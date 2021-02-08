What The Stats Say FA Cup Fifth Round: Everton and Spurs to supply goals

English FA Cup: Barnsley v Chelsea (Chelsea Win To Nil)Show Hide
Thursday 11 February, 8.00pm
Dan Fitch uses Opta stats to guide his way to some FA Cup fifth round predictions.
“Chelsea have won four of their last five meetings with Barnsley in all competitions, including a 6-0 home win in the League Cup earlier this season.”
The Blues have only conceded one goal since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager and are 2.26/5 to win to nil.
Burnley are a safe bet
Burnley 2.3611/8 v Bournemouth 3.39/4; The Draw 3.412/5
Tuesday 9 February, 17:30
Live on BT Sport 1
"This will be Bournemouth's 18th away match against Burnley in all competitions, only winning one of the previous 17 (D6 L10), a 2-1 victory on the final day of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign thanks to a 93rd minute Callum Wilson goal."
Burnley have been in decent form of late, especially from a defensive perspective. Backing the hosts at 1.674/6 in the Draw No Bet market seems a safe investment.
Competitive match at Old Trafford
Manchester United 1.625/8 v West Ham 5.79/2; The Draw 4.77/2
Tuesday 9 February, 19:30
Live on BBC One
"West Ham are winless in their last 15 away games against Manchester United in all competitions (D4 L11), since winning 1-0 in the Premier League in May 2007."
This West Ham side may have a poor record at Old Trafford, but they are a very competitive side these days under David Moyes. Back a Manchester United win and both teams to score at 3.02/1.
Foden can add to goal tally
Swansea 14.013/1 v Manchester City 1.261/4; The Draw 6.86/1
Wednesday 10 February, 17:30
Live on BT Sport 1
"Man City's Phil Foden has been involved in nine goals in nine appearances in the FA Cup (6 goals, 3 assists). He could become the first Man City player to score in the third, fourth and fifth rounds of the competition in the same season since Shaun Goater in 2000-01."
Foden was in sensational form in the 4-1 win at Liverpool over the weekend and you can back him to score at 2.47/5.
Seagulls soaring
Leicester 1.9310/11 v Brighton 4.47/2; The Draw 3.613/5
Wednesday 10 February, 19:30
Live on BT Sport 2
"Brighton have reached the FA Cup quarter-final in two of their three previous seasons as a Premier League side (2017-18 and 2018-19)."
The Seagulls are unbeaten in six games across all competitions (W4 D2) and could send this one into extra time, with the draw available at 3.613/5.
Blades always concede
Sheffield United 1.748/11 v Bristol City 5.85/1; The Draw 3.814/5
Wednesday 10 February, 19:30
Live on BBCi
"Famara Diédhiou has scored in three of his last four FA Cup appearances for Bristol City, netting in both the third and fourth rounds so far this term."
Sheffield United have conceded in all 26 of their games this season and as they've now started to score goals themselves, both teams to score looks big at 2.01/1.
Expect goals from Premier League clubs
Everton 2.6813/8 v Tottenham 2.8615/8; The Draw 3.39/4
Wednesday 10 February, 20:15
Live on BT Sport 1
"Son Heung-min has been involved in 20 goals in 22 appearances in the FA Cup (12 goals, 8 assists), including an assist from the bench in Spurs' 4-1 win at Wycombe in the last round."
These sides have better attackers than defenders and this is another game in which both teams to score looks big, this time priced at 1.9110/11.
Low scoring game ahead
Wolves 2.427/5 v Southampton 3.185/40; The Draw 3.39/4
Thursday 11 February, 17:30
Live on BT Sport 1
"Wolves have won both of their FA Cup matches 1-0 this season, and are looking to keep three consecutive clean sheets in the competition for the first time since February 1976 (four in a row).
Neither team are scoring many goals right now and under 2.5 goals could well land at 1.75/7.
Another clean sheet for Chelsea
Barnsley 11.010/1 v Chelsea 1.341/3; The Draw 5.69/2
Thursday 11 February, 20:00
Live on BBC One
Thursday 11 February, 8.00pm
