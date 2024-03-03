Premier League on Betfair: Liverpool 9/5 for title after dramatic late win

Wins for title chasers Liverpool and Man City

Villa leave it late to maintain five-point gap over Spurs

Relegation battle heating up

Reds leave it late and City in comeback win

Liverpool are 9/52.80 to win the Premier League title after they moved four points clear at the top of the table with a dramatic late win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The game looked to be heading towards a goalless draw but in the 99th minute of the match Darwin Nunez glanced home Alex Mac Allister's cross, much to the delight of the travelling away fans.

However, there was huge anger among the Forest coaching staff and players at the final whistle at the apparent incorrect decision by referee Paul Tierney to give the ball to Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher following a head injury to Ibrahima Konate.

Tierney didn't blow his whistle for Konate's injury until the ball was out wide at Callum Hudson-Odoi's feet, and therefoe Forest should have been given a drop ball at the re-start of the game. Liverpool kept the ball and eventually got their last-gasp winner.

The Reds' lead at the top of the table was cut back to one point on Sunday afternoon when Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-1.

United took a surprise lead in the first half thanks to a Marcus Rashford thunderbolt, but the Citizens unsurprisingly fought back in the second and eventually ran out comfortable winners thanks to a brace from Phil Foden and a stoppage time Erling Haaland strike.

City remain favourites in the Betfair Sportsbook's Premier League Winner market at 1/12.00 with Arsenal - who face Sheffield United on Monday - available to back at 10/34.33.

More late drama as 90-Minute payout saves punters

It wasn't just the City Ground that witnessed late drama on Saturday. Both Everton and Luton Town suffered agonising defeats against West Ham and Aston Villa respectively.

The Toffees were drawing 1-1 with the Hammers as the game went into stoppage time, but late goals by Tomas Soucek and Edson Alverez secured a dramatic win for David Moyes' men.

This game and the Liverpool win saw the Betfair Sportsbook pay out on four different outcomes thanks to this season's 90-Minute Payout offer.

Betfair paid out on both the draw and Liverpool win at the City Ground, and both the draw and West Ham win at Goodison Park.

Villa didn't leave it quite as late as the Reds and the Hammers, but they required an 89th minute Lucas Digne goal to see off plucky Luton.

Villa had raced into a 2-0 first half lead thanks to a brace by Ollie Wakins, but second half goals from Tahith Chong and Carlton Morrie appeared to have given the Hatters a vital point before Digne's late winner.

The result keeps Villa fourth in the table, five points above Tottenham in fifth having played one game more.

Spurs produced their own comeback with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Eberechi Eze gave the Eagles the lead early in the second half, but Timo Werner's first goal for the club, followed by late goals from Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min, sealed a precious three points for Ange Postecoglou's men.

In the Top 4 Finish market on the Betfair Sportsbook, Villa can be backed at 8/131.61, just ahead of Tottenham at 11/102.11. Manchester United are seemingly the only other club in contention to finish in the top four, and they can be backed at 9/110.00.

Vital point for Brentford

At the bottom end of the table, while Sheffield United and Burnley look to have an almost impossible task to avoid the drop, the third relegation place looks to involve four clubs.

Luton's defeat at home to Villa means they remain 18th in the table, four points behind Nottm Forest after their home defeat to Liverpool. The Hatters do have a game in hand however on the teams above them.

Everton are 16th in the table, five points above Luton, following their defeat to West Ham, so it was Brentford who gained a vital point over their relegation rivals with a 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

The Bees are 15th in the table, six points above Luton, and available to back at 14.013/1 in the Relegation market on the Betfair Exchange.

Luton are trading at around the 1.75/7 market to be relegated, ahead of Forest at 2.942/1 and Everton at 6.05/1.

