Bundesliga and Serie A tips for Saturday night

Everton 9.28/1 v Arsenal 1.444/9, the Draw 5.04/1

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Kevin Hatchard says: "It would be a surprise to see Everton adopt an expansive approach here, and Dyche will surely try to reduce the quality of shots he allows Arsenal to have.

"For all their problems, Everton have actually got some good defensive players, and their new manager knows how to set a team up to defend and frustrate. On that basis, backing Under 2.5 Goals at 2.06 looks a decent play, not least because that bet has paid out in six of Arsenal's last ten top-flight matches. In those ten games, Arsenal have leaked just six goals.

"Arsenal are a bit too short to be of interest in the Match Odds market here at 1.45. Dyche will doubtless get the crowd going, and this feels like a tricky test for the league leaders. They are absolutely the fair favourites, but not attractively priced."

Norwich 2.6613/8 v Burnley 2.942/1, the Draw 3.45

12:30

Live on Sky Sports

Mark O'Haire says: "Norwich were beaten 1-0 in the reverse encounter back in October, extending the Canaries' lean streak against the Clarets in league action. The Yellows have now tabled a solitary success in their last nine match-ups with Burnley, losing on five occasions (W1-D3-L5). Meanwhile, at Carrow Road, the duo have played out an even W2-D2-L2 since 2006.

"Ante-post favourites Norwich 2.62 posted only three wins across a 15-game streak through October into early January (W3-D4-L8), a run that saw the Canaries slide out of top-six and Dean Smith sacked.

"Despite an FA Cup exit against Blackburn, the Norfolk giants have found their feet under David Wagner with impressive back-to-back victories."

Man Utd 1.422/5 v Crystal Palace 9.89/1, the Draw 5.14/1

15:00



The Opta Stat: "Crystal Palace have taken seven points from their last four away league games against Manchester United (W2 D1 L1), just one fewer than they had from their first 21 visits to Old Trafford (W2 D2 L17, assuming 3 pts/win).

"However, they did lose this exact fixture 1-0 last season. Indeed, following Michael Olise's free-kick for Crystal Palace to make it 1-1, and Eddie Nketiah's strike for Arsenal to make it 3-2, Manchester United have conceded result-altering goals in the 90th minute of consecutive Premier League matches for the first time."

Wolves 4.3100/30 v Liverpool 1.9310/11, the Draw 3.953/1

15:00

Stephen Tudor says: "Wolves are ever-improving under Julen Lopetegui but there has certainly been no dramatic transformation to speak of. Even five league games into the Spaniard's reign, they maintain the worst chance conversion rate in the top-flight, a staggering 4.2%.

"Elsewhere though, there have been causes for optimism, not least the manner of their performances against Liverpool in the FA Cup last month, unlucky and deserving to win at Anfield, then bossing the stats in the replay only to be undone by a great strike.

"As for the Reds, they are stuttering and spluttering for sure, a descent not helped by Mo Salah enduring a mini-drought. Instinct alone says he will put that right at Molineux."

Roma 1.548/15 v Empoli 8.07/1, the Draw 4.3100/30

17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Chloe Beresford says: "On the surface, Empoli have been in good form of late, going undefeated across their last six games, but that masks their poor away form with the Azzurri managing just two wins on the road so far this season.

"That makes it tough to see Paolo Zanetti's men ending a terrible run against Roma, a side they have not beaten since February 2007, with the Giallorossi winning nine of their last 11 meetings at the Olimpico.

"With Roma scoring at least two goals in their last six matches against Empoli, the tip here is to back AS Roma to win & over 2.5 goals."

Newcastle 1.664/6 v West Ham 6.611/2, the Draw 4.03/1

17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Jamie Pacheco says: "If someone had told you this time last year that Newcastle would be 1.64 to beat West Ham, you probably wouldn't have believed them.

"But they're 21 points better off, have conceded 14 goals fewer, have scored 16 more and most crucially of all, have kept 12 clean sheets to the Hammers' four. Opta remind us that figure includes the Magpies not conceding in any of their last six, and this despite hosting Chelsea and visiting table-toppers Arsenal.

"So if Newcastle are so stingy at the back and West Ham are missing two of their most likely sources of a goal, we're instantly drawn, and with good reason, to the Match Odds and Over/Under 2.5 goals market...

"There have admittedly been a few cases of Newcastle racking up the goals this campaign. They drew 3-3 with Man City, beat Fulham 4-1 away and Brentford 5-1, for example. But low-scoring matches have been their modus operandi of late."

Borussia Mgladbach 1.584/7 v Schalke 6.25/1, the Draw 4.84/1

17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "Borussia Mönchengladbach continue to seek consistency in their first season under Daniel Farke, but the general trend under the former Norwich boss is an upward one.

"Star players Manu Koné and Marcus Thuram stayed put, despite serious interest from Premier League clubs, and established names like Lars Stindl and Jonas Hofmann have looked really effective since the World Cup break.

"Gladbach have won eight of their last 11 home games in the Bundesliga, and they have been scoring freely at Borussia Park. I'm happy to back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.88 - if the Foals win by two goals or more, we get a full pay-out, and our stake is returned if Gladbach only win by one goal."