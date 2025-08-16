Premier League 2025/26 Sack Race Betting: Brentford's Andrews favourite

Premier League sack race odds for all 20 managers

Andrews the favourite but could Bees boss be surprise success?

Bad start would put pressure on Amorim, Parker and Potter

It's only the middle of August but the high stakes of modern football mean there will be Premier League manager's who are already feeling the heat.

The Betfair Sportsbook market on the first manager to leave is live so here is a rundown of the early prices.

Brentford's Keith Andrews favourite to be sacked first

A summer of change took place at Brentford, with manager Thomas Frank off to Tottenham, Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and other key players departing. It could yet get with Yoane Wissa agitating for a move. Into this daunting scenario comes untested manager Keith Andrews, promoted from his role within Frank's coaching team.

Andrews, who has never managed before, is the 3/14.00 favourite to be the first manager to leave his job this season - the same price you can get on the Bees going down.

But could he surprise the doubters? Brentford were promoted under Frank and finished 10th last season. Could it be that the club who were shrewd enough to appoint the Dane have found another managerial talent in the untested Irishman? Bees fans will certainly hope so and the club believe they have right man for the job.

Farke, Parker and Nuno need to make strong starts

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke 4/15.00 is the second favourite to be the first English top flight boss to leave his job this season. His team stormed to the Championship title last season and are back in the big time for the first time in three seasons. Of all the promoted teams they are rated as having the best chance of survival at 11/102.11.

Fellow promotees Burnley are 5/16.00 to call time on Scott Parker's reign quickly. That might seem harsh, after he brought them up with a watertight defence, but Parker knows the score, having previously been sacked by Fulham and Bournemouth following promotion to the Premier League.

The market indicates the other promoted side, Sunderland, will give their manager time to get the Black Cats competing in the top flight. Regis Le Bris 15/28.50 should have credit in the bank after getting the club into the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest enjoyed a brilliant season and finished seventh in 2024/25. With an unpredictable owner, who seems to believe his club should be competing at the top of the table, any dropping off from last season's highs could put Nuno Espirito Santo's 6/17.00 job in peril.

Graham Potter and Ruben Amorim must do better

West Ham made little progress after Graham Potter talk over as their manager in midseason. He has had the summer to drill his squad in his style of play and the team will be expected to perform better in 2025/26.

Has Potter lost his touch since his success at Brighton? He endured a miserable seventh months at Chelsea before being out of work for nearly two years. So far, West Ham are yet to see the best of Potter and he is 9/110.00 in the sack race market.

Vitor Pereira is the same price, despite an uptick in form when he took charge of Wolves and steered them to safety.

The same goes for Newcastle's Eddie Howe who has endured a frustrasting summer, missing out on signings and seeing Alexander Isak's desire to join Liverpool disrupt the team's preparations.

The one who needs his team to do considerably better than last term is Ruben Amorim 10/111.00. A 15th-place Premier League finish simply isn't good enough for Manchester United and, if the Portuguese's methods and tactics are as lost on his players as they were in 2025/26, he will join the Old Trafford scrapheap.