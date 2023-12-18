</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Bundesliga Tips: Back brilliant Bayer to march on
Kevin Hatchard
18 December 2023
3 min read "dateModified": "2023-12-18T11:11:00+00:00", "articleBody": "There's a rare midweek round of fixtures in the Bundesliga, and world feed TV commentator Kevin Hatchard is back with three more selections. Bayer will be top of the table at Christmas Stuttgart and Augsburg can strike sparks Darmstadt in for another tough game Leaders to sign off in style Bayer Leverkusen v BochumWednesday 20 December, 19:30Live on Betfair Live Video This has been a remarkable year for Bayer Leverkusen, and 2024 could get even better. Xabi Alonso's side are still in contention in the DFB Pokal and the Europa League, and they are guaranteed to be top of the Bundesliga at the turn of the year, as they have a four-point lead over closest challengers Bayern. Bayer underlined their title credentials on Sunday, as they swept aside Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0. Florian Wirtz sparkled throughout, and the German international now has five goals and six assists in the league this season. Rampaging striker Victor Boniface rattled in his ninth league goal of the campaign, while Jeremie Frimpong grabbed his fifth. That means that Bayer's wing-backs (Alex Grimaldo is Frimpong's counterpart on the left) have 12 top-flight strikes between them. Bayer are still unbeaten in the league, and they recently came through tough games against Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund, drawing both matches 1-1. At home they have won seven of their eight league outings, with a draw against Dortmund the only exception. Under Alonso, Bayer have won 15 of their last 21 league games at the BayArena. Bochum secured a big win at the weekend as they swept aside Union Berlin 3-0, but their away form is awful. The Ruhr side have won just three of their last 26 away matches at this level, and this term they have lost 5-0 at Stuttgart and 7-0 at Bayern. I can't see them containing a rampant Bayer, so I'll back the hosts -2.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.84]. Back Bayer Leverkusen -2.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.84] Bet now Chaos in Cannstatt Stuttgart v AugsburgWednesday 20 December, 19:30Live on Betfair Live Video High-flying Stuttgart were handed something of a reality check on Sunday evening, as they were beaten 3-0 by the record champions Bayern in Munich. Despite having the majority of possession, VfB managed just two shots on target against a side that played with structure and swagger. Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised, as Stuttgart only escaped relegation via the playoff last term, but it has still been a remarkable renaissance for the 2007 champions. Coach Sebastian Hoeness has revitalised the club, and they play some of the best football in the Bundesliga. I expect Stuttgart to be far more potent in attack against Augsburg on Wednesday, but the visitors can bring some heat too in this Swabian derby. Augsburg drew 1-1 with Dortmund at the weekend, and they have lost just one of their eight league matches under new coach Jess Thorup. Captain Ermedin Demirovic has already bashed in eight goals, and the team in general has scored in all but one of their games since Thorup replaced Enrico Maassen at the helm. I'll go for Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS here at [1.8] on the Sportsbook. Both teams like to play on the front foot, and despite the fact Stuttgart are pushing for Europe, they have conceded at least once in ten of their 15 league games. Back BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at [1.8] Bet now Lilies to be trampled again Hoffenheim v DarmstadtTuesday 19 December, 19:30Live on Betfair Live Video Life in the Bundesliga can be unforgiving, and that's what Darmstadt are currently finding. They won promotion against the odds last term, weren't able to spend much in the summer, and they are bottom of the table after 15 matchdays. The Lilies have the worst defensive record in the league, with 38 goals conceded, and at the weekend they lost 1-0 at home to out-of-form Wolfsburg, despite playing most of the game against ten men following a red card for Maxence Lacroix. Coach Thorsten Lieberknecht has had a stressful time on and off the field, as his wife Simone recently suffered a stroke (thankfully she is recovering well), and as a coach he has had to deal with an injury crisis. A trip to Sinsheim to take on TSG hardly looks like a recipe for respite. Hoffenheim are seventh, despite the weekend's loss at Leipzig, and they recently ended a long winless run at home by beating Bochum 3-1. Overall, Hoffenheim have won seven of their 15 games in the league, and six of those wins were against teams who are currently outside the top eight. Darmstadt have lost five of their last seven on the road, and they are bedevilled by injuries. Hoffenheim's home form isn't sparkling, but they generally beat the teams below them, so I'll back them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.8]. Back Hoffenheim -1.0 on the Asian Handicap v Darmstadt at [1.8] Bet now Read the "Jones Knows" Premier League notebook here! Xabi Alonso is praying that Bayer Leverkusen can win silverware this season Xabi Alonso's side are still in contention in the DFB Pokal and the Europa League, and they are guaranteed to be top of the Bundesliga at the turn of the year, as they have a four-point lead over closest challengers Bayern.</p><p>Bayer underlined their title credentials on Sunday, as they swept aside Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0. Florian Wirtz sparkled throughout, and the German international now has five goals and six assists in the league this season. Rampaging striker Victor Boniface rattled in his ninth league goal of the campaign, while Jeremie Frimpong grabbed his fifth. That means that Bayer's wing-backs (Alex Grimaldo is Frimpong's counterpart on the left) have 12 top-flight strikes between them.</p><p>Bayer are still unbeaten in the league, and they recently came through tough games against Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund, drawing both matches 1-1. At home they have won seven of their eight league outings, with a draw against Dortmund the only exception. Under Alonso, Bayer have won 15 of their last 21 league games at the BayArena.</p><p>Bochum secured a big win at the weekend as they swept aside Union Berlin 3-0, but their away form is awful. The Ruhr side have won just three of their last 26 away matches at this level, and this term they have lost 5-0 at Stuttgart and 7-0 at Bayern. I can't see them containing a rampant Bayer, so I'll back the hosts -2.0 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222365184"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bayer Leverkusen -2.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222365184" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Chaos in Cannstatt</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973,30246%26bsmId%3D924.386825863,924.386825761"><strong>Stuttgart v Augsburg</strong></a><br><strong>Wednesday 20 December, 19:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>High-flying Stuttgart were handed something of a reality check on Sunday evening, as they were beaten 3-0 by the record champions Bayern in Munich. Despite having the majority of possession, VfB managed just two shots on target against a side that played with structure and swagger.</p><p>Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised, as Stuttgart only escaped relegation via the playoff last term, but it has still been a remarkable renaissance for the 2007 champions. Coach Sebastian Hoeness has revitalised the club, and they play some of the best football in the Bundesliga.</p><p>I expect Stuttgart to be far more potent in attack against Augsburg on Wednesday, but the visitors can bring some heat too in this Swabian derby. Augsburg drew 1-1 with Dortmund at the weekend, and they have lost just one of their eight league matches under new coach Jess Thorup. Captain Ermedin Demirovic has already bashed in eight goals, and the team in general has scored in all but one of their games since Thorup replaced Enrico Maassen at the helm.</p><p>I'll go for Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS here at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> on the <strong>Sportsbook.</strong> Both teams like to play on the front foot, and despite the fact Stuttgart are pushing for Europe, they have conceded at least once in ten of their 15 league games.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973,30246%26bsmId%3D924.386825863,924.386825761" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Lilies to be trampled again</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222364775"><strong>Hoffenheim v Darmstadt</strong></a><br><strong>Tuesday 19 December, 19:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Life in the Bundesliga can be unforgiving, and that's what Darmstadt are currently finding. They won promotion against the odds last term, weren't able to spend much in the summer, and they are bottom of the table after 15 matchdays.</p><p>The Lilies have the worst defensive record in the league, with 38 goals conceded, and at the weekend they lost 1-0 at home to out-of-form Wolfsburg, despite playing most of the game against ten men following a red card for Maxence Lacroix.</p><p>Coach Thorsten Lieberknecht has had a stressful time on and off the field, as his wife Simone recently suffered a stroke (thankfully she is recovering well), and as a coach he has had to deal with an injury crisis.</p><p>A trip to Sinsheim to take on TSG hardly looks like a recipe for respite. Hoffenheim are seventh, despite the weekend's loss at Leipzig, and they recently ended a long winless run at home by beating Bochum 3-1. Overall, Hoffenheim have won seven of their 15 games in the league, and six of those wins were against teams who are currently outside the top eight.</p><p>Darmstadt have lost five of their last seven on the road, and they are bedevilled by injuries. Hoffenheim's home form isn't sparkling, but they generally beat the teams below them, so I'll back them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.8.

