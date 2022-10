Our experts' tips for Saturday's football

Haaland to strike again in City win

Brighton to take aim at Potter's Blues

Kevin Hatchard's Bundesliga bets

Tips for Copa Libertadores final

Leicester 11.010/1 v Man City 1.3130/100, the Draw 6.411/2

12:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Mark O'Haire says: "Leicester have lost their last three meetings with Manchester City, and have been turned over in nine of their most recent 11 Premier League match-ups with the Citizens (W2-D0-L9). The Foxes have also suffered defeat in each of their past three King Power Stadium showdowns with Pep Guardiola's side, failing to even score in each reverse.

"Leicester 11.00 arrive unbeaten in each of their last three Premier League encounters (W2-D1-L0), keeping clean sheets in each. The Foxes have tabled back-to-back triumphs, however, all three of the hosts league victories this term have come against bottom-three opposition. Leicester have W0-D2-L7 when taking on teams above them in the table.

"Manchester City 1.31 have been flawless at The Etihad thus far yet the defending champions have posted just W2-D2-L1 on their Premier League travels. Still, the Citizens tend to be rock-solid operators when on the road at bottom-half opposition, returning W18-D3-L1 in such circumstances since the beginning of 2020/21, averaging 2.35 goals per-game."

WBA 2.427/5 v Sheffield United 3.259/4, the Draw 3.45

12:30pm

Sky Sports Football

NTT20 says: "WBA finally appointed Steve Bruce's successor in the form of Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan. You'd be forgiven for thinking the Spaniard's last game in management was last season's Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest, but he actually arrives at The Hawthorns after an ill-fated 11-game period as Olympiacos boss which lasted just 49 days and saw the Greek giants win only two games.

"His stock remains high in the EFL though, after leading Huddersfield so unexpectedly close to the Premier League last season and Baggies fans are hopeful that he can repeat the trick by taking on an underachieving but talented squad and improve their fortunes in a short space of time."

NTT20's bet: Back Sheffield United Draw No Bet @ 2.1

RB Leipzig 1.855/6 v Bayer Leverkusen 4.47/2, the Draw 4.216/5

14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "Christopher Nkunku already has 12 goals in all competitions this season, and he has found the net in five of his last seven outings. Despite his consistent displays (he got 35 goals in all competitions last term, and was the Bundesliga's Player of the Season), he is still trading at chunky prices to score. This weekend he is 2.74 to score against Bayer Leverkusen, and that's just too short...

"Leverkusen have now leaked 12 goals in their last four competitive matches, and they have let in 35 goals across their 17 game in all competitions. For a side that finished third in the league last term, that is deeply alarming. It's not working at the other end either - star striker Patrik Schick has scored just two league goals this term, and their top scorer in the league is right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong."

Brighton 3.1511/5 v Chelsea 2.526/4, the Draw 3.412/5

15:00





Stephen Tudor says: "Graham Potter will take centre-stage at the Amex, returning to the club he helped transform before taking the Chelsea chalice and it will be interesting to see how his former charges respond to his presence on the touchline. Conceivably, they'll raise their game.

Not that they particularly have to. The Seagulls may be winless under Roberto De Zerbi but their performances have been largely excellent, averaging 5.2 shots on target across a five-game spell that's incorporated Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester City. Sooner or later, the goals will come. Why not this Saturday?

"As for the Blues, they remain unbeaten in all competitions since Potter took the reins, an immediate impact made all the more impressive by injuries blighting them at every turn. Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante miss out on the south coast. Kalidou Koulibaly is a maybe."

Fulham 2.427/5 v Everton 3.211/5, the Draw 3.55

17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Paul Higham says: "Everton responded to three straight defeats with an impressive 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday to ease some mounting pressure on Frank Lampard, who would have found himself just outside the relegation zone had they not beaten the Eagles.

"It shows how tight it is in the table still, so there's no time to relax as Lampard must not try and find a solution to their generally awful away form - which reads just two wins in 23 Premier League road trips (D5 L16).

"They did win their last game at Craven Cottage, but are winless in six games against promoted sides and have never won consecutive games at the picturesque ground on the banks of the Thames."

Liverpool 1.3130/100 v Leeds 10.519/2, the Draw 6.611/2

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Ben Steele says: "On Saturday night, Leeds United visit Anfield knowing that they will have to stop with one of the icons of the Jurgen Klopp era if they are to have any chance, something they've struggled with in the past. Mohamed Salah has faced Leeds at Anfield twice before and registed five goals and an assist in those games.

"After picking up both a goal and an assist in midweek, the Egyptian has now been directly involved in six goals in his last five appearances and is clearly in a good run of form.

"Salah is priced at 1.75 to score anytime and 2.7 to set up a teammate and both of those bets are worth a look, but those hunting value will back the number 11 to score first @ 4.0."

Flamengo 1.574/7 v Atletico PR 6.86/1, the Draw 4.47/2

21:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Nathan Joyes says: "The 2022 Copa Libertadores final is the third consecutive year we will have an all Brazilian affair - and although I predicted right at the very beginning that the Brazilian and Argentinian teams would dominate once more, Athletico Paranaense were definitely not on my list of teams to look out for.

"Perhaps that was foolish of me to overlook a team which has Felipe Scolari as their Head Coach, who have defied the odds to reach the final...

So credit where credit is due. Scolari has shocked the continent with his team's achievement in reaching the final but their greatest hurdle awaits.

"Flamengo have been unstoppable. Eleven wins, one draw and no defeats, while scoring 32 goals in total as well as keeping four clean sheets in the knockout rounds alone."