Premier League Cheat Sheet: A tip for every match this weekend

Saturday 24 April, 8.00pm
Dan Fitch has analysed the Opta stats to bring you a tip for every Premier League match and he likes the price of Brighton to inflict another defeat upon Sheffield United.
“Sheffield United’s 26 defeats this season is already the joint-most they’ve suffered in a single league campaign, while their 12 home defeats is the outright most they’ve ever had in a season.”
A victory would go a long way towards Brighton staying up and you can back them to do so at 1.774/5.
Arsenal keep conceding at the Emirates
Arsenal 2.021/1 v Everton 4.216/5; The Draw 3.711/4
Friday 23 April, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports Main Event
"Arsenal have kept just three clean sheets at home in the Premier League this season, with only Everton, Sheffield United (two each) and Newcastle (one) keeping fewer. The Gunners have conceded the first goal in each of their last four Premier League home games."
With neither defence being reliable, both teams to score looks much too big at 1.865/6.
Magpies can steal goal on the road
Liverpool 1.292/7 v Newcastle 13.012/1; The Draw 6.611/2
Saturday 24 April, 12:30
Live on BT Sport 1
"Liverpool have conceded the first goal in each of their last seven home league games, though they did come back to win their last such match vs Aston Villa (L6). The last team to concede the first goal in eight consecutive Premier League home games was Sunderland between March-August 2008."
With Newcastle having shown more of a cutting edge of late, this is another game in which both teams to score could land, this time at 2.26/5.
Back Hammers to avoid defeat in home derby
West Ham 4.77/2 v Chelsea 1.8810/11; The Draw 3.9
Saturday 24 April, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports Main Event
"West Ham are unbeaten in their last five home Premier League London derbies (W3 D2), last having a longer such run between January 2006-January 2007 (6 games)."
It's a big price for West Ham given their recent form and allows you to back them to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at 2.111/10.
Brighton can claim vital win
Sheffield United 5.85/1 v Brighton 1.774/5; The Draw 3.711/4
Saturday 24 April, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports Main Event
Points will be shared
Wolves 2.0621/20 v Burnley 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.55/2
Sunday 25 April, 12:00
Live on BBC One
"After completing the league double over Burnley in the 2009-10 Premier League campaign, Wolves have won just one of their last nine league games against the Clarets (D4 L4)."
Burnley are not in great form, but an away draw would provide a valuable point in their battle against relegation and can be backed at 3.55/2.
Manchester United will beat Leeds again
Leeds 4.216/5 v Manchester United 1.875/6; The Draw 4.216/5
Sunday 25 April, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports Main Event
"Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League away games (W15 D8), with only Arsenal between April 2003 and September 2004 (27) having a longer such run in English top-flight history."
Leeds are playing well, but Manchester United won the reverse fixture 6-2 and their ability to counter-attack at pace seems well suited against this opposition. Back Manchester United to win at 1.875/6.
Goals in derby
Aston Villa 1.9210/11 v West Brom 4.47/2; The Draw 3.9
Sunday 25 April, 19:00
Live on BT Sport 1
"West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has won nine of his 24 Premier League games against Aston Villa, only beating Newcastle (13) and Tottenham (11) more often in the competition."
It might be too late to save them, but Allardyce has transformed WBA into a dangerous team and this should be competitive. Both teams to score is 1.865/6.
Foxes can keep it tight
Leicester 1.4740/85 v Crystal Palace 9.617/2; The Draw 4.57/2
Monday 26 April, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports Main Event
"Five of Leicester's six Premier League wins against Crystal Palace have seen them keep a clean sheet - when conceding at least once, the Foxes' record against them in the competition is W1 D3 L8."
Only five teams have scored less goals that Crystal Palace this season and you can back Leicester to win to nil at 2.186/5.
