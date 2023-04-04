</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: West Ham v Newcastle: Magpies' recent shot stats make them great price to win
Mike Norman
04 April 2023
3:00 min read "2023-04-04T12:54:00+01:00", "articleBody": "West Ham are desperate for more points to aid their Premier League survival but Mike Norman believes Newcastle are hitting top gear and will come away with the win... Nervy Hammers look vulnerable against big boys Newcastle peaking at the right time Away win a cracking price and a 9/5 shots bet Clean sheets vital for nervy Hammers Looking at West Ham's starting XI against Southampton on Sunday you have to wonder how David Moyes' men are involved in a relegation battle. But then you see them labour to a 1-0 win over possibly the worst team in the Premier League - they scored with one of just two shots on target - and you have the answer. The Hammers appear to be lacking in confidence, playing a cagey brand of football strewn with errors, and the home faithful are definitely feeling the nerves. It's blatantly obvious that the key to West Ham's survival hopes is keeping clean sheets. Remarkably, each of their last 10 victories in all competitions have been secured by winning to nil. Put another way, if the opposition finds the back of the net then West Ham rarely win. You have to go all the way back to October to find the last time they conceded but still managed a victory. Moyes' men go into Wednesday night's game unbeaten in six at the London Stadium. However, Aston Villa (9th) are the highest-placed Premier League team they faced in that run and the Hammers are yet to beat a top-eight side on home soil this season. Magpies aiming to cement top four berth Newcastle are back to their best and were completely dominant in Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester United, a result that lifted them to third in the table and well on course for a Top 4 Finish (1/2 on the Betfair Sportsbook). They were also very impressive - though the 2-1 scoreline didn't reflect it - in beating Nottingham Forest just before the international break, hitting the woodwork twice, having a perfectly good goal chalked off, and registering 15 shots at goal. They've averaged just below 20 shots per game in their last three outings so it's no surprise to see them travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday night on the back of three straight league wins. Eddie Howe has been particularly impressed with his team's energy levels and fitness in recent weeks, and he seems to have put together a well-knitted squad that is high on confidence and able to match any side in the Premier League right now. Away win looks an excellent price The key difference between these two sides for me is that West Ham's big names and playmakers - the likes of Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma - aren't at the top of their game and playing consistently well, whereas the same isn't true of Newcastle's key men. Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have been excellent in recent games, and Allan Saint-Maximin - who was superb against Man United on Sunday - has really started to find his top form again since coming back into the team. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/west-ham-united-vs-newcastle-united/954165/"] Right now, I just think Newcastle are on another level to West Ham. They have the better players, are in better form, and they're playing with much more confidence than the Hammers. So I was extremely surprised to see the Magpies trading at [2.2] on the Betfair Exchange in the Match Odds market, and I belive that is a price well worth taking. If you disagree, you can back West Ham to win at [3.75] or the Draw at [3.6]. But remember, results over the last six months show that if West Ham concede then they don't win, and I just can't see Newcastle not scoring in this game. Back Newcastle to beat West Ham @ 2.2 Magpies to shoot on sight As alluded to earlier, Newcastle have been far from shot shy in recent weeks, but as well as getting plenty of shots away they're also getting a decent number of shots on target too. In the last three games they've averaged excatly six shots on target, but that doesn't include the perfectly good goal that was chalked off for offside against Forest, and they also hit the woodwork three times in that period. Interestingly, Newcastle have hit the woodwork 18 times this season, far more than Man City (12) and Arsenal (11). I appreciate that hitting the woodwork doesn't count as a shot on target but the above stat does tell us how their SOT stats could have been much better with just a tiny bit more luck. In West Ham's two most recent games against top four-chasing teams they conceded eight shots on target to Man United in the FA Cup and nine against Brighton. So I think a price of 9/5 that Newcastle manage at least six shots on target on Wednesday night is another bet to have. Back Newcastle to have 6+ Shots on Target @ 9/5 Having watched West Ham's cagey win over a poor Southampton side on Sunday just hours before Newcastle effectively demolished Manchester United, I'm more than happy to put up an away win as my main bet of the game. I'm confident we'll go close to landing the shots bet too. So if I was having a Bet Builder then I'd be looking to combine wagers along those lines and add the in-form Guimaraes to have a say too. In fact, let's push the boat out and go for Guimaraes to score or assist, Newcastle to win, and Newcastle to have 8+ shots on target. That Bet Builder pays out at around 