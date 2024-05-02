Football Accumulator Tips and Predictions: Back Andy Robson's Saturday treble at 9/2

Falkirk to get their party started with a win

Gent and Freiburg backed in remaining legs

Andy's Saturday acca can be backed at 9/2 5.50

Leg 1: Falkirk v Alloa Athletic, 15:00, Scottish League One

Tip: Falkirk to win + Over 2.5 goals

Falkirk should sign off for the season with a comfortable victory over local rivals Alloa in SPFL League One.

John McGlynn's side might have had the league title wrapped up for several weeks, but on the day they finally get to lift their trophy, they also have the opportunity to go through an entire league season undefeated. That would be no small achievement even for a team that started the campaign as one of the favourites to go up.

Crucially, Alloa are unlikely to play this game with a blood-and-thunder spirit. The Wasps' aim will be readying themselves for a double play-off confrontation against a Hamilton side that have a distinct advantage over them, being a full-time outfit. For Andy Graham's side, the aim will be preserving the energy levels for these matches.

Falkirk, meanwhile, will want to make this a show. The hosts have been in free-scoring form in recent weeks, netting at least two in each of their last eight league matches and picking up some big wins in the process. Their form might have stalled a little lately, but they were up against opponents still battling for something tangible.

Recent history between these clubs also strongly favours the hosts. These sides have met four times previously in the last 13 months, with Falkirk running out winners by at least three goals in each of those fixtures.

As the Bairns target an invincible season, don't expect them to go easy here.

Leg 2: Mechelen v Gent, 17:15, Belgian Pro League

Tip: Back Gent

Following the split of the Pro League, Gent comfortably top their European play-off group, and this Saturday they head to Mechelen to face the side second in their group, six points off the top.

A win here would clinch a spot in the play-off for European competition for the visitors, who would be nine points clear of the hosts with three games to go and hold a tiebreaker thanks to their regular season finishing position.

Gent have won two of their three away games since the league split and beat Mechelen just three weeks ago during a run of six wins in seven league games. De Buffalos have won five of six games since the league split and have won two and drawn one of their last three away games at Mechelen.

Mechelen, meanwhile, have won just two of their last five league games and have lost at home in the play-offs already, 3-2 to Sint-Truiden. Their 3-1 away loss to Gent three weeks ago saw today's hosts allow 2.78 xG and generate just 0.81 xG themselves, showcasing the gap in quality between the sides.

Leg 3: Koln v Freiburg, 17:30, Bundesliga

Tip: Back Freiburg double chance

Köln will welcome Freiburg to the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday evening.

A poor run of form, in which Köln have won just one of their last 11 league matches, has left the hosts five points inside the relegation zone with just three matches remaining. A key contributing factor to this has been Köln's poor home performances, picking up just 12 points from their 15 home matches.

Christian Streich's Freiburg have shown real promise on the road this season, winning in all of their five away trips to sides in the Bundesliga's bottom seven. The hosts have demonstrated their strengths at both ends across these five fixtures, scoring an average of 1.6 goals per game while keeping four clean sheets.

Freiburg won 2-0 when the pair met in December, with Streich's men dominating proceedings. We expect the visitors to win here. However, as Köln have drawn four of their last nine league matches, the 'double chance' market provides fitting insurance.

Back Andy's three-fold @ 9/25.50 Bet here

For insightful and smart football betting predictions catering for all types of bettors, you should visit my website, Andy's Bet Club. My Opta-powered bet builder stats tool is a great resource for bettors for the remainder of the domestic season, Euro 2024 and beyond. You can join my growing community over on Twitter or X.

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Saturday preview