Back Hoffenheim -1.0 on the Asian Handicap v Darmstadt at 1.8

Bet now

Read the "Jones Knows" Premier League notebook here!

2023-24 KEVIN HATCHARD BUNDESLIGA P/L

Points Staked: 48 Points Returned: 46.6 P/L: -1.4 points

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. Discover the latest articles

Bundesliga Tips: Bulls' stampede should be fun

Saturday Football Tips and Predictions Betfair Cheat Sheet: Premier League and more

FC Koln v Bayern Munich: Koln pain via King Kane Most read stories

Chelsea v Newcastle: Palmer the pick in 16/1 Bet Builder

Football Bet of the Day: Back dream season to continue for hosts

Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Back Arsenal to win to nil at Liverpool at 5/1 class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/girona-v-alaves-tips---back-dream-season-to-continue-for-hosts-181223-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Back dream season to continue for hosts</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-jones-knows-notebook-red-mist-for-darwin-nunez-arsenal-to-win-to-nil-v-liverpool-181223-664.html">Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Back Arsenal to win to nil at Liverpool at 5/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/efl-cup-quarter-final-tips-newcastle-big-at-103-to-knock-out-chelsea-181223-629.html">EFL Cup Quarter-Final Tips: Newcastle big at 10/3 to knock out Chelsea</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/birmingham-city-v-leicester-city-tips-back-ntt20s-13-2-scorer-bet-in-monday-night-football-in-the-championsh-151223-1117.html">Birmingham City v Leicester City: Back NTT20's 13/2 goalscorer bet on Monday Night Football</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-mid-season-tips-player-and-team-of-the-season-171223-200.html">Premier League Mid-Season Review: Salah and Spurs among the best of 23/24</a></h3> Cricket