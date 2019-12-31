Opta Stats: West Ham v Bournemouth

After winning two of their first three Premier League meetings with Bournemouth, West Ham are winless in their last six against the Cherries (D3 L3). The draw is [3.9].

Bournemouth have won four of their nine Premier League meetings with West Ham, including their first ever win in the top-flight in August 2015 (4-3 at Upton Park) - no side have they beaten more in England's top division. The Cherries are [4.1] to win.

Only Everton (10) have lost more Premier League games on New Year's Day than West Ham (7). A Bournemouth win in the Draw No Bet market is [3.0].

Bournemouth haven't won their first league game in a calendar year since 2012 (2-0 vs Wycombe), though six of their subsequent seven games have ended level (L1). The draw half-time/full-time is [6.4].

West Ham have lost their last four home Premier League games, their worst run since January 2006 (also four defeats in a row). They haven't lost five home league games in a row since April 1931. Bournemouth are [2.0] in the Double Chance market.

Since winning back to back games against Everton and Southampton, Bournemouth have won just 10 points in the Premier League (W2 D4 L8) - only Norwich (7) and West Ham (8) have won fewer points over this period. West Ham are [1.99] to win.

Among all permanent West Ham managers in the Premier League, only Avram Grant (18.9%) and Gianfranco Zola (27.8%) have a lower win rate at the club than returning boss David Moyes (29.6%). The draw half-time/Bournemouth full-time double result is [9.0].

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has scored seven goals in seven Premier League games against West Ham, while fellow striker Josh King has five in his last six against the Hammers. Neither player has scored more Premier League goals against a single opponent than they have vs West Ham. Wilson is [3.1] to score.

After failing to score or assist in any of his opening 12 Premier League appearances, West Ham's Pablo Fornals has scored once and assisted three goals in his last six games in the competition. Fornals is [5.0] to find the net.

Since his Premier League debut for Bournemouth on February 2nd 2019, only David McGoldrick (34) and Ross Barkley (32) have had more shots without scoring than Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke (31). Under 2.5 goals is [2.22].