Opta Stats: Arsenal v Manchester United

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three Premier League meetings against Man Utd (W1 D2) - they've not gone four without defeat against them since February 1999 (W3 D1). The draw is [3.8].

Manchester United have lost three of their last four away Premier League games against Arsenal (W1), as many as they had in their previous 13 trips to the Emirates/Highbury in the competition (W4 D6 L3). An Arsenal win is [2.82].

This is the third top-flight meeting between Arsenal and Man Utd on New Year's Day, with the Red Devils winning 2-0 in both previous such games (1912 and 1949). Manchester United are [2.6] to win.

When playing their first league game of a calendar year at home, Arsenal haven't lost since 1985 (1-2 vs Tottenham), winning 13 and drawing eight since. Arsenal are [2.06] in the Draw No Bet market.

No team has won more Premier League games on New Year's Day than Arsenal (9). An Arsenal win and both teams to score is [4.5].

Manchester United have won their first league game in each of the last four calendar years. Their last such defeat came in 2014 at home to Spurs (1-2). Manchester United are [1.9] Draw No Bet.

Arsenal are looking to avoid losing five consecutive home matches in all competitions for the first time in their entire history. They are [1.61] to avoid a loss in the Double Chance market.

Manchester United haven't won three consecutive Premier League games since a run of six in Ole Gunnar Solskjær's first six games in charge. The Red Devils have lost their last two away games in London (0-2 vs Arsenal in March 2019 and 0-2 vs West Ham in September 2019). A 2-0 win for Arsenal is [20.0].

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been involved in 16 goals in 20 Premier League appearances this season (12 goals, 4 assists), though he hasn't scored in any of his last seven appearances against Arsenal in the competition since scoring twice against them on his league debut in February 2016. Rashford is [2.48] to score.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Man Utd in the reverse fixture this season, as well as netting in this exact fixture last term. The last Arsenal player to score in three successive Premier League games against Man Utd was Thierry Henry in November 2001. Aubameyang is [2.28] to find the net.