Desperate times for relegation-threatened Toffees

Magpies flying high after stunning win

Alexander Isak to score in Mike's 6/1 Bet Builder

Toffees stuck in bottom three

After winning three games - all by a 1-0 scoreline - in a relatively short space of time immediately after Sean Dyche's arrival, Everton have hit a poor run of form that has seen them drop into the relegation zone.

It's no wins in five now for the Toffees, and with three of their remaining six game being against title and top four-chasing teams - Man City, Newcastle and Brighton - it's starting to look a bit desperate for the blue side of Merseyside.

Normally you would expect home form to be the key to survival, but having won just one of their last four at Goodison Park, and with the Magpies and Man City still to come, it's easy to understand why Dyche's men are odds-on at 8/11 in the Betfair Sportsbook's Relegation market.

Andros Townsend and Seamus Coleman remain out with injury, while Mason Holgate is suspended after being sent off against Crystal Palace at the weekend. In better news, Abdoulaye Doucoure is back after serving his own suspension, and Amadou Onana is fit again folllowing a recent groin injury.

Magpies back to their best after Villa blip

Newcastle's hopes of playing Champions League football next season were massively boosted at the weekend thanks to a scintillating 6-1 win over Tottenham at St James' Park.

The victory was the perfect response to last week's 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa - arguably Newcastle's worst performance of the season - and Eddie Howe's men are now five points above Villa in fifth having played two games less.

And after winning six of their last seven games, and with matches against Everton, Southampton, Leeds and Leicester - four of the bottom five in the table - to come, it's impossible to argue with odds of 1/9 that the Magpies record a Top 4 Finish this season.

Howe's trusted back four could be disrupted for the trip to Goodison Park with centre-back Fabian Schar a huge doubt with a hamstring strain, while Allan Saint-Maximin will also miss the game with a similar injury.

Difficult to oppose an away win

On the Betfair Exchange, Newcastle are odds-on at 1.84/5 to take all three points, and while I was expecting to see slightly bigger, it's not a price that I want to oppose.

Put simply - as I said when landing some nice bets in the last Newcastle game I previewed - the Magpies just look on a different level to Everton, and right now they're in far superior form and playing with so much confidence and togetherness.

True, they lost 3-0 the last time they were on the road, but it's clear that Aston Villa are in superb form themselves and prior to that blip Newcastle had won three away games on the spin, scoring nine goals in the process.

And when it comes to Everton - who can be backed at 5.24/1 for the win - we have a golden rule; if you fancy the opposition to score then you don't back the Toffees.

Everton have won five Premier League games at Goodison Park this season, all achieved when they've not conceded. When they do concede then they don't win.

I don't expect Newcastle to have any problems finding the back of the net on Thursday night, and I can quite easily see them winning comfortably.

Back Newcastle -1 to Win @ 3.3

Isak and Shots on Target the key to 6/1 Bet Builder

In that West Ham v Newcastle preview I touched on the amount of shots on target the home side were conceding, and I suggested a successful 25/1 Bet Builder as a result.

We have a similar scenario here, with Everton conceding seven shots on target in their last home game (a 1-3 defeat to Fulham), while Newcastle have averaged around seven shots on target themselves in their last three victories.

It makes sense then to combine a Newcastle win with them having seven or more shots on target against Everton. And to boost the price to just over 6/1 we'll include Alexander Isak to score at anytime.

The Swede has 10 Premier League goals to his name from just 11 starts this season, and since his return from injury he's been in superb form, scoring seven goals in his last seven games for Newcastle since the middle of March.