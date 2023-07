Kane 4/1 4.80 after scoring 30 league goals last season

Liverpool duo fancied to score plenty

Chelsea new boy among many in double figures

Harry Kane is the 4/14.80 favourite in the Betfair Sportsbook's Top Goalscorer without Erling Haaland market (Premier League only) after finishing runner-up to the Manchester City striker last season.

In his joint-best league goalscoring season of his career, Kane scored 30 goals for Tottenham, but that was still six shy of Haaland's total of 36.

Kane also scored 30 league goals in the 2017/18 season, but that tally was also not enough to win the Golden Boot, the award going to Mo Salah with 32 goals.

Spurs future still to be decided

Where Kane will be playing his football this coming season is still to be decided with the England captain having just one year left on his contract.

He is currently 17/20 on the Betfair Sportsbook to still be at Tottenham come the end of the transfer window, but should he leave for another club then Bayern Munich are the team most fancied to sign Kane at 11/82.32.

Should Kane stay in the Premier League then he guarantees goals. The 29-year-old has scored at least 17 goals in all nine of his full seasons in the top flight, and he's a two-time winner of the Golden Boot.

Liverpool duo next in behind Kane

Liverpool's Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are the second and third favourites behind Kane to be the Top Goalscorer (without Haaland) at 11/26.40 and 10/111.00 respectively with the Reds expected to have a much better season than the one they had last term.

However, Salah still managed a very respectable total of 19 goals last season though that is the joint-lowest total he's scored in six years at Anfield.

Like Kane he guarantees goals with an average of just shy of 23 per season with Liverpool, and the Egyptian is also a three-time winner of the Golden Boot.

Nunez didn't have the greatest debut season in the Premier League but he managed nine goals in 29 appearances, and with Roberto Firmino now gone he's very likely to be Liverpool's number one striker this term.

New boy Nkunku 16/1 17.00 to be best of the rest

New Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku is 16/117.00 to be the Top Goalscorer (without Haaland) and Blues fans will be praying that the 25-year-old has a much bigger impact than another striker brought to Stamford Bridge from the Bundesliga a few seasons ago, Timo Werner.

Nkunku scored 16 goals in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig last term, and while the France International might take time to adapt to the Premier League he will be doing so at a club stacked full of talent.

Other strikers in the betting to challenge for top goalscoring honours include Marcus Rashford 10/111.00, Gabriel Jesus 12/113.00 and Alexander Isak 14/115.00.

*Remember, this market is without Erling Haaland. So should Haaland finish as top goalscorer and your selection finishes second then your bet will be a winner.