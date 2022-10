Salah has great record against Leeds

Marsch unlikely to get a much needed result

Elliott can provide a youthful lift

Klopp leaning on Salah and home comforts

Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool has had very few bumps in the road but the start to this year's campaign has been characterised by strong performances at Anfield and disappointment on their travels.

A 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth and a excillerating win over Manchester City have shown the quality of Klopp's side but they've been incredibly inconsistent away from home, dropping points to Fulham, Arsenal, Everton and, last week, 20th placed Nottingham Forest.

On Saturday night, Leeds United visit Anfield knowing that they will have to stop with one of the icons of the Jurgen Klopp era if they are to have any chance, something they've struggled with in the past. Mohamed Salah has faced Leeds at Anfield twice before and registed five goals and an assist in those games.

After picking up both a goal and an assist in midweek, the Egyptian has now been directly involved in six goals in his last five appearances and is clearly in a good run of form.

Salah is priced at 1.758/11 to score anytime and 2.77/4 to set up a teammate and both of those bets are worth a look, but those hunting value will back the number 11 to score first @ 4.03/1

Back Mohamed Salah to score first @ 4.0

Marsch fighting for his job as pressure mounts

While Liverpool have been inconsistent, unfortunately for Leeds fans their team have consistently struggled for results. Their last win, a 3-1 defeat of League One's Barnsley, came eight games ago in late August and the fans have certainly turned on Jesse Marsch.

Fans at each of Leeds' last two games have voiced their support for Marsch's predecessor Marcelo Bielsa more regularly than the American who is 1.538/15 to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

Liverpool are huge favourites, 1.331/3, to win the game but Marsch will draw some hope from Liverpool's defensive struggles this season. A backline that has appeared almost impentrable over the years has offered more chances to their opposition this term.

Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra have scored eight of United's 15 goals between them and are certainly their side's biggest threats but youngster Crysencio Summerville offers terrific value as the games last goalscorer @ 20.019/1.

The Dutchman scored a late consolation goal in last week's loss to Fulham and missed a glorious chance for a last gasp equaliser against Arsenal and Marsch consistently calls on him from the bench.

Liverpool's fixture list is jam packed so Klopp will likely look to have the game won early and rest his stars, providing more chances for Summerville to add to his late game attacks.

Youngster Elliott offers glimpse of Anfield future

One of the recent criticisms of Klopp's team has been the age of the squad. With the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho either close to or well over 30 in midfield and the rest of the squad not far behind.

However, Harvey Elliott has developed into something of a bright spot for the Reds. With three goals this season, including one in midweek, the 19-year-old has shown himself to be a real threat.

Priced at 3.259/4 to score anytime and in a good form I'm backing the youngster to find the net for the fourth time this season.

