrison 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/Jack%20Harrison%201280x720-thumb-1280x800-163210-thumb-1280x800-163213-thumb-1280x800-183165-thumb-1280x800-184983.600x375.jpg" width="1280" height="800" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Having won and kept a clean sheet in their first Premier League game under Javier Gracia, Leeds have conceded 23 goals in their last eight matches under the Spaniard. The Whites' 2.6 goals conceded per game under Gracia is their highest under a single manager in the Premier League. However, despite their victory against Wolves last time out, Leicester remain the only side in Europe's big-five leagues without a clean sheet following the World Cup break. The Foxes have conceded in each of their 17 games in that time.</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-leicester/32268169">Back BTTS in the first half @ 11/4</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion</h3> <h4>Solly goes marching on</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Brighton's Solly March has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 15 Premier League games, scoring seven and assisting five. Overall, he's had a hand in 14 Premier League goals in 29 games this season (7 goals, 7 assists), as many as he had in his first five campaigns combined (142 games - 4 goals, 10 assists)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-brighton/32275717">Back Solly March to score or assist @ EVS</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Chelsea v Brentford</h3> <h4>Unlucky for Tone-y</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Ivan Toney has scored 19 goals for Brentford in the Premier League this season. Should he find the net in this game, he would become just the second player to score 20+ in a top-flight campaign for the Bees, after Dave McCulloch, who did so three times (26 in 1935-36, 31 in 1936-37, and 26 in 1937-38). However, Brentford have failed to win each of the last four Premier League games that they've opened the scoring in (D3 L1), including last time out in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-brentford/32275753">Back Toney to score but Chelsea to win or draw @ 4/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>West Ham United v Liverpool</h3> <h4>Jota x Salah</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ad2b84623396304fa24111037ee8bc920ca30c39.600x338.jpg"><img alt="salah-liverpool-1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/ad2b84623396304fa24111037ee8bc920ca30c39-thumb-1280x720-183333.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"<span>Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in half of Liverpool's 20 away goals in the Premier League this season, scoring eight and assisting two. The Egyptian has also been involved in seven goals in five league games against West Ham at the London Stadium (5 goals, 2 assists), with Raheem Sterling (9) the only visiting player to be involved in more at the ground. Indeed, teammate </span>Diogo Jota - who has lost none of the 35 Premier League games he's scored in - has scored braces in each of his last two appearances for Liverpool. The last player to net 2+ goals in more consecutive league games for the Reds was Luis Suárez in December 2013 (a run of four, with the second game in that run coming against West Ham).</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-liverpool/32275722">Back both Salah and Jota to score @ 4/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Manchester City v Arsenal</h3> <h4>A game for the history books</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Arsenal have conceded at least twice in six of their last 11 Premier League games, including each of the last three in a row - they'd only conceded multiple goals five times in their first 21 this season. However, they've also scored at least twice in each of their last eight league games, last having a longer such run between August-October 2018 (9). Indeed, <span>Erling Haaland has scored 32 Premier League goals for Manchester City this season, the joint-most ever by a player in a 38-game campaign in the competition. 20 of these goals have come at the Etihad Stadium, the most home goals by a player in a season since 2007-08 when Cristiano Ronaldo (Old Trafford) and Fernando Torres (Anfield) each scored 21."</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-arsenal/32258931">Back BTTS in both halves & Haaland to score anytime @ 14/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Everton v Newcastle United</h3> <h4>Magpies keep on soaring</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Having kept a clean sheet in each of their first three Premier League away games following the World Cup, Newcastle have now conceded in each of their last six on the road. They lost 3-0 at Aston Villa last time out, last losing consecutively away from home in March/April last year. However, Newcastle have scored 54 goals in the Premier League this season, their most after 31 games of a top-flight campaign since 2002-03 (also 54), when they went on to finish third in the table. Their six goals against Spurs last time out were their most in a Premier League game since October 2015, in a 6-2 win over Norwich."</p> <p><strong>The Beftair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-newcastle/32275964">Back Newcastle to win & BTTS @ 3/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Southampton v Bournemouth</h3> <h4>Theo finding form</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Southampton's Theo Walcott has been involved in three goals in his last five Premier League appearances (2 goals, 1 assist), as many as he had in his previous 35. He's looking to score in consecutive league games for the first time since August 2018 while at Everton, the second game of which was against Bournemouth."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-bournemouth/32275720">Back Theo Walcott to score anytime @ 11/4</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United</h3> <h4>Kane's next milestone</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20Europa%20Conference%20League-thumb-1280x720-137840-thumb-1280x720-182493.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for 1280 Harry Kane Europa Conference League.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20Europa%20Conference%20League-thumb-1280x720-137840-thumb-1280x720-182493-thumb-1280x720-183963.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Harry Kane has scored 99 Premier League home goals for Tottenham, and could be the first player to reach a century of goals in both home and away games in the competition. He's scored five league goals against Manchester United, but his only one at home came in the final game at White Hart Lane in May 2017."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Harry Kane to score anytime @ 5/4

Opta P/L 202-23 (since MD7)

Staked: 22 pts Returned: 25.6 pts P/L: +3.6 pts

Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Manchester City v Arsenal on Wednesday. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Salah & Jota both to score anytime @ 4/1 Premier League Manager Markets Live: Stellini on the brink of Spurs sacking

Premier League Tips: Arsenal to go down at Man City in this 50/1 ACCA Premier League Tips: Three Bet Builders for Tuesday's three games priced up to 11/1

Leeds United v Leicester: Back goals once again at Elland Road

Premier League: Magpies 1/5 for Top 4 Finish after thrashing sorry Spurs 