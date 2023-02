Roma to keep rolling

Napoli too much for Spezia

Roma too strong for Empoli

AS Roma v Empoli

Saturday February 4, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

On the surface, Empoli have been in good form of late, going undefeated across their last six games, but that masks their poor away form with the Azzurri managing just two wins on the road so far this season.

That makes it tough to see Paolo Zanetti's men ending a terrible run against Roma, a side they have not beaten since February 2007, with the Giallorossi winning nine of their last 11 meetings at the Olimpico.

With Roma scoring at least two goals in their last six matches against Empoli, the tip here is to back AS Roma to win & over 2.5 goals, a market that is currently available at odds of 2.47/5.

AS Roma to win and over 2.5 goals 2.4

Luciano Spalletti loves clean sheets

Spezia v Napoli

Sunday February 5, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 1

After beating Roma last weekend, Napoli have now won 15 of their last 16 games and have only dropped points three times over the opening 20 rounds, playing some superb football along the way.

Indeed, Napoli have been winning at half time and full time in each of their last four games, whilst also scoring 2+ goals in eight of their last nine Serie A outings while keeping 24 clean sheets since Luciano Spalletti took charge.

All of that is ominous for a Spezia outfit who currently sit 17th in the table, and have failed to score in any of their last four matches.

So, with all that in mind, the tip here is to back Napoli to win to nil, a market which is available at odds of 2.35/4.

Napoli to win to nil v Spezia 2.3

Milan derby to delight neutrals

Inter v AC Milan

Sunday February 5, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Milan have won the last two editions of the derby, and will be looking to make it three in a row for the first time since 2004 whilst also ending a run of three defeats in their last three outings.

Those struggles stem mostly from woes at the back, with the 23 goals allowed by the Rossoneri in January setting a new record for the most they have ever conceded in a single calendar month in their history.



That means there have been over 2.5 goals in each of Milan's last six outings, while Inter have failed to score just once in their last 10 games, seeing over 2.5 goals in six of those fixtures.

With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Inter v AC Milan: over 2.5 goals, a market available at 1.758/11.

Inter v AC Milan: over 2.5 goals 1.75

Why not combine all three into a single Bet Builder?