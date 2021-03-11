What The Stats Say: Opta show how Liverpool fail to meet goal expectations

Villa are away day clean sheet kings

Newcastle 4.003/1 v Aston Villa 2.0811/10; The Draw 3.711/4

Friday 12 March, 20:00

"Only Manchester City have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Aston Villa this season (14). Eight of those shutouts for the Villans have been away from home, more than any other side."

Chelsea can continue run

Leeds 4.94/1 v Chelsea 1.794/5; The Draw 4.1

Saturday 13 March, 12:30

"Chelsea have won five of their six away games in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel so far (D1), having lost four of their last five under Frank Lampard (W1)."

Low scoring match at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace 2.285/4 v West Brom 3.814/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Saturday 13 March, 15:00

"After a run of eight league games between December and February in which they conceded at least twice, West Brom have shipped just two goals in their last five Premier League matches. However, the Baggies have also scored just twice in this run (W1 D3 L1).

Everton have broken home hoodoo

Everton 1.9310/11 v Burnley 4.84/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Saturday 13 March, 17:30

"Everton have won five of their six Premier League home games against Burnley (83%) - among teams they've faced at least five times at Goodison Park in the competition, they've only got a higher home win rate against Fulham (93% - 14/15)."

Cottagers will keep it respectable

Fulham 11.010/1 v Manchester City 1.364/11; The Draw 5.49/2

Saturday 13 March, 20:00

"Fulham have won three of their last six Premier League games (D2 L1), more than they had in their previous 24 in the competition (W2 D9 L13). The Cottagers have also kept five clean sheets in their last seven league games, one more than in their first 21 this term."

Leaky south coast sides meet

Southampton 3.185/40 v Brighton 2.6413/8; The Draw 3.39/4

Sunday 14 March, 12:00

"Only Southampton themselves have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League than Brighton this season (17), with the Seagulls losing against Leicester last time out despite taking an early lead."

Three points for Leicester

Leicester 1.564/7 v Sheffield United 7.87/1; The Draw 4.3100/30

Sunday 14 March, 14:00

"Sheffield United have scored just 16 Premier League goals this season, with only Derby in 2007-08 (13), Aston Villa in 2014-15 (15) and Huddersfield Town in 2018-19 (15) scoring fewer at this stage of a Premier League campaign."

Kane is derby record holder

Arsenal 2.6613/8 v Tottenham 2.915/8; The Draw 3.55/2

Sunday 14 March, 16:30

"Tottenham striker Harry Kane is the all-time highest goalscorer in Arsenal v Tottenham matches in all competitions, netting 11 goals for Spurs against the Gunners in total."

Hammers can score at Old Trafford

Manchester United 1.910/11 v West Ham 4.77/2; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 14 March, 19:15

"West Ham have led Manchester United at half-time in each of their last three Premier League games, though have gone on to win just one of those (D1 L1)."

Liverpool still not firing

Wolves 5.14/1 v Liverpool 1.814/5; The Draw 3.814/5

Monday 15 March, 20:00

"Liverpool have scored with just two of their last 67 shots in open play in the Premier League, with these efforts at goal seeing an xG value of 6.7, meaning Liverpool would have been expected to score almost seven goals."