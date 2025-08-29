Jose Mourinho Betting: West Ham, Forest or Man Utd? Where next for former Special One?

Where next for Mourinho after Fener sacking?

West Ham, Forest, Saudi possible destinations

Mourinho back to Man Utd Betfair odds and more

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

West Ham and Nottingham Forest are the most likely clubs to appoint Jose Mourinho as their manager next after the ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss was sacked by Fenerbahce.

The Turkish club dismissed the Portuguese just six games into the new season, with this week's defeat to Benfica on Wednesday night, which saw Fenerbahce fail to qualify for the Champions League group phase, the final straw.

Mourinho, 62, has been around long enough to roll with the blows that come with football management and will probably already be plotting his next move.

So where could we see him glowering on the touchline next?

West Ham or Forest could bring Mourinho back to Premier League

West Ham are the favourites to appoint him and Mourinho, whose love of London life is well known, could relish the task of getting the east London side moving up the Premier League table.

A three-time title winner with Chelsea, Mourinho may be regarded by the Hammers hierarchy as a potential replacement for Graham Potter if results don't improve for the east London club.

West Ham have lost both of their league fixtures so far, and were knocked out of the EFL Cup in midweek, and Potter is 6/52.20 favourite in the next manager to leave market.

Defeat to Forest on Sunday could put Potter on the brink. Then again, the future of Forest's own manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, remains unclear after he cast doubt about his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Nuno is 5/23.50 to leave next and Mourinho 10/34.33 to take the up reigns at the City Ground.

Mourinho to replace Amorim at Man Utd?

Of course, Mourinho is the not the only under-fire Portuguese manager in the news. Manchester United's Ruben Amorim shot in to 13/82.63 to win the sack race after their elimination from the EFL Cup against League Two side Grimsby this week.

There may a lot more than three points riding on United's home match against Burnley tomorrow and at least one of our experts fancies The Clarets.

Mourinho managed United for two-and-a-half seasons before departing in 2018. He was unpopular at the time but, with United since going into further decline, his period in charge now looks fairly rosy. Would they want him back at Old Trafford? He is 16/117.00 to try another stint with the Red Devils as his next job.