25/1 if successful. Money back as free bet on the Exchange You can get your money back as a free bet (up to £10) on the Betfair Exchange if you back Under 2.5 goals between West Ham and Newcastle and the bet loses. Currently trading at [1.76], we have landed 70% of these so far in 2023 (7/10). So why Under 2.5 at the London Stadium? Well.. In the Premier League this season, West Ham (7/27 - 26%) and Newcastle (10/27 - 37%) have the two lowest ratios of Over 2.5 goals in their matches of all 20 sides. West Ham have conceded 14 times at home this season, the joint-fifth best defence in the Premier League this campaign. Newcastle, meanwhile, have conceded just 10 times on the road in the top-flight in 2022-23, only Arsenal (9) have shipped a fewer number this season. West Ham are unbeaten in five Premier League games at home, recording three clean sheets in this run. Newcastle (0.7) have conceded the fewest number of goals per game in the Premier League this season, whilst also managing a league-high 13 clean sheets this term. At least one side has failed to score in 17 of West Ham's 27 Premier League games this season, the highest ratio of any of the 20 top-flight sides (63%). Make sure you head over to the Exchange here and opt-in to be involved, and if it does lose, your free bet will be credited instantly to use on a host of other football matches across the week! ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mike Norman", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike_norman" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Newcastle manager Eddie Howe"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Will Newcastle boss Eddie Howe be applauding his players at the London Stadium?</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> West Ham United vs Newcastle United </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Wed 5 Apr, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "West Ham United vs Newcastle United", "description" : "West Ham United vs Newcastle United prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 05 April 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓West Ham United vs Newcastle United ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-04-05 20:00", "endDate": "2023-04-05 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-newcastle-tips-away-win-a-great-price-030423-200.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "London Stadium", "address" : "London Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "West Ham United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Newcastle United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211646942" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211646942">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=West%20Ham%20v%20Newcastle%3A%20Magpies%27%20recent%20shot%20stats%20make%20them%20great%20price%20to%20win&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fwest-ham-v-newcastle-tips-away-win-a-great-price-030423-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fwest-ham-v-newcastle-tips-away-win-a-great-price-030423-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fwest-ham-v-newcastle-tips-away-win-a-great-price-030423-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fwest-ham-v-newcastle-tips-away-win-a-great-price-030423-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fwest-ham-v-newcastle-tips-away-win-a-great-price-030423-200.html&text=West%20Ham%20v%20Newcastle%3A%20Magpies%27%20recent%20shot%20stats%20make%20them%20great%20price%20to%20win" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>West Ham are desperate for more points to aid their Premier League survival but Mike Norman believes Newcastle are hitting top gear and will come away with the win...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Nervy Hammers look vulnerable against big boys</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Newcastle peaking at the right time</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Away win a cracking price and a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-newcastle/32202040"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">9/5</span> shots bet</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Clean sheets vital for nervy Hammers</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Looking at West Ham's starting XI against Southampton on Sunday you have to wonder how <strong>David Moyes</strong>' men are involved in a relegation battle.</p><p>But then you see them <strong>labour to a 1-0 win</strong> over possibly the worst team in the Premier League - they scored with one of just two shots on target - and you have the answer.</p><p>The Hammers appear to be lacking in confidence, playing <strong>a cagey brand of football strewn with errors</strong>, and the home faithful are definitely feeling the nerves.</p><p><img alt="1280 David Moyes Europa League November 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20David%20Moyes%20Europa%20League%20November%202021.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's blatantly obvious that the key to West Ham's survival hopes is <strong>keeping clean sheets</strong>. Remarkably, each of their last 10 victories in all competitions have been secured by <strong>winning to nil</strong>.</p><p>Put another way, if the opposition finds the back of the net then West Ham <strong>rarely win</strong>. You have to go all the way back to October to find the last time they conceded but still managed a victory.