Flamengo hoping to put last year's defeat behind them

Pedro has scored 12 Copa Libertadores goals

Flamengo remain undefeated: Won 11 and drawn one

The 2022 Copa Libertadores final is the third consecutive year we will have an all Brazilian affair - and although I predicted right at the very beginning that the Brazilian and Argentinian teams would dominate once more, Athletico Paranaense were definitely not on my list of teams to look out for.

Perhaps that was foolish of me to overlook a team which has Felipe Scolari as their Head Coach, who have defied the odds to reach the final.

Seeing off current Champions Palmeiras and dark horses Estudiantes in the knockout stages was rather impressive to say the least. Scolari has his side well drilled, especially away from home, which was vital to their progression in the tournament.

They didn't have it all their own way in the groups, especially when you factor in their embarrassing 5-0 defeat to The Strongest - however, this is a distant memory as they head to Ecuador.

So credit where credit is due. Scolari has shocked the continent with his team's achievement in reaching the final but their greatest hurdle awaits.

Flamengo have been unstoppable. Eleven wins, one draw and no defeats, while scoring 32 goals in total as well as keeping four clean sheets in the knockout rounds alone.

Many believed Flamengo were at their peak last year, and many questioned if they could bounce back after an extra time defeat to Palmeiras - but it turns out they were only in fourth gear all along.

Last year's top goalscorer, Gabriel Barbosa, who also scored in the final against Palmeiras, has been pivatol once again, contributing five goals and three assists on the way to the final.

However, step forward Pedro, who will finish as the Copa Libertadores top goalscorer with at least 12 goals, and he is going to be at the forefront of everything they do against Athletico Paranaense.

The prolific striker is the only player to have scored in every round of this year's Copa Libertadores.

A hattrick against Velez Sarsfield away from home before a goal in the reverse leg were vital contributions in the semi-final which helped Flamengo secure a second straight final.

The goalscoring machine even bagged on Wednesday against Santos in Serie A when given 45 minutes to keep his legs fresh ahead of Saturday. Flamengo fans must have been relieved to see him come away from that match unscathed.

Pedro has written the headlines throughout the tournament and it'll be very fitting if he can help Flamengo lift the trophy. I'm backing Pedro to score anytime and Flamengo to win in 90 minutes at 2.707/4.