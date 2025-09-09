Nottingham Forest: Tricky Trees 6/1 for drop and 12/1 for Europa glory as Ange succeeds Nuno

Nuno sacked after thrilling 21-month reign at City Ground

Ange will manage Forest in Europa League he won last season

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Nottingham Forest moved quickly to the brink of appointing Ange Postecoglou as the successor to Nuno Espirito Santo who was sacked as the Premier League club's manager on Tuesday.

The Australian, who left Tottenham in the summer, is set to take over as the east Midlands club bids to build on Nuno's successful 21-month reign which saw him take Forest from relegation candidates to the Europa League.

They were closing in on a Champions League place last season when a late drop off in form saw them take just seven points from their final seven matches. This appeared to cause tension between the manager and the owner Evangelos Marinakis. Nuno said recently that their relationship had deteriorated.

The Portuguese also criticised the club's transfer activity and reportedly clashed with Edu, the club's head of football.

Forest 6/1 for relegation after Nuno sacked

Forest still finished seventh in the Premier League in 2024/25 - their best finish for three decades.

Some experts tipped them to struggle this season and, while Spurs' 17th-place finish under Postecoglou is cause for concern, a price of 6/17.00 for relegation indicates they should steer clear of the drop.

Reports on Tuesday morning said the new manager would be in charge for Forest's trip to Arsenal on Saturday. So far, Forest have W1D1L1, with the 3-0 defeat to West Ham Nuno's final match in charge.

Can Ange win the Europa League with Forest?

Postecoglou won the Europa League with Spurs last season and will relish the chance to take charge of Forest in the competition. They are 12/113.00 in the outright winner market.

In his first season at Spurs, he steered the club to a fifth place finish in the Premier League. Their performances were poorer in his second season, however, and despite a spate of injuries, the club decided he was responsible.

Winning the Europa League in May saw Spurs lift a major trophy for the first time in 17 years and backed up Postecoglou's claims that he is a winner.

He previously managed Celtic from 2021 to 2023, steering them to a domestic treble in his final season. The Premier League, however, is a different level from Scotland's top flight and Postecoglou will feel he has a point to prove at Forest.

Nuno was in charge of Forest for 73 games, winning 28, drawing 20 with 25 defeats. He helped squad members play themselves into England contention. He will be a tough act to follow but Postecoglou will believe he can take them to even greater heights.