When is the Community Shield?

The traditional season curtain-raiser takes place on Sunday 6 August when treble winners Manchester City play Premier League runners-up Arsenal at Wembley.

When does the Premier League season kick off?

The Premier League season starts on Friday 11 August when Vincent Kompany's promoted Burnley host champions Manchester City.

It's an intriguing opening round, with six games taking place on Saturday 12 including Luton's first top flight match for 31 years away to Brighton and Sheffield United starting life back in the big time at home to Crystal Palace.

The main event is probably Liverpool's trip to Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea on Sunday 13 August. Both clubs will be hoping to be much better in 2023/24 than they were last season and neither will be in any doubt about the importance of a strong start.

Big games for your diary

TV schedules are yet to be confirmed but we do know in which rounds of the Premier League season the big games will take place.

Arsenal host Manchester City on the weekend of 7/8 October. The Gunners 6.611/2 are the shortest price of any of their rivals in the outright Premier League winner betting and will be determined to steal a march on Pep Guardiola's men by getting a result here.

Weekend of 21/22 October sees the season's first Merseyside Derby with Liverpool hosting Everton, while Manchester City go to Manchester United the following weekend.

The weekend after that, Pochettino's Chelsea go to his old club Tottenham.

Champions League, Europa League and more

When does Champions League 2023/24 start? Next Tuesday (11 July), strictly speaking, when the first qualifying round gets underway.

If, however, you are not a fan of Urartu, Lincoln Red Imps, Shamrock Rovers or any of the others taking part in that, the date for your diary is the group stage draw on 31 August, when Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle will find out who they will play.

The first group stage fixtures will be played across 19 and 20 September. It should be a fascinating round, with defending champions City begining their defence and the three English clubs returning to the competition after absences ranging from two to 20 years.

The Europa League, which will feature West Ham, Tottenham and Liverpool, starts its group stage of Thursday 21 September, as does the Europa Conference League which involves Aston Villa.

When are the scheduled International breaks?

Weekend 9/10 September is an international break for the Premier League as England play Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier, then take on Scotland three days later in a friendly in Glasgow.

The next falls on weekend 14/15 October, then the final round of qualifiers means 18/19 November will see no Premier League action.

When is the Premier League Winter break?

The 2022/23 season was unique in that the winter World Cup saw the suspension on Premier League football for six weeks across November and December.

There will be no such disruption on 2023/24 but there will be a short winter break with no games taking place from 13-20 January.

When is the Final day of the Premier League?

Sunday 19 May 2024 is the final day of the season when all matches kick off at 15:00. It's often dramatic, involving ecstast for some fans, agony for others and nearly always plenty of goals.

After that, international players will turn their attention to Euro 2024 which will take place in Germany and start on 14 June. At the time of writing England 5.79/2 are marginal favourites ahead of France 5.85/1.

