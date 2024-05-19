The Daily Acca: An 8/1 treble to finish the Premier League season

United to phone it in at the Amex

In a weekend where the title is heading to either Manchester or North London, both Pep Guardiola's and Mikel Arteta's side must turn up on Sunday, just incase the other does win. City know the title is theirs with a win, whilst Arsenal are relying on West Ham to do them a favour and any dropped points from City means the Gunners can win the title with a win over Everton.

Betfair have decided to get involved in the title race, and offer a Superboost across both title defining matches, with both the West Ham and Everton GK each to make 3+ saves, now priced at 1/12.00 (was [1/4!]).

Interestingly, only Man Utd's goalkeeper has a higher save ratio than Everton's (74%) and West Ham's (73%), with Jordan Pickford (3.2) and Alphone Areola (4.3) averaging over the 3+ barrier in their Premier League games this season.

Both 'keepers are set to be very busy on Sunday, as not only do they come up against sides who need to win, they come up against sides who are in red hot form in front of goal.

Man City are averaging 7.6 shots on target per home game in 2024, firing 36 on target across their last three games. They also lead the league overall this season with 7.2 per game.

Arsenal meanwhile, have managed 3+ shots on target in all eight of their home games in 2024, averaging 7.1 per game since the turn of the year.

Expect Pickford and Areola to be in the firing line on Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Both West Ham & Everton Goalkeepers to Make 3 or More Saves Each SBK 1/1

The big news ahead of this fixture is that Roberto De Zerbi will be leaving Brighton after today's game, with Bayern Munich the rumoured destination.

It has to be said that it has been a disappointing second half of the season for the Seagulls, and they take the field having won just one of their last nine in the league.

The players will probably want their supporters to have something to cheer given the De Zerbi news, and I don't expect them to have a lack of effort this afternoon.

I wouldn't be confident to say the same about Manchester United though. They did rouse themselves to beat Newcastle during the week, but they also have an FA Cup Final to think of, and they won't want to risk injury. A number of them also have a history of downing tools in recent seasons too.

Luton's relegation is all but confirmed, as even if they win and Forest lose, there is the matter of a 12 goal goal difference to turnaround too.

Rob Edwards will be keen for his players to have one last hurrah in the Premier League though, and with the Kenilworth Road faithful unlikely to turn on their team, I can see them turning over Fulham today - even without the suspended, Ross Barkley.

Fulham start the day in 14th place, and while they can't finish any lower than that, a win could still see them climb two places. That is almost irrelevant though, and Marco Silva's side have won just one of their last eight - losing on four occasions.

It is also worth noting that the Cottagers have only won three times on the road this term - the third worst record in the division.

The Jurgen Klopp era comes to an end at Anfield today, and I can see the game being a typical Klopp, high-scoring affair.

The Reds may have dropped out of the title race in the final furlong, and part of the reason for that was their inability to keep clean sheets.

The last time an away team failed to score at Anfield was in December, and in six of the 10 matches that followed, Over 3.5 backers were rewarded.

The Wolves players appear to already be on the beach, and they have now conceded 16 goals across their last seven league fixtures - eight of which came in their last two.

Recommended Bet Back Brighton & Luton to Win, and Over 3.5 Goals in Liverpool v Wolves SBK 8/1

