Leicester v Man City (12:30) - Early kick-off, early goals

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have scored two more goals than Leicester in their entirety and remarkably seven of the duo's haul has been laid on by Kevin De Bruyne. The masterly Belgian has been directly involved in a goal every 78 minutes in 2022/23.

The trio will prove a tough structural test for a Foxes defence that have kept three clean sheets on the bounce. Up front, Leicester are finally starting to click and doing so early doors. Twelve of their last 15 goals have been converted in first-halves.



In fact, only the visitors have scored more in the first period of games which suggests we shouldn't have long to wait before the deadlock is broken at the King Power.

Back the first half to have more goals than the second @ 3.2

Bournemouth v Tottenham (15:00) - Kane eventually able

Harry Kane's 95th minute strike may have been chalked off in the Champions League this week but, in the Premier League, he has notched five legitimate winners, more than any other player. The England ace has also fired seven in eight past the Cherries previously.

With Kulusevski and Richarlison both out it will once again fall on the 29-year-old to be the difference, though in truth when is this not the case?



At the other end, Dominic Solanke will be a huge miss, for his assists as much as his goal-threat, especially as Bournemouth have failed to score in seven fixtures this term, a joint league high.



The hosts have the lowest possession ratio in the top-flight and Spurs have plenty of form for struggling to break down stubborn opponents who refuse to open up. Patience and persistence will be key.

Take a punt on Kane to be the last goalscorer @ 4.2

Brentford v Wolves (15:00) - A weary wolf in London

Aside from a bit of a pasting by league-leaders Arsenal, the Bees boast a pretty decent record at the Gtech Community Stadium this term. Three clean sheets on home soil is not to be sniffed at and they're always capable of racking up a healthy score-line, as demonstrated against Manchester United and Leeds.

A drubbing of any kind would have felt very unlikely a while ago with Wolves consistently tight at the back, but in recent weeks they have begun to hemorrhage goals, conceding every 38 minutes since mid-September. At the business end they've scored the joint-fewest number of goals across Europe's big five leagues, sharing that ignominy with Cadiz.



Ivan Toney has bagged 44.4% of Brentford's goals this season and is obviously one to watch.





A Bet Builder backing Toney to score anytime and over 2.5 goals offers up 3.2

Brighton v Chelsea (15:00) - Return to sender

Graham Potter will take centre-stage at the Amex, returning to the club he helped transform before taking the Chelsea chalice and it will be interesting to see how his former charges respond to his presence on the touchline. Conceivably, they'll raise their game.

Not that they particularly have to. The Seagulls may be winless under Roberto De Zerbi but their performances have been largely excellent, averaging 5.2 shots on target across a five-game spell that's incorporated Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester City.



Sooner or later, the goals will come. Why not this Saturday?

As for the Blues, they remain unbeaten in all competitions since Potter took the reins, an immediate impact made all the more impressive by injuries blighting them at every turn. Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante miss out on the south coast. Kalidou Koulibaly is a maybe.

There are few better managers around than Potter at finding solutions to problems and it's telling that Chelsea have more different goalscorers this term than any other top-flight side.

Back Brighton to have 5 or more shots on target @ 1.9

Crystal Palace v Southampton (15:00) - Wahey hey Zaha

Cheik Doucoure is back for the Eagles, who was missed dreadfully at Goodison. The combative Malian may be incautious about picking up cautions but Palace are not the same side without him.

The same goes too of course for Wilfried Zaha, who has found the back of the net in his last two outings against the Saints. More so, the flying winger has scored four of his five this season at Selhurst Park.



No team has picked up more points from losing positions than Patrick Vieira's men (9) but an ever-improving Southampton are not far behind on eight. If you're feeling adventurous therefore, head to the half time/full time market. The more conservative option has both teams scoring.

Roll the dice on BTTS @ 1.9

Newcastle v Aston Villa (15:00) - Villans to slog on the Tyne

The Magpies are flying at present, having lost once all season and that to a late, late heartbreaker at Anfield.

Sitting proudly in fourth it's a steady rise built on solid foundations with Sven Botman and Fabien Schar establishing a formidable partnership at the back. Subsequently, no team has kept more clean sheets this term.

Their sublime campaign would be even more dreamy if not for the woodwork, Eddie Howe's collective striking it nine times. Bad luck aside, you have to fancy Newcastle to extend their unbeaten record at home against a Villa side that last won on the road back in May.



New Villa boss Unai Emery may succeed in due course - and our very own Alex Keble believes he will - but in the North-East this Saturday his best chance is to stay in the game and take advantage of the Magpies' propensity to concede late. Nine of the 11 in their against column have come in the second half.

By then though, we could well be in consolation territory.





Back Newcastle to win 1-0, 2-0 as a correct score combination @ 3.3

Fulham v Everton (15:00) - Mitro to chew out the Toffees

Everton have failed to win any of their last six encounters with promoted sides and that may well continue in the capital, even if the Toffees are imbued with confidence from last week's triumph over Palace.



Fulham are the third most clinical team in the top-flight, putting away 12.9% of their chances, and Alexandar Mitrovic can take credit for much of that, a striker who usually ignites at Craven Cottage. The prolific Serb has scored 10 of his last 14 on home turf.

As Paul Higham points out in his match preview, the hosts are also consistent scorers in front of their fans while it's revealing that 15 of their 22 campaign goals have been converted after the break.

Regarding the style of football on display, don't be surprised if the Toffees go direct, contrasting with Fulham's fancy ways. Everton have committed to 101 more long balls in 2022/23 than this weekend's opponents.

Lastly, discipline will also be a factor. Fulham are rock-bottom of the fair play table, with Everton not far behind.





A Bet Builder backing Mitrovic to score or assist and for Fulham to win the second half offers up 3.4

Liverpool v Leeds (15:00) - Mo misery for Marsch

Leeds have shipped in 10 in their two most recent visits to Anfield and last beat the Reds in 2001. Jurgen Klopp's men, meanwhile, haven't lost at home in the league for 29 games.

If history is against the Yorkshire giants, the present does them no favours either. Mired in a run of eight winless matches, Jessie Marsch's position gets more tenuous with every passing week. Their only positive right now lies in Rodrigo rediscovering his goalscoring boots after starting the season so brightly before fading away.

Liverpool have Jota and Dias out but Mo Salah is ample compensation, the Egyptian directly involved in six of those 10 mentioned above. Don't discount further punishment coming from the spot. Referee Michael Oliver has awarded the most penalties in the top-flight to date.