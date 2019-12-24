Opta Stats: Tottenham v Brighton

Spurs have won their last three top-flight home games against Brighton, keeping a clean sheet each time. Their last such defeat was in October 1981 (0-1). Tottenham are [1.58] to win.

Following their 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture, Brighton are looking to complete their first ever league double over Tottenham. A Brighton win is [6.4].

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 13 top-flight Boxing Day games (W10 D3) since losing 0-2 at Portsmouth in 2003. Their last such home defeat was back in 1991 against Nottingham Forest (1-2). The draw is [4.6].

Brighton are winless in their last 10 Boxing Day games (D4 L6) since a 1-0 win over QPR in 2005. Their two such games in the Premier League have ended in one defeat (vs Chelsea) and one draw (vs Arsenal). The draw half-time/Spurs full-time double result is [4.7].

Since José Mourinho's first game in charge of the club, no Premier League team has conceded more goals than Spurs across all competitions (14 - joint-most, along with Arsenal). Both teams to score is [1.78].

Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea last time out ended a run six Premier League home games without defeat (W4 D2) - they haven't lost consecutive home games in the competition since January. Brighton are [5.0] in the Draw No Bet market.

Brighton have won just five points from their last 21 available in the Premier League (W1 D2 L4). A Spurs win and both teams to score is [3.0].

There have been six Premier League hat-tricks scored on Boxing Day, with Tottenham the only side with more than one (2). Indeed, Spurs players have scored the last two such hat-tricks in the competition (Gareth Bale in 2012, Harry Kane in 2017). Kane is [21.0] to score a hat-trick.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored seven goals in just four Premier League games on Boxing Day. In the history of the competition, only Robbie Fowler (9), Alan Shearer (8) and Robbie Keane (8) have scored more on 26th December. Kane is [1.91] to find the net.

Tottenham boss José Mourinho has never lost in seven Premier League games on Boxing Day (W5 D2), managing more games without defeat on the day than any other manager in the competition. The Spurs half-time/full-time double result is [2.4].