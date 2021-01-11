What The Stats Say: Opta shows value method to back another Arsenal win

Blades getting sharper

Sheffield United 2.546/4 v Newcastle 3.39/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Tuesday 12 January, 18:00

"Sheffield United remain the only side without a clean sheet in the Premier League this season, conceding in each of their 17 games so far. In the history of the competition, only four teams have ever gone 18+ games from the start of a campaign without a clean sheet, most recently Blackburn (27) and Norwich (21) in 2011-12."

Burnley will keep it tight in defeat

Burnley 8.07/1 v Manchester United 1.4740/85; The Draw 5.04/1

Tuesday 12 January, 20:15

"Burnley have scored just one goal in their six Premier League home games against Manchester United, compared to seven in six away games versus the Red Devils in the competition."

Everton have improved defensively

Wolves 2.68/5 v Everton 3.211/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Tuesday 12 January, 20:15

"After a run of six Premier League games in which they conceded at least twice in October/November, Everton have shipped just four goals in their last seven in the competition and never more than once in a match in that run."

Goals will flow at Etihad

Manchester City 1.182/11 v Brighton 20.019/1; The Draw 9.28/1

Wednesday 13 January, 18:00

"Brighton have conceded the fifth highest number of goals in the Premier League this season (28)."

Spurs rarely conceding in open play

Tottenham 1.42/5 v Fulham 10.09/1; The Draw 5.24/1

Wednesday 13 January, 20:15

"Just 33% of Tottenham's goals conceded in the Premier League this season have been from open play (5/15), the lowest ratio in the competition so far this term."

Palace can score at Arsenal

Arsenal 1.564/7 v Crystal Palace 7.413/2; The Draw 4.47/2

Thursday 14 January, 20:00

"Arsenal have conceded at least once in each of their last 11 Premier League home games - they last had a longer run without a home clean sheet between October 1983 and August 1984 (18 games)."