</p><p>Moyes' men go into Wednesday night's game <strong>unbeaten in six</strong> at the London Stadium. However, Aston Villa (9th) are the highest-placed Premier League team they faced in that run and <strong>the Hammers are yet to beat a top-eight side</strong> on home soil this season.</p><h2><strong>Magpies aiming to cement top four berth</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Newcastle are back to their best and were <strong>completely dominant</strong> in Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester United, a result that lifted them to third in the table and well on course for a <strong>Top 4 Finish</strong> (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>1/2</strong></span> on the Betfair Sportsbook</a>).</p><p>They were also very impressive - though the 2-1 scoreline didn't reflect it - in beating Nottingham Forest just before the international break, <strong>hitting the woodwork twice</strong>, having a perfectly good goal chalked off, and registering 15 shots at goal.</p><blockquote> <p>They've averaged just below <strong>20 shots per game</strong> in their last three outings so it's no surprise to see them travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday night on the back of <strong>three straight league wins</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Eddie Howe</strong> has been particularly impressed with his team's energy levels and fitness in recent weeks, and he seems to have put together a well-knitted squad that is <strong>high on confidence</strong> and able to match any side in the Premier League right now.</p><h2><strong>Away win looks an excellent price</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The key difference between these two sides for me is that West Ham's big names and playmakers - the likes of Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma - <strong>aren't at the top of their game</strong> and playing consistently well, whereas the same isn't true of Newcastle's key men.</p><p><strong>Bruno Guimaraes</strong> and <strong>Alexander Isak</strong> have been excellent in recent games, and <strong>Allan Saint-Maximin</strong> - who was superb against Man United on Sunday - has really started to find his top form again since coming back into the team.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#7D173C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000042728703866772773800000016383932747635849602_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000121995307809629467320000009774953441782873517_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c6.5,1,25.8,13.4,26.5,35.7c0,0,0,0,0,0 c-2,16.3,2.2,37,2.2,37l11.9,24.3l37.3-18.2L186.5,31.9 M169.9,57.3C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3 C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="202.4,58 167.2,82.1 169.1,69.9 184.6,55.9 186.9,60.7 199.1,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M168.3,66.5l-5.7-22.6l16.1-22.7l17.9,18.1C196.6,39.3,176.5,55.3,168.3,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="172.4,17.2 159.9,41.3 149.7,39.6 162,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" d="M43.5,31.9L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3 c0,0,4.2-20.7,2.2-37c0,0,0,0,0,0c0.7-22.4,20-34.7,26.5-35.7c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1C84.6,14.2,43.5,31.9,43.5,31.9 M60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="27.6,58 64.2,83.1 60.9,69.9 45.3,55.9 43.1,60.7 30.9,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M61.7,66.5l5.7-22.6L51.3,21.3L33.3,39.3C33.3,39.3,53.5,55.3,61.7,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="57.6,17.2 70.1,41.3 80.3,39.6 68,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M145.5,14.3L140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,6.9,3.7,13.2,9.7,17.5v-9.5c-1.9-2.4-3.4-5.1-4.2-8.1h50 c-0.8,3-2.3,5.7-4.2,8.1v9.5C141.8,27.4,145.5,21.2,145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <g> <rect id="Right_4_00000003088324894520115290000012449817875098875317_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_00000142866873790225349500000010346967314405039776_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>West Ham United</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <path id="_x36__40_" d="M173.5,222v-67.7l2.1,67.7H173.5z M174.2,45.3c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.3-0.1-6-2.6-13-5.6v20 C173.7,46,173.9,45.6,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="_x35__43_" d="M160.5,222V20.7c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__46_" d="M134.5,222V32.7c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__49_" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__52_" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> <path id="_x31__71_" d="M56.5,26.3v20c-0.2-0.4-0.4-0.7-0.7-1.1c-3.6-5-12.1-13.1-12.3-13.3v0C43.8,31.8,49.5,29.4,56.5,26.3z M54.4,222h2.1v-67.7L54.4,222z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="182.2" y1="117.6" x2="219.5" y2="99.4"></line> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="47.9" y1="117.6" x2="10.7" y2="99.4"></line> <path d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6s-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4C89.4,26.4,101.1,36,115,36s25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9 L143.4,11.8z"></path> </svg> <h3>Newcastle United</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">AEK Larnaca</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">AEK Larnaca</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>West Ham United vs Newcastle United</strong> Wednesday 05 April, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/west-ham-united-vs-newcastle-united/954165/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Right now, I just think Newcastle are on another level to West Ham. They have the better players, <strong>are in better form</strong>, and they're playing with much more confidence than the Hammers.