Next Brighton Manager: McKenna odds-on to join south coast club

De Zerbi to leave Brighton after Man United game

Ipswich boss Mckenna odds-on to replace him

De Zerbi prominent in Bayern, Chelsea and United markets

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is the 8/111.73 favourite in the Next Permanent Brighton Manager market following the shock news that Roberto De Zerbi will leave the Seagulls at the end of the season.

De Zerbi, who was two years into a four year contract at Brighton, has mutually agreed with chairman Tony Bloom to leave the club after today's home game against Manchester United.

"Roberto has given us two excellent seasons of service in which he has led the club to new heights, not least our first ever European campaign which will live long in the memory of Albion fans," said Bloom.

"We have mutually agreed to end Roberto's contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move and his future."

McKenna's stock on the rise

It is unknown as to whether Brighton have been in touch with Ipswich about approaching McKenna, but it is likely that the Suffolk club will fight hard to keep the 38-year-old at Portman Road.

McKenna has guided Ipswich to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League and he is expected to be high on the list of managers to replace De Zerbi.

However, it was reported on Saturday that Chelsea also have their eyes on Mckenna with current Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino's future in the balance, though odds of 20/121.00 about the Northern Irishman in the Next Permanent Chelsea Manager market suggest otherwise.

Potter fancied for Amex return

Former Seagulls boss Graham Potter is the third favourite in the Next Permanent Brighton Manager market at 11/26.50.

Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea last April having swapped the Amex Stadium for Stamford Bridge just seven months prior.

Second favourite in the market at 7/24.50 is Italian Francesco Farioli. The 35-year-old has guided French outfit Nice to a fifth place finish in Ligue 1 this season, and with just one year remaining on his contract he could easily be persuaded to join the Premier League should Brighton show an interest.

Other managers high up in the market include Southampton boss Russell Martin at 15/28.50, former Hull boss Liam Rosenior at 17/29.50 and current Burnley manager Vincent Kompany at 9/110.00.

Where next for De Zerbi

It's likely that Roberto De Zerbi will be much sought after following a successful spell at Brighton.

He has been backed into 8/151.53 favourite to be the Next Permanent Bayern Munich manager following news of his pending departure from the Seagulls in addition to Thomas Tuchel confirming that he will definitely leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season.

However, the 44-year-old may choose to see what develops at Manchester United and Chelsea in the coming weeks.

Should either club sack their current manager then De Zerbi is likely to shorten significantly from his current quotes of 5/16.00 to be the Next Permanent Man Utd Manager and 6/17.00 to be the Next Permanent Chelsea Manager.

