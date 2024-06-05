Euro 2024 Opta Stat-Pack: What don't you know about Groups A-C?

The last single host nation to win was France in 1984

Spain (2008 & 2012) are the only nation to retain the trophy

England played the most matches of a side never to win title (38)

Scotland have never reached the knockout stages

Group A

Germany

Did you know?

"Germany are taking part in their 14th UEFA EURO tournament, more than any other team. They have won the trophy three times, the joint-most alongside Spain (3). However, Germany have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 12 games at major international tournaments (World Cup + EURO). The last time they kept a clean sheet was against Slovakia in the round of 16 at EURO 2016."

Scotland

Did you know?

"Scott McTominay scored seven goals for Scotland in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying, the joint most by a Scottish player in a EURO/FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, along with Steven Fletcher (EURO 2016) and John McGinn (EURO 2020)."

Hungary

Did you know?

"Hungary didn't lose a single game in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying, winning five and drawing three of their eight games. It was the first time they'd ever gone through an entire UEFA EURO qualifying group without losing, and first ahead of a major tournament since 1974 FIFA World Cup qualification."

Switzerland

Did you know?

"Penalty shoot-outs excluded, Switzerland have won only three of their 18 matches at the UEFA EURO. Meanwhile, six of their last eight matches have ended in a draw (W1 L1)."

Group B

Spain

Did you know?

"Shoot-outs excluded, Spain have lost only two of their last 22 matches at the UEFA EURO (W13 D7), though those defeats came against fellow Group B sides Croatia and Italy, in the 2016 edition. They have reached the knockout stages in six of their last seven appearances, the only exception coming in 2004."

Croatia

Did you know?

"Croatia are taking part in their seventh UEFA European Championship, including their sixth in a row. Since their first participation in 1996, they have reached the knockout phase four out of six times, but have never progressed further than the quarter-finals. Indeed, Croatia have reached the semi-finals in 50% of their FIFA World Cup appearances (3 out of 6) whilst they are yet to reach the final four at the UEFA EURO (0 semi-finals in 6 appearances)."

Italy

Did you know?

"Italy have never conceded more than one goal across their last two UEFA EURO participations, in 2016 and 2020: that's a total of six goals conceded across their last 12 matches. In fact, Italy's 45 matches at the UEFA EURO have produced 1.84 goals on average (52 for, 31 against), that's the lowest ratio amongst any of the 25 teams to have taken part in 10+ matches in the competition."

Albania

Did you know?

"For the first time in their history, Albania finished top of their qualifying group for a major international tournament (WC + EURO). After losing their first UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against Poland, Albania didn't lose any of their next seven (W4 D3). This is their longest ever unbeaten run in EURO qualifiers in their history."

Group C

Slovenia

Did you know?

"Slovenia will be making their second appearance at UEFA EURO, their first participation dating back to 2000. 24 years equals the second longest gap between two appearances at the tournament, the longest belonging to Hungary (44 years). Indeed, In 2000, Slovenia failed to win a single game (D2 L1) whilst Zlatko Zahovič scored three of their four goals. It included drawing the opening match 3-3 against FR Yugoslavia, after having been 3-0 up. It's the only time a team has failed to win a EURO match after having led by at least three goals."

Denmark

Did you know?

"Denmark's 33 matches at the UEFA EURO have produced on average 2.79 goals (42 for, 50 against), that's the highest ratio amongst the 12 teams to have played more than 20 matches in the competition."

Serbia

Did you know?

"33% of Serbia's goals in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying were headers (5 out of 15), the highest ratio among teams that have reached the finals in Germany. Indeed, at Euro 2020, there was a record number of goals (142), 27 of which came via players heads (excl. own goals)."

England

Did you know?

"England's Harry Kane was involved in 10 goals during UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying (8 goals, 2 assists), scoring or assisting in all seven starts. Indeed, Kane has been directly involved in at least one goal in his last 16 starts in EURO qualifiers (20 goals, 8 assists). No European player has scored more goals than England's Harry Kane across the last three major international tournaments, 12 in total (6 at WC 2018, 4 at EURO 2020, 2 at WC 2022). The only other player to match that tally is Kylian Mbappé."

