What The Stats Say: Opta reveals West Ham quality in 2021

Goals should flow in weekend opener

Leicester 3.613/5 v Liverpool 2.166/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Saturday 13 February, 12:30

"Managers who've previously managed Liverpool have lost their last 12 Premier League matches against the Reds by an aggregate score of 39-8. The last former Reds boss to win against them in the Premier League was Roy Hodgson in April 2012 with West Brom."

Burnley lacking firepower

Crystal Palace 2.486/4 v Burnley 3.412/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Saturday 13 February, 15:00

"Burnley are averaging just 8.9 shots and 2.9 shots on target per game in the Premier League this season, their lowest averages in any of their seven campaigns in the competition."

Spurs can score in defeat

Manchester City 1.364/11 v Tottenham 10.09/1; The Draw 6.05/1

Saturday 13 February, 17:30

"Son Heung-min has scored six goals in his last eight appearances against Man City for Spurs in all competitions - since Pep Guardiola took over at Man City, only Jamie Vardy (9) has scored more goals against City than Son."

In-form sides will draw

Brighton 2.8815/8 v Aston Villa 2.6413/8; The Draw 3.613/5

Saturday 13 February, 20:00

"Brighton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games (W3 D2), with only Manchester City on a longer current run without defeat in the competition (14)."

Repeat of midweek cup result

Southampton 2.56/4 v Wolves 3.39/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Sunday 14 February, 12:00

"Wolves haven't opened the scoring in any of their last 13 Premier League games (W2 D4 L7). Only three clubs have ever had a longer run of Premier League games without netting the first goal - Manchester City in 1995 (16), Coventry in 1996 (14) and West Ham in 1997 (14)."

Baggies still loose in defence

West Brom 11.010/1 v Manchester United 1.351/3; The Draw 5.95/1

Sunday 14 February, 14:00

"West Brom have conceded the most Premier League goals this season (54), while Manchester United have scored the most (49). A goal for Man Utd will see them reach 50 in the Premier League in 24 or fewer games for the first time since 2012-13 under Alex Ferguson (20 games)."

Gunners not firing

Arsenal 1.9520/21 v Leeds 4.216/5; The Draw 3.9

Sunday 14 February, 16:30

"Only the bottom four sides coming into this weekend have failed to score in more Premier League games than Arsenal this season (9). The Gunners last failed to find the net in more different league games back in the 2005-06 campaign (11)."

Everton rebuilding morale at home

Everton 1.981/1 v Fulham 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 14 February, 19:00

"The home team has won 23 of the 29 Premier League meetings between Everton and Fulham, although the Toffees won 3-2 at Craven Cottage earlier this season."

Great price for West Ham

West Ham 1.774/5 v Sheffield United 5.69/2; The Draw 3.9

Monday 15 February, 18:00

"Coming into this weekend's fixtures, only Manchester City (24) have won more Premier League points than West Ham so far in 2021 (16), with the Hammers winning five of their seven league games so far this calendar year (D1 L1)."

Another win for Chelsea

Chelsea 1.261/4 v Newcastle 14.013/1; The Draw 6.86/1

Monday 15 February, 20:00

"Newcastle have lost their last seven away league games against Chelsea, scoring just three goals and conceding 18."