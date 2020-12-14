What The Stats Say: Opta reveals Kane is able to score at Anfield

Wolves looking toothless without star striker

Tuesday 15 December, 18:00

"Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have lost 80% of their Premier League games where Raúl Jiménez hasn't started (4/5), scoring 0.4 goals-per-game compared to 1.3 with the Mexican in the starting line-up."

City relish meetings with promoted sides

Tuesday 15 December, 20:00

"Since losing 1-2 against Spurs in November 2008, Man City are unbeaten in 31 home league games against sides in the relegation zone (W28 D3), scoring 100 goals and conceding just 18 in this run. Indeed, the Citizens have won their last 15 such games by an aggregate score of 59-6."

Saints should be favourites

Wednesday 16 December, 18:00

"Southampton have won 23 points in their opening 12 Premier League games this season (W7 D2 L3) - assuming three points for a win in all seasons, only in 2014/15 (26) have they had more points after 12 matches in a top-flight season."

Goals will flow

Wednesday 16 December, 18:00

"Leeds have lost their last two Premier League games despite opening the scoring each time. Only four teams have ever lost three in a row despite scoring first in the competition - Blackburn in April 2007, Sunderland in February 2011, Wolves in April 2012 and Leicester in December 2014."

Top scorer underrated still

Wednesday 16 December, 18:00

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 19 goals in 32 Premier League games under Carlo Ancelotti, compared with 16 goals in 94 appearances under his previous Everton managers combined."

Struggling sides meet with unwanted penalty stat

Wednesday 16 December, 20:00

"Only their opponents Brighton and Hove Albion (5) have conceded more penalty goals than Fulham (4) in the Premier League this season, with their last two goals conceded coming from penalties. The Cottagers have never conceded a penalty goal in three consecutive Premier League games."

Kane has strong record at Anfield

Wednesday 16 December, 20:00

"Spurs striker Harry Kane has been directly involved in five goals in six away Premier League games against Liverpool (4 goals, 1 assist)."

Hammers can nail London derby

Wednesday 16 December, 20:00

"West Ham have won four of their last five Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 13 in the competition (W4 D5 L4)."

Burnley can hold strong again

Thursday 17 December, 18:00

"Just 33% of Aston Villa's Premier League points this season have been won in home games (6/18), with the Villains losing each of their last three at Villa Park."

Fernandes will find the net

Thursday 17 December, 20:00

"Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes has featured in four Premier League games against teams starting the day in the relegation zone, scoring four and assisting four and averaging a goal or assist every 43 minutes."