</p><p>So I was extremely surprised to see the Magpies trading at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211646942"><b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> on the Betfair Exchange in the Match Odds</a> market, and I belive that is a price well worth taking.</p><p>If you disagree, you can back West Ham to win at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> or the Draw at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b>.</p><p>But remember, results over the last six months show that if West Ham concede then they don't win, and <strong>I just can't see Newcastle not scoring</strong> in this game.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Newcastle to beat West Ham @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211646942" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.2</a></div><h2>Magpies to shoot on sight</h2><p></p><p>As alluded to earlier, Newcastle have been far from shot shy in recent weeks, but as well as getting plenty of shots away they're also getting a decent number of <strong>shots on target</strong> too.</p><p>In the last three games they've averaged <strong>excatly six shots on target</strong>, but that doesn't include the perfectly good goal that was chalked off for offside against Forest, and they also <strong>hit the woodwork three times</strong> in that period.</p><blockquote> <p>Interestingly, Newcastle have hit the woodwork <strong>18 times this season</strong>, far more than Man City (12) and Arsenal (11).</p> </blockquote><p>I appreciate that hitting the woodwork doesn't count as a shot on target but the above stat does tell us how their SOT stats <strong>could have been much better</strong> with just a tiny bit more luck.</p><p>In West Ham's two most recent games against top four-chasing teams they conceded eight shots on target to Man United in the FA Cup and nine against Brighton. So I think <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-newcastle/32202040">a price of <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>9/5</strong></span></a> that Newcastle manage <strong>at least six shots on target</strong> on Wednesday night is another bet to have.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Newcastle to have 6+ Shots on Target @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-newcastle/32202040" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/5</a></div><p>Having watched West Ham's cagey win over a poor Southampton side on Sunday just hours before Newcastle effectively demolished Manchester United, <strong>I'm more than happy to put up an away win as my main bet of the game</strong>. I'm confident we'll go close to landing the shots bet too.</p><p>So if I was having a <strong>Bet Builder</strong> then I'd be looking to combine wagers along those lines and add the <strong>in-form Guimaraes</strong> to have a say too.</p><p>In fact, <strong>let's push the boat out</strong> and go for Guimaraes to score or assist, Newcastle to win, and Newcastle to have 8+ shots on target. That Bet Builder pays out at around <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>25/1</strong></span> if successful.</p><hr><h2>Money back as free bet on the Exchange</h2><p></p><p><span>You can <strong>get your money back as a free bet</strong> (up to £10) on the <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=NLSEXC050423" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Betfair Exchange</a> if you back <strong>Under 2.5 goals between West Ham and Newcastle</strong> and the bet loses.</span></p><p><span>Currently<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279299" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.76</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b>,</a> <strong>we have landed 70% </strong>of these so far in 2023 (7/10).</span></p><p>So <strong>why Under 2.5 at the London Stadium</strong>? Well..</p><blockquote> <ul> <li>In the Premier League this season, West Ham (7/27 - 26%) and Newcastle (10/27 - 37%) have the two lowest ratios of Over 2.5 goals in their matches of all 20 sides.</li> <li>West Ham have conceded 14 times at home this season, the joint-fifth best defence in the Premier League this campaign.</li> <li>Newcastle, meanwhile, have conceded just 10 times on the road in the top-flight in 2022-23, only Arsenal (9) have shipped a fewer number this season.</li> <li>West Ham are unbeaten in five Premier League games at home, recording three clean sheets in this run.</li> <li>Newcastle (0.7) have conceded the fewest number of goals per game in the Premier League this season, whilst also managing a league-high 13 clean sheets this term.</li> <li>At least one side has failed to score in 17 of West Ham's 27 Premier League games this season, the highest ratio of any of the 20 top-flight sides (63%).</li> </ul> </blockquote><p><span>Make sure you head over to the </span><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=NLSEXC050423" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Exchange here and opt-in</a><span> to be involved, and if it does lose, your </span><strong>free bet will be credited instantly</strong><span> to use on a host of other football matches across the week!</span></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet </strong>when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder</strong> on<strong> Chelsea v Liverpool. </strong><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB040423">You must opt-in</a>. 