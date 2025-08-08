Ballon d'Or Betting: Dembele favourite to beat Yamal and Salah
The Ballon d'Or nominations are out and with them the Betfair odds so find out where Lamine Yamal, Mo Salah, Harry Kane and more feature in the market...
-
Betfair odds for Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees
-
PSG, Barca and Liverpool stars feature prominently
-
-
-
Ousmane Dembele is 1/41.25 favourite to win the Ballon d'Or - the world's most presitigous annual award for an individual football player - after the nominations for 2025 were revealed.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal 3/14.00 and Liverpool's Mo Salah 16/117.00 are the Frenchman's nearest rivals in a Betfair market that also features Declan Rice at 300/1301.00 - the joint longest odds.
PSG's Dembele favourite to win Ballon d'Or
Dembele was a key player as Paris Saint-Germain ended their quest to win a first Champions League title in 2024/25, scoring eight goals in the competition.
The French forward is not the only PSG player to feature prominently in the market, although his team-mates are there at much bigger prices.
Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer, is 33/134.00 and is the shortest odds of any goalkeeper.
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia 50/151.00 has also received a nod. He performed brilliantly for Napoli, who went on to win Serie A, before joining PSG in the January transfer window and helping them triumph in the Champions League.
The Georgian is, incidentally, the same price as Kylian Mbappe who is nominated for his performances in his first season since leaving PSG for Real Madrid.
Salah and Yamal up for Ballon d'Or after league wins
Salah's 16/117.00 makes him the shortest price of any Premier League player after his goals fired Liverpool to their first league title for five years.
The Egyptian produced one of his greatest seasons, scoring 29 goals and adding 18 assists, and winning the domestic Golden Boot for a record-equalling fourth time.
He could not stop Liverpool from crashing out of the Champions League to PSG, however, and that may ultimately mean he is denied the Ballon d'Or.
The market gives Yamal 3/14.00 a better chance as the second favourite. He also played a key role as his team, Barcelona, won La Liga.
The Spanish teenager also continued to impress for his country, although, like Salah, he could not help his club win the Champions League. As arguably the most exciting talent to emerge since Lionel Messi, Yamal looks like a future Ballon winner and, at 17, he will get many more opportunities.
Kane and Bellingham nominated for Ballon d'Or
England captain Harry Kane won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in 2024/25, scoring 26 goals in 31 matches in his second season in Germany.
He is 150/1151.00 in the Ballon d'Or market and does not look like a serious contender this year. If he can help England win next summer's World Cup then he will have a better chance in 2026.
That's also true of Jude Bellingham, who is the same price as Kane, after falling short domestically and in Europe during his second season with Real Madrid.
Rice deserves his nomination for his impressive performances for Arsenal. If he can help them win the Premier League, and stars at the World Cup, we could see him at a shorter price 12 months from now.
