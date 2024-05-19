Bet Builder Tips: Back 17/2 best bet in Bologna v Juventus

Hosts can avoid defeat

Things may be largely wrapped in Serie A, but that doesn't mean that we're short of top tier games.

Both Bologna and Juventus have already cemented their spots in the Champions League next season, but the surprise package coached by Thiago Motta will be keen to show their worth when they host one of the giants of European football on Monday night.

The home side last made the Champions League in the 1964-65 season. They've ended a 60 year drought with some fine performances this season, and whilst not the most exciting of sides, you can't argue with results.

Juve have tumbled to 4th, with recent results not ideal. But, they'll want to put Bologna in their place come kick off on Monday.

This is a fascinating tie, and I'm covering it with a Bet Builder.

Leg #1: Bologna to win or draw

Bologna's form this season has been remarkable. To be 36 games into a league campaign and still be rubbing shoulders with the best sides in the country is nothing short of a triumph.

They now find themselves in third place in Serie A, having leapfrogged Monday's opponents Juventus off the back of a seriously strong run of form.

Motta's side have lost just one of their last 15 games, with that defeat coming at the hands of Champions Inter Milan.

Away from that, they've won 10 of those 15 games, keeping a staggering 9 clean sheets in the process.

Their success truly has been built on a solid base as well. Only Inter can better Bologna's defensive record this season, with Monday's hosts having conceded just 27 goals this campaign.

That should serve them well against a Juventus side who have looked rather toothless of late. They've scored just five in their last seven.

Not to mention, they're winless in five, and without a win on the road in seven. This is a chance for Bologna to show that they can hang with the best, and I think they'll prove that on Monday.

Leg #2: Dusan Vlahovic 1+ shots on target

Dusan Vlahovic has somewhat carried Juve through this season at times.

The Serbian's 16 goals make him the club's top scorer in Serie A, with only Inter's Lautaro Martinez being able to better that record.

His goalscoring exploits haven't necessarily been on show of late however, but a winning goal in the Coppa Italia my final last week may just light the spark needed for Vlahovic to end the season in style.

He averages 1.42 shots on target per 90, and despite a lack of goals, his recent form in this department has been solid.

He's hit the target in each of his last seven in all competitions, and if you cast mind back to the start of the season, Vlahovic netted the equaliser against Bologna on matchday two.

Sure, Bologna are difficult to break down, but Vlahovic has a happy knack for finding the target, and he should do so here.

Leg #3: Remo Freuler 2+ fouls

Remo Freuler has been a key cog in the Bologna machine this season. The Swiss central midfielder has racked the fourth most minutes in the squad, and it's pretty easy to see why.

He's combative, he's efficient, and you could argue that he's the heartbeat of a side playing the best football that they've been able to muster in years.

Of course, that combative nature leads to fouls. Freuler averages 1.55 fouls per 90, with only the injured Lewis Ferguson having committed more than Freuler's 44 fouls this campaign.

Freuler didn't play in the reverse fixture, but his recent form in this department is strong.

He's committed two or more fouls in four of his last six, and in eight of his last 12 league games.

Juventus have a number of crafty players in their midfield capable of drawing fouls. Rabiot is the standout, drawing 1.32 per 90 as a regular starter, but keep your eyes on Hans Nicolussi Caviglia. The youngster started the Coppa Italia Final, and draws 3.21 fouls per 90.

Leg #4: Gleison Bremer 2+ fouls

Brazilian centre back Gleison Bremer has become a bit of a go to pick in recent weeks for fouls. The Juventus man has been kicking left, right, and centre, and I can't see that changing against an in-form Bologna.

Bremer relishes a physical challenge, and he'll certainly get that on Monday evening.

He's committing 1.66 fouls per 90 himself, and whilst his form has dropped off somewhat, he's still managed to commit two or more fouls in four of his last seven.

If fit enough to start, Joshua Zirkzee will cause a whole host of issues for Bremer, his 0.88 fouls drawn P/90 contributing to two fouls for the Brazilian in the reverse fixture.

But, it's the supporting cast that truly stand out here. The likes of Ndoye, Saelemaekers, Orsolini, and Odgaard combine for a quite ridiculous 9.65 fouls drawn per 90 in forward areas.

If they can get close to Bremer, then he's in heaps of trouble.

Recommended Bet Back the four-legged Bet Builder in Bologna v Juventus SBK 17/2

Recommended Bet Back the four-legged Bet Builder in Bologna v Juventus SBK 17/2

