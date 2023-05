Poch 5/2 to win trophy in first season at Bridge

Chelsea 6/4 for top four finish

Odds-on to complete season above Spurs

Chelsea will be much better in 2023/24 under Mauricio Pochettino and are 5/23.50 to win a trophy in the Argentine's first season in charge.

The Stamford Bridge club confirmed Pochettino as their new boss on a two year deal yesterday and he is keen to get down to work straightaway.

Will Blues board be patient?

Chelsea have been quick to fire underperforming managers in the past but Pochettino is expected to be given time and 3/10 to still be in charge at the end of the campaign.

Disagree and think the unpredictable Todd Boehly will pull the trigger on Pochettino's reign before the end of the season? Take the 9/43.25.

Odds-on to finish above Spurs

They are 1/41.24 to finish above Pochettino's old club Spurs next season - even though the north Londoners (eighth) finished four places above Chelsea in 2022/23.

That achievement may not mean much to Pochettino but it would delight Chelsea fans who, in the past, have got used to seeing Spurs appoint their former managers (Glenn Hoddle, Andre Villas-Boas, Antonio Conte).

Pochettino must trim a bloated squad and make Chelsea coherent again. But could they make a cheeky bid for Harry Kane with whom Pochettino enjoys an excellent relationship?

The England captain is 7/17.80 to move from north to west London.

If Pochettino could persuade Kane to make the move then Chelsea could soon be in contention again.

Chelsea 6/4 to finish in top four

Chelsea will not have European football in 2023/24 but the upside of that is that they will be able to focus on domestic competitions.

They are 6/42.46 to finish in the top four and make a return to the Champions League the following season.

Everyone at the club will be hoping for significant improvement on this season but it will not be easy and they are 15/28.40 to finish in the bottom half again.

It will be fascinating to see if Pochettino, who has had a year off since leaving Paris Saint-Germain, can revive Chelsea and form the kind of attachment he had with Spurs fans at the Bridge.

Check out the rest of the Chelsea under Pochettino special markets here.