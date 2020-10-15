Premier League Tips: Opta stats underline Kane's great record against Hammers

Another draw in Merseyside derby

Everton 3/14.0 v Liverpool 10/111.92; The Draw 16/54.2

Saturday 17 October, 12:30

"Seven of the last eight Premier League meetings between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park have finished level, with Liverpool winning the other 1-0 in December 2016."

Liverpool have pedigree on their side, while Everton have form. The draw would not be a bad result for either team and is the outsider in the match result market at 16/54.2.

Saints can score on the road

Chelsea 8/151.53 v Southampton 6/16.8; The Draw 4/14.9

Saturday 17 October, 15:00

"Chelsea have won seven of their last nine Premier League meetings with Southampton (D1 L1)."

Southampton tend to score on the road, so if backing a home win, go for a Chelsea victory and both teams to score at 15/82.88.

City will continue dominant streak

Manchester City 40/851.47 v Arsenal 13/27.4; The Draw 4/15.2

Saturday 17 October, 17:30

"Manchester City are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W7 D2), since a 1-2 loss in December 2015. They've scored at least twice in all nine of these games."

With City dominant in this fixture and Arsenal carrying a goal threat, this is another match where the home win and both teams to score should land, this time at 6/42.5.

Magpies can steal goal against Man Utd

Newcastle 4/15.2 v Manchester United 5/71.7; The Draw 7/24.4

Saturday 17 October, 20:00

"Manchester United have shipped 11 Premier League goals so far this season, with only West Bromwich Albion (13) conceding more. It's the second most the Red Devils have ever conceded three games into a league season, after 1930-31 (13)."

Given United's terrible defensive performances this season, both teams to score looks far too big at 4/51.78.

First win for Blades

Sheffield United 6/52.18 v Fulham 3/14.0; The Draw 12/53.4

Sunday 18 October, 12:00

"The home side has won 11 of the last 15 Premier League matches between the bottom two sides (D3 L1), with the only away win in that time coming for bottom placed Watford at Norwich in November 2019 (2-0)."

Sheffield United have not started the season well, but they look a class above Fulham and should claim their first win at 6/52.18.

Brighton mean goals

Crystal Palace 9/52.82 v Brighton 9/52.82; The Draw 12/53.4

Sunday 18 October, 14:00

"Brighton have kept just one clean sheet in their 16 Premier League games in London (W3 D4 L9), conceding in each of their last 14 in the capital since beating West Ham 3-0 in October 2017."

This season the Seagulls have been bright going forward, but leaky at the back. Both teams to score is 10/111.91.

Kane loves West Ham

Tottenham 5/81.63 v West Ham 5/16.0; The Draw 100/304.3

Sunday 18 October, 16:30

"Tottenham's Harry Kane has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player so far this season (9 - 3 goals, 6 assists). Kane has also scored nine goals in his last 10 Premier League games against West Ham."

Kane scored in this fixture last season and is 10/111.91 to add to his tally of goals against West Ham.

Another big scoring game for Villa

Leicester 10/111.91 v Aston Villa; The Draw 3/13.95

Sunday 18 October, 19:15

"Aston Villa have scored 10 goals in their last two Premier League games, beating Fulham 3-0 before their 7-2 victory against Liverpool last time out. Their previous 10 goals in the competition came across a spell of 14 games."

With Leicester also packing an attacking punch, over 3.5 goals looks value at 13/82.62.

Cautious bet on Burnley

West Brom 13/82.64 v Burnley 2/13.0; The Draw 12/53.4

Monday 19 October, 17:30

"West Brom have conceded 13 goals in their four Premier League matches this season - only Swindon in 1993-94 and Southampton in 2012-13 (both 14) have shipped more four games into a Premier League campaign."

Although Burnley have started the season poorly, they have the firepower to hurt West Brom and can be backed at 11/102.14 in the Draw No Bet market.

Wolves no longer reliable on the road

Leeds 8/52.6 v Wolves 2/13.0; The Draw 12/53.4

Monday 19 October, 20:00

"Wolves have lost three of their last five away Premier League games (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 16 on the road in the competition (W7 D6 L3)."

With Wolves in uncertain form, this could be another match where it pays to look towards the Draw No Bet market, with Leeds at 4/51.8.