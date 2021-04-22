Premier League Cheat Sheet: A tip for every match this weekend

Arsenal keep conceding at the Emirates

Arsenal 2.021/1 v Everton 4.216/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Friday 23 April, 20:00

"Arsenal have kept just three clean sheets at home in the Premier League this season, with only Everton, Sheffield United (two each) and Newcastle (one) keeping fewer. The Gunners have conceded the first goal in each of their last four Premier League home games."

Magpies can steal goal on the road

Liverpool 1.292/7 v Newcastle 13.012/1; The Draw 6.611/2

Saturday 24 April, 12:30

"Liverpool have conceded the first goal in each of their last seven home league games, though they did come back to win their last such match vs Aston Villa (L6). The last team to concede the first goal in eight consecutive Premier League home games was Sunderland between March-August 2008."

Back Hammers to avoid defeat in home derby

West Ham 4.77/2 v Chelsea 1.8810/11; The Draw 3.9

Saturday 24 April, 17:30

"West Ham are unbeaten in their last five home Premier League London derbies (W3 D2), last having a longer such run between January 2006-January 2007 (6 games)."

Brighton can claim vital win

Sheffield United 5.85/1 v Brighton 1.774/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Saturday 24 April, 20:00

"Sheffield United's 26 defeats this season is already the joint-most they've suffered in a single league campaign, while their 12 home defeats is the outright most they've ever had in a season."

Points will be shared

Wolves 2.0621/20 v Burnley 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.55/2

Sunday 25 April, 12:00

"After completing the league double over Burnley in the 2009-10 Premier League campaign, Wolves have won just one of their last nine league games against the Clarets (D4 L4)."

Manchester United will beat Leeds again

Leeds 4.216/5 v Manchester United 1.875/6; The Draw 4.216/5

Sunday 25 April, 14:00

"Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League away games (W15 D8), with only Arsenal between April 2003 and September 2004 (27) having a longer such run in English top-flight history."

Goals in derby

Aston Villa 1.9210/11 v West Brom 4.47/2; The Draw 3.9

Sunday 25 April, 19:00

"West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has won nine of his 24 Premier League games against Aston Villa, only beating Newcastle (13) and Tottenham (11) more often in the competition."

Foxes can keep it tight

Leicester 1.4740/85 v Crystal Palace 9.617/2; The Draw 4.57/2

Monday 26 April, 20:00

"Five of Leicester's six Premier League wins against Crystal Palace have seen them keep a clean sheet - when conceding at least once, the Foxes' record against them in the competition is W1 D3 L8."