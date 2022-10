Fulham have scored in every league game but one this season

Everton have just two wins from 23 away league games

Both teams have scored in 10 of Fulham's 12 games

Fulham in fine scoring form after recent wins

Marco Silva's side sit in the lofty heights of seventh in the Premier League heading into the weekend after back-to-back wins secured by scoring three times in both.

With 22 goals from 12 games, Fulham have scored as many as Liverpool with only Spurs, Arsenal and Man City scoring more - and that looks like their formula going forward as they've also let in 22 along the way.

With two wins in three against Everton and just one defeat at Craven Cottage so far this season they'll feel pretty confident, but also no doubt fired up with Silva facing his former side.

It will be Silva's first game against the side he left in 2019 after a high-profile but unsuccessful spell at Goodison. He's now well on the way to proving all those doubters wrong and he'd love to continue that by getting one over his former employers.

Can Lampard cure travel sick Toffees?

Everton responded to three straight defeats with an impressive 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday to ease some mounting pressure on Frank Lampard, who would have found himself just outside the relegation zone had they not beaten the Eagles.

It shows how tight it is in the table still, so there's no time to relax as Lampard must not try and find a solution to their generally awful away form - which reads just two wins in 23 Premier League road trips (D5 L16).

They did win their last game at Craven Cottage, but are winless in six games against promoted sides and have never won consecutive games at the picturesque ground on the banks of the Thames.

Everton have also been pretty consistently poor against the better sides in the league, four of their five defeats this season have come against current top six teams, with all of their wins coming against bottom half opponents - and away they've not won at a top-half team in 12 games.

Count on the Cottagers scoring at home

Fulham are warm favourites at 2.35/4 with Everton 3.02/1 for one of the more rare Premier League sights - an away win - with the draw 3.412/5 and not the worst shout in the world.

Both teams come in having scored three last time out - if Fulham can score three again it'll be the first time they've managed that three games running since 1966.

That may be a stretch as Everton haven't conceded three in a game once yet, and have only conceded twice in three games so have been pretty solid defensively - even if that has led to some stinkingly boring performances.

You'd fancy Fulham to score here - they've only failed to score once this season and have bagged 13 at home but also only kept one clean sheet. So we'll happily back both teams to score at 1.68/13.

Mitrovic a man on a mission

Aleksandar Mitrovic is on a similar mission to Silva to prove himself as Premier League quality, and he's certainly doing that as he scored his ninth of the season at Leeds - making it now 52 goals in 57 games for him under Silva at Fulham.

Only the freakish Erling Haaland has a better goals per game ratio this season so the 2.01/1 on him as anytime goalscorer feels about right - and worth backing.

Aleksandar Mitrovic gets the better of Emi Martinez to double Fulham's lead from the spot #PLonPrime #FULAVL pic.twitter.com/VU4eaaIxC0 -- Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 20, 2022

Willian could be one to keep an eye on, especially for Bet Builders for Fulham as he's starting to get to grips with his new side now and played well when starting the last two games - scoring once and having five shots with four on target.

Having Dominic Calvert-Lewin back is also a huge boost for Everton, as he showed with an early goal in just his second start of the season last week against Palace. He'll be a big threat as a 2.757/4 anytime scorer.

And he's gone under the radar but Alex Iwobi has piled up five assists in his 12 appearances this season and with now a target man like Calvert-Lewin to aim for he could be the creator again.