England v Wales Tips: Three goalscorers to back in Harry Kane's absence

In-form Rashford struck twice last time England beat Wales

Guehi and Rice also backed to score at Wembley

England v Wales

Thursday 09 October, 19:45

England v Wales Goalscorer Tip #1 - Get on Guehi

Marc Guehi established himself at the heart of England's defence at Euro 2024 and has only grown in stature since then. Still only 25, the Crystal Palace man is adding goalscoring to his repertoire, getting on the scoresheet for the first time for England in the 5-0 victory over Serbia last time out.

He's already scored for Palace this season, and could improve on last term's three goals for his club, as he grows in confidence in the opposition penalty area and becomes a right handful. Note too that, in Wales' defeat to Canada last time, it was a centre-back who scored the decisive goal for The Canucks, so Bellamy's backline may struggle with an opposition defender joining attacks.

Recommended Bet Back Guehi to score SBK 9/2

England v Wales Goalscorer Tip #2 - Rice on the rise

Declan Rice may captain England in Harry Kane's absence but, even if the Arsenal man does not wear the armband, he will still lead by example. His growing attacking prowess for the Gunners is well-known, particularly as a dead-ball specialist, and he struck in their 2-0 win over West Ham at the weekend.

One of the first names on the teamsheet for club and country, you can expect Rice to get forward at Wembley. He scored in England's last home match - the 2-0 win over Andorra at Villa Park - and should be a threat again tonight.

Recommended Bet Back Rice to score SBK 7/2

England v Wales Goalscorer Tip #3 - Rash in rich form

Marcus Rashford is starting to enjoy life at Barcelona and that can only be good news for England. In Hansi Flick at the La Liga club and Thomas Tuchel with the Three Lions, Rashford has found two managers who appreciate him and that's important for a player who has always responded more positively to carrots than sticks.

He was on the scoresheet for Barca at the weekend and scored for England from the penalty spot in Serbia. In Kane's absence, Rashford is likely to be on pens tonight. Wales know all about the threat he poses after Rashford scored twice in the 3-0 win when the team's last met at the World Cup in 2022. He is 13/27.50 to repeat that trick tonight, although we will back just the one goal.

Recommended Bet Back Rashford to score SBK 13/10

