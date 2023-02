Farke's men too good for Wagner's old side

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Schalke

Saturday 04 February, 17:30

Schalke remains one of the biggest institutions in German sport, but the edifice is in serious need of repair.

Financial problems are still a major part of the Royal Blues' story, and they are trying to compete at Bundesliga level with what is largely a second-tier squad.

Coach Thomas Reis is playing catch-up after his predecessor Frank Kramer's disastrous tenure, and Schalke are rock-bottom having collected just ten points from 18 games.

A flurry of loan signings have given Reis some options to work with, but none of them are proven performers in the Bundesliga, and Schalke have only won twice in the league this season.

Reis needs to somehow plug the leaks in defence - S04 have conceded 41 goals, and only the coach's old side Bochum have a worse record.

Borussia Mönchengladbach continue to seek consistency in their first season under Daniel Farke, but the general trend under the former Norwich boss is an upward one.

Star players Manu Koné and Marcus Thuram stayed put, despite serious interest from Premier League clubs, and established names like Lars Stindl and Jonas Hofmann have looked really effective since the World Cup break.

Gladbach have won eight of their last 11 home games in the Bundesliga, and they have been scoring freely at Borussia Park. I'm happy to back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.8810/11 - if the Foals win by two goals or more, we get a full pay-out, and our stake is returned if Gladbach only win by one goal.

Back Borussia Mönchengladbach -1.0 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.88

Union to strike

Union Berlin v Mainz

Saturday 04 February, 14:30

It's been quite a week for Union Berlin. Last Saturday they extended their dominance over city rivals Hertha with a 2-0 win at the Olympiastadion, and then on transfer deadline day they showed admirable financial restraint in refusing to bow to the demands of shiny free agent Isco.

Hours after the deal to bring the decorated Spaniard to Berlin had collapsed, Union secured an impressive 2-1 win over Wolfsburg in the DFB Pokal.

Union have won all four of their competitive games since the World Cup break, and remarkably they are only a points behind Bayern in the title race with just 16 matchdays left.

Their home form continues to impress - Urs Fischer's team have won eight and drawn one of their last nine competitive home matches.

Mainz were thrashed 4-0 in midweek by Bayern, and they won't have had much recovery time. Bo Svensson's side has won just one of the last eight games in league and cup, and on the road they have lost four of their last six.

Union are surprisingly trading at odds-against here in the Match Odds market, so let's back them.

Back Union to win v Mainz on the Exchange @ 2.02

Relentless Randal to shine again

Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin

Saturday 04 February, 14:30

Last Saturday, Eintracht Frankfurt became the third team to hold Bayern Munich to a draw in the league in 2023, and they did it thanks to an intelligent and determined second-half comeback.

Randal Kolo Muani, who played with the distinction in the recent World Cup final for France, produced another eye-catching display.

Kolo Muani scored Eintracht's equaliser in Munich, ghosting past a flat-footed Dayot Upamaecano to slot the ball into the far corner.

I have rarely seen Upamecano back off so consistently against an opponent, but against his fellow Frenchman (who he would have trained with a lot in Qatar) he was clearly discomfited.

Kolo Muani has now racked up seven goals and ten assists in his first 17 Bundesliga games, which means he is averaging one goal involvement per match in his maiden season in Germany.

There's no reason why the former Nantes forward shouldn't thrive here against Hertha Berlin.

Sport CEO Fredi Bobic was given the push after the demoralising derby defeat to Union, and coach Sandro Schwarz is on borrowed time. Hertha have lost six of their last seven league games, and are in serious danger.

Kolo Muani is 2.6413/8 to score against a Hertha team that has leaked 32 goals in 18 league games, and that's an attractive price.