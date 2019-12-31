Opta Stats: Norwich v Crystal Palace

Having been unbeaten in their first eight Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W4 D4), Norwich have lost each of their last three against the Eagles in the top-flight. Crystal Palace are [3.05] to win.

Crystal Palace have won three of their last four away league games against Norwich (L1), as many as they had in their previous 15 visits to Carrow Road (W3 D6 L6). They are [2.18] in the Draw No Bet market.

Norwich have only lost their first league game in one of the last 10 calendar years (W7 D2), going down 1-2 at West Ham in 2013 in the Premier League. A Norwich win is [2.54].

This will be Crystal Palace's 10th top-flight league game on New Year's Day - the Eagles have won just one of their previous nine (D4 L4), beating Notts County 1-0 under Steve Coppell. The draw is [3.6].

Norwich have conceded at least twice in each of their last nine Premier League home games, the second longest ever such run in the competition after Wolves in April 2012 (11). Over 2.5 goals is [1.98].

Seven of Norwich's last 10 Premier League points have been won against teams starting that day in the top half of the table. The other three came in a victory against Everton, who have since moved into the top 10. Norwich are [1.82] Draw No Bet.

There has been just one goal scored in the first half of Crystal Palace's last 10 Premier League games - scored in first half injury-time by Wilfried Zaha in Palace's win at Burnley in November. The 0-0 half-time correct score is [3.0].

Norwich were the only Premier League side that failed to win a game in December (D3 L4) despite leading in five of their seven games; the Canaries dropped 12 points from winning positions, the most ever by a team in a single month in Premier League history. The Norwich half-time/Crystal Palace full-time double result is [17.0].

The side bottom of the Premier League going into a new year has been relegated in 23 of the previous 27 seasons, though three of the four to avoid relegation have done so in the last six seasons - Sunderland in 2013-14, Leicester in 2014-15 and Swansea in 2016-17. Norwich are [1.48] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Emiliano Buendía created 29 chances for his Norwich City team-mates in the Premier League during December - since 2003-04, that is the most a player has ever created in a single month. Over 2.5 goals is [1.97].