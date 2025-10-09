Alan Shearer Exclusive: No such thing as a friendly and Kane is crucial to World Cup hopes

Stakes are high when England play Wales but Three Lions should win

Bellamy is hugely passionate and is doing a great job

Tuchel is effectively saying players have to earn their place in the squad

Kane is key to England's World Cup chances next year

England v Wales is never just a friendly

It is never just a friendly between England and Wales, there's always going to be a rivalry there. Both countries will want to win for obvious reasons. It's an international, albeit a friendly.

There's no such thing as a friendly when you're playing in those games. The stakes are high whether there's a trophy at the end of it or a place at the World Cup or Euros, they'll always be high for what's like a derby.

It's a big game. I think England will win 2-1 or 3-1.

Craig Bellamy is doing a fabulous job with Wales

You could always tell how much football meant to Craig. He was very, very passionate. I probably didn't see him going into management, no. But I always knew that he looked at Gary Speed and thought 'well, if Speedo could do it, then maybe I could.'

Craig was hugely passionate about the game as a player and he's done a fabulous job with Wales. His team is his personality, I guess.

Craig has been an assistant manager to Vincent Kompany at Burnley and obviously wanted to go down the route of management himself since then. He's done well, has Wales well organised and tough to beat.

You'll always be up against it I guess because you're Wales, but he's added some pride to it which is him all over. He's added a bit of bite too and I know that's exactly the way they'll play on Thursday.

Tuchel is sending a message that players need to earn their spots

I don't think the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, and Adam Wharton can feel hard done by. I think Thomas Tuchel is making a little bit of a statement to say that he was very happy with how the others have played and they've continued that good form.

Jude Bellingham hasn't played a great deal anyway because of his fitness. Grealish has only just started playing again albeit he's had a good start. And similarly, with Foden after a disappointing season by his own high standards last year, he's just got back into the rhythm of things.

Tuchel is probably sending a message out to say you need to earn your spot and prove that you can get back into this squad - I think that can only be a healthy thing.

Harry Kane is crucial to England's World Cup hopes

Harry Kane is crucial to England because we're strong in all positions but are quite light at centre-forward. We've got Ollie Watkins as well, but he hasn't started the season great. Harry is crucial, there's no doubt.

He may not be running around as much as he did five or six years ago and you may have to compensate for that, but you know that, if you're going to play him, you need runners that are going to go past him.

He's one of the best, if not the best goalscorer in the world. His record in Germany and for England is phenomenal. Without doubt, he's key to England.

Harry will want my Premier League goalscoring record

Yeah, let Harry stay in Germany for another three or four years!

It doesn't affect me at all about the record. It's a bit of fun I guess but knowing Harry, I know he'll want my record, but I don't know what his situation is and whether he'll stay in Germany or not but yeah keep him over there for another two or three years!

Reece James Injury opens up an opportunity for someone else

It's a bit unfair on Reece James really because if anyone deserves a bit of a run, it's him. He was brilliant again at the weekend against Liverpool and is a very, very good player. But obviously injuries are hampering him and when that happens, it's very difficult for the manager because of the uncertainty of whether you'll play or not. I feel sorry for Reece that he's had that many and I hope it's not a bad one.

What it does do is it opens up an opportunity for someone else. Tino Livramento is out injured as well which is a shame because I guess the competition for the right-back position is him and Reece James.

When something bad happens, there's always something on the positive and someone may benefit from that.

Nico O'Reilly has come in and has done well this season. He's obviously hugely talented to be able to get into that Man City side after what they've achieved and what they're trying to do again.

His call-up is a bit unexpected I guess, I don't think anyone saw it coming but that's what I mean when I say there's an opportunity for others to come in and make a statement. That's Nico now and I hope he does make a statement.

I have a lot to thank for all the England managers I played under

That's a difficult one on who was the best England manager I played under because Glenn Hoddle gave me the England captaincy which is the biggest and best thing that will ever happen to me.

Terry Venables stood by me when I hadn't scored for England for two years and his advice was totally game-changing for me with the way he stood by me. And Graham Taylor gave me my debut so I'm very reluctant to say who my favourite was.

Sadly, Graham and Terry are no longer with us, but I've got a huge amount of gratitude and respect for those guys because ultimately, they put me on the map and helped me when I was in a really sticky situation. I've got a lot to thank all of them for.

I think the new proposed international break will be a positive

What happens is, you wait two-and-a-half months for the Premier League to come back, you get into it and then after two or three weeks it stops. I guess if there's going to be a three week break next year, it'll feel a bit weird to begin with but for clubs I think it'll probably be better.

