What The Stats Say FA Cup Fifth Round: Everton and Spurs to supply goals

Burnley are a safe bet

Burnley 2.3611/8 v Bournemouth 3.39/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 9 February, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

"This will be Bournemouth's 18th away match against Burnley in all competitions, only winning one of the previous 17 (D6 L10), a 2-1 victory on the final day of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign thanks to a 93rd minute Callum Wilson goal."

Competitive match at Old Trafford

Manchester United 1.625/8 v West Ham 5.79/2; The Draw 4.77/2

Tuesday 9 February, 19:30

Live on BBC One

"West Ham are winless in their last 15 away games against Manchester United in all competitions (D4 L11), since winning 1-0 in the Premier League in May 2007."

Foden can add to goal tally

Swansea 14.013/1 v Manchester City 1.261/4; The Draw 6.86/1

Wednesday 10 February, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

"Man City's Phil Foden has been involved in nine goals in nine appearances in the FA Cup (6 goals, 3 assists). He could become the first Man City player to score in the third, fourth and fifth rounds of the competition in the same season since Shaun Goater in 2000-01."

Seagulls soaring

Leicester 1.9310/11 v Brighton 4.47/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 10 February, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 2

"Brighton have reached the FA Cup quarter-final in two of their three previous seasons as a Premier League side (2017-18 and 2018-19)."

Blades always concede

Sheffield United 1.748/11 v Bristol City 5.85/1; The Draw 3.814/5

Wednesday 10 February, 19:30

Live on BBCi

"Famara Diédhiou has scored in three of his last four FA Cup appearances for Bristol City, netting in both the third and fourth rounds so far this term."

Expect goals from Premier League clubs

Everton 2.6813/8 v Tottenham 2.8615/8; The Draw 3.39/4

Wednesday 10 February, 20:15

Live on BT Sport 1

"Son Heung-min has been involved in 20 goals in 22 appearances in the FA Cup (12 goals, 8 assists), including an assist from the bench in Spurs' 4-1 win at Wycombe in the last round."

Low scoring game ahead

Wolves 2.427/5 v Southampton 3.185/40; The Draw 3.39/4

Thursday 11 February, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

"Wolves have won both of their FA Cup matches 1-0 this season, and are looking to keep three consecutive clean sheets in the competition for the first time since February 1976 (four in a row).

Another clean sheet for Chelsea

Barnsley 11.010/1 v Chelsea 1.341/3; The Draw 5.69/2

Thursday 11 February, 20:00

Live on BBC One

"Chelsea have won four of their last five meetings with Barnsley in all competitions, including a 6-0 home win in the League Cup earlier this season."